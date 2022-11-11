Tama Tama
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
116 N Robertson Blvd,, Los Angeles, CA 94008
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Butcher's Daughter West Hollywood
No Reviews
8755 Melrose Avenue West Hollywood, CA 90069
View restaurant