TenGoku West Loop, Chicago
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tengoku Aburiya is the latest concept by Chef Sangtae Park and partner Kate Park. The duo owns and operates the sister restaurant Omakase Yume. Chef Sangtae is a Michelin One-Starred chef and helped inspire the Tengoku Aburiya vision with head chef Gil Hoon Bang. Chef Gil Hoon has been working in the restaurant industry for 20+ years and has a passion for Japanese-style dining. With a great team and support system behind Chef Sangtae, Kate Park and Head Chef Gil Hoon Bang, they are ready to bring this Japanese gastropub experience to the city of Chicago.
651 West Washington Boulevard, Chicago, IL 60661
