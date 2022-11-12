Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sophie's Cuban FiDi

1,184 Reviews

$$

76 fulton st

new york, NY 10038

Sophie's Homemade Empanadas

Our delicious Empanadas have been an NYC favorite for over 23 years!
Cheese.

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Beef

$3.79

Contains Gluten.

Chicken

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Egg.

Spinach and Cheese

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Guava and Cheese Empanada

$3.79

Contains Gluten. Dairy.

Homemade Empanada Specials

Your favorite Sophie's Empanadas, now by the dozen in a cute box.

Choose 3 Empanadas

$10.49

Choose 6 Empanadas

$19.29

Choose a Dozen Empanadas

$35.99

Other Appetizers

Mashed Potatoes, stuffed with a savory chicken filling, deep fried. Need we say more? Contains Gluten, Dairy, Egg.
Stuffed Potato W/ Ground Beef Stew

$4.99

Contains Dairy.

Yuca Croquette W/ Pork

$3.99

Ham Croq.

$2.49

Entrees

All of our Entrees include your choice of any 3 sides or salads!
Baked Chicken

$13.99

A delicious leg and thigh seasoned to perfection.

Breaded Chicken

$15.99

Deep fried, breaded to perfection in 100% pure bread crumbs from our own fresh baked cuban bread.

Grilled Chicken

$15.99

NYC's favorite protein packed option seasoned just right.

Spicy Grilled Chicken

$15.99

Turn it up a notch with our famous grilled chicken smothered with jalepenos, green and red bell peppers, onions, and juicy tomaotes sauteed in a yummy vinegar based sauce.

Pernil (Roasted Pork)

$15.99
Fried Pork Chops

$15.99

1/2 inch, center cut pork chops marinated for 12 hours, deep fried to perfection

Salmon

$17.99

Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.

Shrimp With Garlic Sauce

$17.99

Fresh garlic, salt, pepper, peruvian red pepper, white wine, and tomato sauce marry in this classic Cuban dish.

Shredded Beef Stew

$16.99

Havanna is calling out to you in the form of a savory bowl of our "Ropa Vieja." A classic dish prepared with bell peppers, onions, and shredded beef in a zest tomato sauce.

Vegetarian Platter (Includes Medley)

$12.99

No meat? No problem. Enjoy any 3 sides of your choosing accompanied with our hearty Vegetable Medley.

Steak And Onions

$15.99

Fried Chunks of Pork

$15.99

Ground Beef Stew

$14.99

Fried Fish

$14.99

Sophie's Favorites

Oxtails Stew

$18.99

Slow cooked to perfection, our tender oxtails almost fall off the bone in this sofrito based stew that is sure to please.

Beef Stew

$14.99

Chicken Fricasse

$13.99

Pork Chops In Red Sauce

$14.99

Sandwiches