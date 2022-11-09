NexDine Suffolk Construction (294)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Email unit294suffolk@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!
Location
65 Allerton St, Boston, MA 02219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pearl Seafood Grill and Raw Bar, The heart of Southbay's Dorchester shopping center.
No Reviews
20b District Ave Dorchester, MA 02118
View restaurant