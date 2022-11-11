Main picView gallery

Tama Tama

review star

No reviews yet

116 N Robertson Blvd,

Los Angeles, CA 94008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

BTG

Chablis Montmain GLS

$25.00

Moreau Chablis GLS

$18.00

SANCERRE GLS

$20.00

SHRAMESBERG GLS

$20.00

VINCENT GIRARDIN GLS

$16.00

GALLAND CLARK BLS

$25.00

Moreau Chablis GLS

$18.00

Kamoizumi Umelicious

$15.00

Kamoizumi Umelicious

$15.00

Corkage Fee

$50.00

LA Nat Wine Gls

$18.00

LA Nat Wine Btl

$88.00

CHAMP

BOLLINGER

$150.00

DELAMOTTE

$250.00

GOSSET

$120.00

SHRAMESBERG

$100.00

WHITE

CHABLIS

$100.00

Sancerre Dominique Roger

$80.00

RED

GALLAND CLARKE

$145.00

JF MUGNIER

$300.00

MARSANNAY

$180.00

VINCENT GIRARDIN

$80.00

BEER

ASAHI

$8.00

NA BEV

COKE

$5.00

DIET COKE

$5.00

GREEN TEA

$5.00

MINERAL WATER

$6.00

SPARKLING WATER

$6.00

Yuzu Lemonade

$8.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

116 N Robertson Blvd,, Los Angeles, CA 94008

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beaches - WeHo
orange starNo Reviews
8928 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Zinqué (zin-kae) - Melrose
orange starNo Reviews
8684 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112 Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood
orange starNo Reviews
8755 Melrose Avenue West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
Zinc West Hollywood - Melrose
orange starNo Reviews
8607 Melrose Ave West Hollywood, CA 92672
View restaurantnext
Bottega Louie - WEHO
orange star4.3 • 345
8936 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurantnext
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston