Sweet Lily 3315 cahuenga

Popular Items

Caprese
Farm
Quiche Lorraine

Breakfast

Frenchie

$19.50

English

$19.50

US Style

$19.50

French Toast

$16.00

Benedict Eggs

$19.00

Omelette

$16.00

Eggs Side

$8.00

Salads

Fraicheur

$17.00

Farm

$17.00

Unexpected

$15.00

Greek

$17.00

Chevre Chaud

$18.50

Sandwiches

Parisien

$15.00

Rosette

$15.00

Club

$17.00

Pain Bagnat

$17.00

Cocorico

$17.00

Caprese

$15.00

Savory

Quiche Lorraine

$15.00

Salmon Quiche

$15.00

Croque Monsieur

$15.00

Croque Madame

$17.00

Salmon Croissant

$17.00

Prosciutto Croissant

$17.00

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$9.50

Pizza

$13.00

Charcuterie Cheese Plate

$29.00

Raclette Sandwich Special

$17.00

Raclette platter

$30.00

Tartines

Avocado Toast

$17.00

3 Cheese

$16.00

Goat Cheese

$17.00

Alpine

$17.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$17.00

Pesto Sun Dried Tomato

$15.00

Viennoiseries

Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

double chocolate croissant

$5.50

Raspberry/Pistachio croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Chocolate Almond

$6.50

Nutella Croissant

$6.00

3.80

Pains aux raisins

$5.50

Mini Brioche

$3.00

Chocolate twist

$5.50

Apple turnover

$5.00

Chouquettes (8)

$5.50

Nutella Chouquettes (5)

$6.00

mini beignet

$4.00

Beignet sugar

$4.50

Raspberry Beignet

$5.50

Beignet Nutella

$5.50

scone

$5.00

le Maxi

$9.00

the Star

$5.00

Kouign amann

$4.50

chocolate viennois

$3.00

Brioche nutella

$4.00

Muffin

$4.50

Bostocks

$4.50

Brioche Feuillete

$12.00

Patisserie

Mini log

$8.00

large log

$58.00

Eclairs

$7.00

Tartelette

$6.50

Tropezienne

$7.00

Entremet

$8.00

Napoleon

$8.00

Macarons

$2.75

macaron box

$29.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

mousse cup

$6.00

Paris-Brest

$8.00

Choux Chantilly

$6.00

Strawberry Napoleon

$8.50

cupcake

$4.00

Flan

$7.00

Panna Cotta

$6.00

Nutella Napoleon

$8.50

galette individual

$7.50

galette 4ppl

$24.00

galette 8 ppl

$42.00

Extravaganza

Divorces

$8.00

Tart 6ppl

$36.00

tart 8ppl

$48.00

fresh fruit tart 8 ppl

$56.00

Turfu Eclair

$9.00

Cookies Section

Brownie

$5.00

Cookies

$3.00

Diamond Sable

$4.00

Mini Palmiers

$4.00

Sable Poche

Chocolate Fondant

$5.00

Cannele

$2.50

Meringue

$3.00

Mini Meringue

$2.50

brittany cookie

$4.00

Madeleine

$5.50

Fincancier Almond

$5.50

Brownie Bags

$5.50

Fondant Bags

$5.50

Marron glace

$4.00

chocolate truffle

$10.00

Coconut Rocher

$6.50

Bread

Baguette

$4.00

Sourdough Baguette

$4.30

Epi baguette sourdough

$4.30

Multi Grain Baguette

$4.50

Olive Baguette

$5.50

Demi Baguette

$2.50

Loaf

$9.50

Whole Wheat

$11.50

6 Cereals

$11.50

Charcoal bread

$5.00

Brioche

$10.50

Sides

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Fruit

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Potatoes

$5.00

side cornichons

$2.00

omelette in sandwich

$2.50

butter

$1.00

dressing

$2.00

side salmon

$4.00

nutella

$2.00

maple syrup

$2.00

Holiday

Medium Egg

$15.00

Large Egg

$20.00

Heel Choco

$25.00

Friture Bag Choco

$10.00

Nest

$8.00

drinks

Coke

$2.00

Perrier bottle

$2.50

San pellegrino can

$2.50

Orangina

$3.00

Illy Drink Can

$4.75

Nestle water

$1.80

1 L water

$3.00

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Apple juice

$2.80

Tropicana juice

$2.50

Sparkling Apple cider

$2.50

Evian water

$2.30

iced tea

$3.50

Calypso

$3.00

snapples

$2.20

redbull

$3.50

Small redbull special flavor

$3.00

Fresh squeezed juice orange

$5.00

Syrup Glass

$5.00

Iced Tea Lipton bottle

$3.00

Iced coffee

$5.00

Iced Nitro Coffee

$6.20

Iced latte

$5.50

iced capuccino

$5.50

iced americano

$5.00

extra shot

$1.00

cup of milk

$3.00

Hot Drinks

espresso

$3.50

Double Espresso

$4.00

espresso macchiato

$3.85

Capuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cafe au lait

$4.50

Americano

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

black coffee

$4.00

tea

$4.00

extra shot

$1.00

Mocha

$5.50

milk side

$1.00

Milk Cup

$3.00

RETAIL

Tart Bonne Maman

$6.00

LU Barquettes

$6.00

Pepito

$6.00

mini jar jam / honey

$1.75

Langue de chat

$3.50

Petit Beurre

$6.00

Paille d'or

$7.50

Cracottes

$10.00

Mikado

$2.80

Princes

$7.50

Napolitain

$6.00

BN

$6.00

Syrup Teisseire

$10.00

Teisseire glass bottle

$11.50

Rillette

$8.99

Savanes

$7.50

Chamonix

$6.00

Crackers cheese Monaco

$5.00

Ourson Bear Marshmallow chocolate

$1.15

Chocolate ourson bag

$6.00

Francine BIO Flour

$6.99

Francine wheat flour

$5.50

Tagada Haribo

$3.00

Tagada pink pik

$6.00

Krema Licorice Candy

$5.50

Rocher Chocolate

$2.85

Gavotte Chocolate box

$5.50

Harissa

$4.50

Hollywood Gum

$2.00

Malabar / Carambar

$0.30

Malabar bag

$6.50

Carte D'or cafe

$8.50

champomy

$10.00

Biscotte Heudebert

$6.00

Fig jam

$6.00

Boudoir

$6.00

Mayonnaise

$5.50

Pain d'epice

$8.00

Pain D'epice old fashion

$10.00

Galette Mt St Michel

$10.50

Kinder Bueno

$2.00

Kinder Joy

$1.80

Banania

$9.50

Milk choco bar hazelnut

$9.50

Darh choco bar

$5.00

Belin Chipster

$6.50

Sucre Vanille bag

$7.00

Lu Petit Coeur

$6.00

Chocolate 100g

$8.50

Chocapic

$11.00

Lutti Arlequin / Bubblizz

$6.00

Nougat

$8.00

Calisson

$22.80

Saucisson sec

$15.00

Chicken Truffle Mousse

$11.00

Rillette Porc

$12.00

Dried Cured duck breast

$40.00

Rosette de Lyon

$15.50

Duck Mousse

$11.00

Isigny Sweet / Salted Butter

$8.00

Jacquin Crottin Cheese

$6.50

President Comte

$11.00

Pave D'affinois

$9.00

Secret des lys

$10.00

Candle happy birthday

$8.50

Candles

$4.00

Antesite bottle

$11.50

Nougat bag

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3315 cahuenga, los angeles, CA 90068

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

