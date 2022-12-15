Sweet Lily 3315 cahuenga
90 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3315 cahuenga, los angeles, CA 90068
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sweetsalt - 10218 Riverside Drive
No Reviews
10218 Riverside Drive Toluca Lake, CA 91602
View restaurant