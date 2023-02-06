Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Trails Cafe 2333 Fern Dell Drive

review star

No reviews yet

2333 Fern Dell Drive

Los Angeles, CA 90068

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Baked Goods / Morning

Chocolate Lavender Scone

$5.25

Cran Orange Scone

$5.25

Blueberry Banana Muffin (V)

$5.25

Double Chocolate Muffin(v) (Gf)

$5.25

Egg In A Basket

$5.25

💃Frittata💃 (Gf)

$5.25

Quiche

$8.25

Biscuit

$4.50

🌭Snake-Dog 🌭

$7.75

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Lavender Shortbread Cookie

$4.00

GF Cookie

$4.00

Apple Galette (v)

$7.50

Granola, Fruit & Yogurt (Gf)

$8.50

Magic Bar

$6.50

Lemon Bar

$6.50

Day Old Pastry

$1.25

Donut (Gf)

$4.00

Drinks

Drip Coffee

$3.25+

Latte

$5.00+

Cappuccino

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Dirty Chai

$7.00

🐌Espresso🐌

$3.75

Mocha

$6.50

Americano

$4.00+

Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Kids Steamed Milk

$3.00+

Cold Milk

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$4.25

Hot Tea

$4.25

Lemonade

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.25

Arnold palmer

$5.00

Cortado

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Flat white

$5.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Blood Orange

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Drip Refill

$0.75

London Fog

$6.00

Sandwiches

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$11.50

PBJ

$7.75

Chips

$2.50

side of Peanut Butter

$2.00

Side Of Jam

$0.75

Sides

Chips

$2.50

Fruit Cup

$1.50

Merch

Mugs

$12.00

Bandana

$20.00

Totes

$20.00

T-Shirts

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small cafe' located in Griffith Park. Specialize in house baked goods, coffee, teas and other in-house made items. Come enjoy our 4210 acre dining area.

Location

2333 Fern Dell Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

General Admission
orange star4.2 • 226
3311 Cahuenga Blvd W Los Angeles, CA 90068
View restaurantnext
For The Win - 6221 Franklin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6221 Franklin Ave Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Clark Street Diner - 6145 Franklin Ave
orange starNo Reviews
6145 Franklin Ave Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Hot Motha Clucker - 1708 N. Las Palmas
orange starNo Reviews
1708 N. Las Palmas Hollywood, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Schwartz & Sandy's - 1917 N Bronson Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
1917 N Bronson Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90068
View restaurantnext
Fist of Fusion - Los Angeles
orange starNo Reviews
6801 Hollywood Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (42 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston