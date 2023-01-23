The Bay Cafe

Restaurant header imageView gallery
APPETIZERS

BBQ Cauliflower Florets

$18.00

Breaded cauliflower florets served w/ BBQ Sauce

Beet Carpaccio

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Roasted Beets, Goat Cheese & Mixed Greens w/ Herb Vinaigrette

Black Bean chilli

$18.00

Butternut Hummus

$16.00

Served w/ Feta Cheese, Pomegranate Seeds & Zaatar Pita Chips

Fish Tacos

$20.00

3 Soft corn tortillas filled w/ Crispy Fried Cod, Slaw & Avocado Mango Salsa

Lasagna Cheese Frittas

$20.00

A great twist on lasagna, this delicious cheese filled lasagna roll ups are breaded & pan fried. Served with Alfredo and marinara sauce.

Maryland Crab Cakes

$18.00

Crispy on the outside & tender in the inside these succulent pan-fried imitation Crab cakes are served with our in house made tartar sauce

Mozzarella Caprese

$20.00

Fresh Homemade Mozzarella, Sun Ripened Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil & Balsamic Drizzle

Mozzarella Sticks

$18.00

Breaded & Seasoned Mozzarella Fried Golden served w/ Marinara Sauce

Stuffed Mushrooms

$17.00

Stuffed with Herbs, Garlic & Cheese

Taco de’ Chile

$20.00

Grilled corn tortillas filled with an all plant-based vegan “meat” perfectly seasoned and served with Pico de Gallo & avocado salsa

Tempura Seabass Bites

$26.00

This delicious fish appetizer has a mild flavor with a subtle sweetness, the flesh is moist and tender and a crunchy tempura coating. Tossed in a sweet & spicy chili sauce.

Truffle Fries with Parmesan

$16.00
Smoked Burrata with Maple Glazed Delicata Squash

$22.00Out of stock

HOME MADE FRESH BURRATA FILLED WITH A PESTO FILLING. SERVED WITH ROASTED DELICATA SQUASH, POMEGRANAT SEEDS, PEPITOS AND TOMATO & GARLIC CONFIT. DRIZZLED WITH A POMEGRANTE BALSAMIC VINAGRETTE

Pan de Queso

$16.00

Gluten Free Baked Cheese Balls

SALADS

Avocado Salad

$17.00

Romaine Hearts, Avocado Slices, Tomatoes, Cucumber & Red Onion

Bay Salad

$18.00

Romaine Hearts, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Pecans, Crispy Breaded Goat Cheese, Cucumber & Orange Segments

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Romaine Hearts, House Croutons, Parmesan w/ Classic Caesar Dressing

Greek Salad

$19.00

Romaine Hearts, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Kalamata Olives, Stuffed Grape Leaves, Feta Cheese, Oregano w/ Greek Dressing

Halloumi Salad

$22.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Grilled Portabella Mushrooms, Cherry Tomatoes, Crispy Fried Halloumi cheese

Mediterranean Farro Salad

$20.00

Mixed greens, farro, cucumber, roasted.red peppers, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese, red onion, parsley, radish, marinated artichoke & fresh mint.

Middle Eastern Chopped Salad

$20.00

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, red bell pepper, parsley, za’atar, breadcrumbs, feta, fresh lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Quinoa & Kale Tropical Power Salad

$18.00

A healthy and nutrient filled salad. Baby kale, quinoa, mango, cashews, blueberries, & sliced avocado

Roster beet & Quinoa salad

$18.00

This sweet & savory winter salad is a delicious start to any meal. Roasted red and golden beets, sliced pears, toasted walnuts, feta, mixed greens & quinoa.

Sesame Crusted Salmon Teriyaki Salad

$30.00

Sesame crusted baked salmon, romaine hearts, red cabbage, arugula, haricot verts, & baked sweet potato

Spinach apple

$18.00

This apple spinach salad is our all time favorite. It is made with a delicious mix of sweet & savory ingredients - Fresh spinach, apples, onions, toasted pecans, dried cranberries & feta cheese

HOT SOUPS

Split Pea Soup

$8.00+
Lentil Soup

$8.00+
French Onion

$13.00+

French Onion Soup with toasted baguette & Cheese

Butternut Squash Soup

$8.00+Out of stock
Vegetable Soup

$8.00+
Corn Chowder w slice of Corn Bread

$13.00+Out of stock

A delicious & comforting hearty Corn chowder served with a slice of our homemade corn bread

Red Lentil Soup

$8.00+Out of stock

PANINI

Avocado Panini

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Panini

$20.00
Mozzarella Panini

$17.00
Roasted Portobello

$17.00

Tuna Melt Panini

$18.00

WRAPS

MOZZARELLA WRAP

$17.00

AVOCADO WRAP

$16.00

ROASTED PORTOBELLO WRAP

$17.00

TUNA MELT WRAP

$18.00

GRILLED SALMON WRAP

$20.00

SANDWICHES

Salmon Burger

$26.00
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$28.00

Adriatic Quinoa Burger

$24.00

BAKED POTATOES

Broccoli & Cheese Baked Potatoes

Broccoli