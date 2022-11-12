- Home
Sophie's Cuban FiDi
1,184 Reviews
$$
76 fulton st
new york, NY 10038
Sophie's Homemade Empanadas
Homemade Empanada Specials
Other Appetizers
Entrees
Baked Chicken
A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.
Breaded Chicken
Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.
Grilled Chicken
NYC's favorite protein packed option seasoned just right.
Spicy Grilled Chicken
Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.
Pernil (Roasted Pork)
Fried Pork Chops
1/2 inch, center cut pork chops marinated for 12 hours, deep fried to perfection
Salmon
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
Shrimp With Garlic Sauce
Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.
Shredded Beef Stew
Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.
Vegetarian Platter (Includes Medley)
No meat? No problem. Enjoy any 3 sides of your choosing accompanied with our hearty Vegetable Medley.