Lunch Specials

Lunch Specials (10:30am-4pm)

1/4 chicken and 2 sides

$14.00
1/2 chicken and 1 side

$15.00
Sandwich and 1 side

$14.00
6 Wings and a side

$13.00

Tenders and 1 side

$12.00

Food

Set Meals

1/4 chicken + 1 side + 1 sauce

$12.00
1/2 chicken + 2 sides + 2 sauces

$21.50

Our chickens are all natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free. Roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices.

Whole chicken + 4 sides + 4 sauces

$40.00
Sandwich + 1 side

$14.00

All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo.

6 wings + 1 side + 1 sauce

$13.00
Roasted salmon and 1 side

$21.00

Roasted Salmon with paprika, salt, pepper, rosemary on top with a piece of lemon

Chicken tenders and 1 side

$13.00

Hand breaded, fried golden. Made fresh every day. Natural chicken breast with your choice of side and sauce.

A la carte - Chicken, Salmon and Wings

1/4 chicken

$7.25

Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.

1/2 chicken

$13.50

Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.

Whole chicken

$20.00

Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.

Roasted salmon

$16.00

Roasted Salmon 8oz

Wings

$10.00

Breaded and Fried. Choice of Salt & Pepper, BBQ or Buffalo sauce.

Tenders

$10.00

Sandwich & Salad

Poulette Sandwich

$13.00

Served on a baguette, pulled rotisserie chicken, mixed baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.

Chicken Caesar sandwich

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and chicken.

Grilled Chicken Caeasar Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo sauce on in a baguette

Sides

Brussels Sprouts Sauteed 8oz

$4.95

(Sautéed)Tarragon, mustard seeds, salt, olive oil.

Mac and Cheese 8oz

$5.95

A mixed of three kinds of cheese; parmesan, gooda and mozzarella, salt and with a touch of milk.

Mashed Potatoes 8oz

$5.95

Real potatoes (idaho), butter, milk, salt and parmesan.

Ratatouille 8oz

$5.95

A classic french dish, Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, tomato, onion, red and yellow peppers, cooked in olive oil with parsley, garlic, basil, and thyme.

Rice with veggies

$5.95