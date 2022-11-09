  • Home
NexDine Suffolk Construction (294)

No reviews yet

65 Allerton St

Boston, MA 02219

Popular Items

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH
PROMOTIONAL SPECIAL
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

EXHIBITION MENU

PROMOTIONAL SPECIAL

$8.95

( We Recommend that you order in person) North Shore Roast Beef Deli Pop-up! Choice of Artisan Breads, Sauces, Cheeses and Sides

MORNING STARTERS

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

BUILD YOUR OWN OMELET

$4.95
BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$2.95

BRIOCHE FRENCH TOAST

$4.00
1 EGG

1 EGG

$0.95

Select up to four eggs made to order.

FRESH OATMEAL

$2.50+

Old Fashioned Oats with Choice of Toppings

PLAIN BAGEL

$1.35

Served toasted.

ENGLISH MUFFIN

ENGLISH MUFFIN

$1.50

Served toasted.

WHEAT ENGLISH MUFFIN

$1.50

Served toasted.

WHITE TOAST

$1.50

Served with two slices and complimentary butter. Peanut Butter & Jelly are available at an additional cost.

WHEAT TOAST

$1.50

Served with two slices and complimentary butter. Peanut Butter & Jelly are available at an additional cost.

GLUTEN FREE TOAST

$1.50

Served with two slices and complimentary butter. Peanut Butter & Jelly are available at an additional cost.

YOGURT PARFAIT

$2.95

Peanut Butter, Banana and Flax Seed Smoothie wit Yogurt

CHOBANI GREEK YOGURT

CHOBANI GREEK YOGURT

$2.25

WEEKLY BREAKFAST SPECIAL

$4.25

ACAI BOWL ( OPTION 1) Fruit and Berry- Mango, Blueberry, Banana, Coconut and Chia Seeds ( OPTION 2) Super Seed- Super Seed Brittle, Granola, Flax Seeds, Chocolate Chips and Peanut Butter Drizzle

A LA CARTE BREAKFAST SIDES

$2.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$4.95

Two eggs scrambled with tomatoes, spinach and peppers on a wheat wrap with American cheese

EGG WHITE AND VEGGIE OMELET

$4.95

Tomato, spinach, mushroom, broccoli and swiss

GREEK OMELET

$4.95

Spinach, tomato, feta, onion

WESTERN OMELET

$4.95

Ham, pepper, onion and cheddar

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$7.95

Hand crafted Deli sandwich made to your specifications.

CHIPOTLE TURKEY PEPPERJACK

$7.95

House Roasted Turkey with Melted Pepper Jack, Roasted Red Peppers, Baby Spinach/Arugula on Ciabatta

PESTO CAPRESE PANINI

PESTO CAPRESE PANINI

$7.95

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, and Baby Spinach/Arugula with Nut-Free Pesto and Balsamic Drizzle on Ciabatta

CRANBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

CRANBERRY WALNUT CHICKEN SALAD WRAP

$7.95

Chicken Salad with Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Chopped Lettuce, Green Apple & Cheddar Cheese on a Wheat Wrap

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

DAILY DELI SPECIAL

$7.95

Curried Chicken Salad with Apples, Raisins, Carrots and Toasted Coconut on a Soft Bulkie

ROAST BEEF MELT

$7.95

Rare Roast Beef with Dijonnaise, Green Apples, Red Onion, Swiss and Cheddar on a Brioche Bulkie Roll

THE SICILIAN

$7.95

All Natural Ham, Salami and Provolone with Chopped Lettuce, Diced Pickles, Tomato and Banana Peppers, Red Onion, Oil and Vinegar on a Wrap.

LEMON PEPPER TUNA

$7.95

Toasted Sourdough Bread with Baby Arugula/Spinach Blend, Swiss Cheese, Diced Tomato and Pickled Red Onions

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$7.95

Grilled chicken with roasted corn, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, southwest Caesar dressing and tortilla strips on a wrap

FROM THE GRILLE

STEAK BOMB

$7.95

Grilled Steak with Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms and Cheese

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.15

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$2.15
DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

DAILY GRILLE SPECIAL

$7.95

Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu- Grilled Chicken Breast with Hot Ham and Swiss Cheese and Dijonnaise Sauce

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN GRILLE SANDWICH

$7.95

Hand crafted Grille sandwich made to your specifications.

NASHVILLE CHICKEN

$7.95

Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Spicy House Nashville Sauce, Shredded Lettuce and Pickles on a Brioche Bun

BLACK & BLUE BURGER

$7.95

Black Pepper, Bacon Bits and Crumbled Gorgonzola with Shredded Lettuce and Tomato

BBQ BEEF SANDWICH

$7.95

Grilled Black Pepper Steak, Pickled Onion, Cheddar Cheese and Tangy BBQ Sauce on a Brioche Bun

BUFFALO CHICKEN SUB

$7.95

Fried or Grilled Cajun Chicken with Lettuce Tomato, Pickled Onion, Buffalo Sauce, Crumbled Blue Cheese and Ranch

THE DIABLO

$7.95

Choice of Protein with Shredded Lettuce, Pickled Jalapenos, Pickled Red Onions, Pepper Jack Cheese and Chipotle Sauce

SOUPS

DAILY SOUP SPECIAL

$3.95+

Tomato Basil

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$1.95
FRUIT

FRUIT

$1.00

YOGURT PARFAIT

$2.95

Peanut Butter, Banana and Flax Seed Smoothie wit Yogurt

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

DEEP RIVER CHIPS

$1.50

BEVERAGES

HOT COFFEE

HOT COFFEE

$1.95+
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$1.95+
COLD BREW COFFEE

COLD BREW COFFEE

16.9oz ASCEND WATER

16.9oz ASCEND WATER

$1.00
20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$1.85
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$1.85
SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING WATER

$1.85

BOX OF COFFEE

$20.00

POLAR SELTZER ORIGINAL 20oz

$1.85

SPRITE 20oz

$1.85

MOUNTAIN DEW 20oz

$1.85

MOUNTAIN DEW DT 20oz

$1.85

PEPSI 0 20oz

$1.85

COKE ZERO 20oz

$1.85

MUG ROOT BEER 20oz

$1.85

FANTA ORANGE 20oz

$1.85
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday4:30 am - 11:59 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit294suffolk@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

65 Allerton St, Boston, MA 02219

Directions

