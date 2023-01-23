- Home
The Bay Cafe
No reviews yet
2 Neptune Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11235
APPETIZERS
BBQ Cauliflower Florets
Breaded cauliflower florets served w/ BBQ Sauce
Beet Carpaccio
Thinly Sliced Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese & Mixed Greens w/ Herb Vinaigrette
Black Bean chilli
Butternut Hummus
Served w/ Feta Cheese, Pomegranate Seeds & Zaatar Pita Chips
Fish Tacos
3 Soft corn tortillas filled w/ Crispy Fried Cod, Slaw & Avocado Mango Salsa
Lasagna Cheese Frittas
A great twist on lasagna, this delicious cheese filled lasagna roll ups are breaded & pan fried. Served with Alfredo and marinara sauce.
Maryland Crab Cakes
Crispy on the outside & tender in the inside these succulent pan-fried imitation Crab cakes are served with our in house made tartar sauce
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh Homemade Mozzarella, Sun Ripened Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Drizzle
Mozzarella Sticks
Breaded & Seasoned Mozzarella Fried Golden served w/ Marinara Sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
Stuffed with Herbs, Garlic & Cheese
Taco de’ Chile
Grilled corn tortillas filled with an all plant-based vegan “meat” perfectly seasoned and served with Pico de Gallo & avocado salsa
Tempura Seabass Bites
This delicious fish appetizer has a mild flavor with a subtle sweetness, the flesh is moist and tender and a crunchy tempura coating. Tossed in a sweet & spicy chili sauce.
Truffle Fries with Parmesan
Smoked Burrata with Maple Glazed Delicata Squash
HOME MADE FRESH BURRATA FILLED WITH A PESTO FILLING. SERVED WITH ROASTED DELICATA SQUASH, POMEGRANAT SEEDS, PEPITOS AND TOMATO & GARLIC CONFIT. DRIZZLED WITH A POMEGRANTE BALSAMIC VINAGRETTE
Pan de Queso
Gluten Free Baked Cheese Balls
SALADS
Avocado Salad
Romaine Hearts, Avocado Slices, Tomatoes, Cucumber & Red Onion
Bay Salad
Romaine Hearts, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Pecans, Crispy Breaded Goat Cheese, Cucumber & Orange Segments
Caesar Salad
Romaine Hearts, House Croutons, Parmesan w/ Classic Caesar Dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine Hearts, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Feta Cheese, Oregano w/ Greek Dressing
Halloumi Salad
Romaine, Cucumber, Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Portabella Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Fried Halloumi cheese
Mediterranean Farro Salad
Mixed greens, farro, cucumber, roasted.red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, parsley, radish, marinated artichoke & fresh mint.
Middle Eastern Chopped Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, red bell pepper, parsley, za’atar, breadcrumbs, feta, fresh lemon, extra virgin olive oil
Quinoa & Kale Tropical Power Salad
A healthy and nutrient filled salad. Baby kale, quinoa, mango, cashews, blueberries, & sliced avocado
Roster beet & Quinoa salad
This sweet & savory winter salad is a delicious start to any meal. Roasted red and golden beets, sliced pears, toasted walnuts, feta, mixed greens & quinoa.
Sesame Crusted Salmon Teriyaki Salad
Sesame crusted baked salmon, romaine hearts, red cabbage, arugula, haricot verts, & baked sweet potato
Spinach apple
This apple spinach salad is our all time favorite. It is made with a delicious mix of sweet & savory ingredients - Fresh spinach, apples, onions, toasted pecans, dried cranberries & feta cheese
HOT SOUPS
Split Pea Soup
Lentil Soup
French Onion
French Onion Soup with toasted baguette & Cheese
Butternut Squash Soup
Vegetable Soup
Corn Chowder w slice of Corn Bread
A delicious & comforting hearty Corn chowder served with a slice of our homemade corn bread