Poulette Rotisserie Chicken- Fulton st 88 Fulton Street
Lunch Specials
Lunch Specials (10:30am-4pm)
Food
Set Meals
1/4 chicken + 1 side + 1 sauce
1/2 chicken + 2 sides + 2 sauces
Our chickens are all natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free. Roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices.
Whole chicken + 4 sides + 4 sauces
Sandwich + 1 side
All natural, free roaming, antibiotic and hormone free pulled rotisserie chicken roasted with farm fresh herbs and spices. On a toasted baguette, baby lettuce, tomato and herbed mayo.
6 wings + 1 side + 1 sauce
Roasted salmon and 1 side
Roasted Salmon with paprika, salt, pepper, rosemary on top with a piece of lemon
Chicken tenders and 1 side
Hand breaded, fried golden. Made fresh every day. Natural chicken breast with your choice of side and sauce.
A la carte - Chicken, Salmon and Wings
1/4 chicken
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
1/2 chicken
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Whole chicken
Our chickens are all-natural, free-roaming, antibiotic and hormone-free, roasted with fresh herbs and spices.
Roasted salmon
Roasted Salmon 8oz
Wings
Breaded and Fried. Choice of Salt & Pepper, BBQ or Buffalo sauce.
Tenders
Sandwich & Salad
Poulette Sandwich
Served on a baguette, pulled rotisserie chicken, mixed baby lettuce, tomato and herbed aioli.
Chicken Caesar sandwich
Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing and chicken.
Grilled Chicken Caeasar Salad
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded and fried chicken breast, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, chipotle mayo sauce on in a baguette
Sides
Brussels Sprouts Sauteed 8oz
(Sautéed)Tarragon, mustard seeds, salt, olive oil.
Mac and Cheese 8oz
A mixed of three kinds of cheese; parmesan, gooda and mozzarella, salt and with a touch of milk.
Mashed Potatoes 8oz
Real potatoes (idaho), butter, milk, salt and parmesan.
Ratatouille 8oz
A classic french dish, Eggplant, zucchini, yellow squash, tomato, onion, red and yellow peppers, cooked in olive oil with parsley, garlic, basil, and thyme.