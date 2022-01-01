The Olive Italian Restaurant
195 Center St
Sewell, NJ 08080
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Four slices of Italian bread toasted and topped with chopped marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, onions, grated cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Breaded fried shrimp and smothered in a spicy Thai sauce.
Fried Mozzarella
Six sharp mozzarella cheese sticks fried crispy, served with marinara sauce.
Chicken Fingers
Breaded tender chicken strips fried crisp, golden brown, served with BBQ or honey mustard sauce.
Appetizer Crab Cakes
Five mini crab cakes made with jumbo lump crabmeat ,served with lemon and drawn butter.
Fried Calamari
Lightly battered and fried to a tender crispy golden brown traditional or buffalo style.
Zucchini Fritter
Zucchini strips battered with panko breadcrumbs fried golden brown.
Appetizer Stuffed Mushrooms
Two large mushrooms caps stuffed with jumbo lumb crabmeat.
Appetizer Clams
Clams with marinara fra diavolo, saffron, or white wine sauce.
Mozzarella Caprese
Fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato, basil, and balsamic reduction
Appetizer Mussels
Mussels with marinara fra diavolo, saffron, or white wine sauce.
Soups
Salads
Sm Garden Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini peppers & onions, served with garlic bread.
Lg Garden Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini peppers & onions, served with garlic bread.
Sm Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with garlic croutons, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, and served with garlic bread.
Lg Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with garlic croutons, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, and served with garlic bread.
Arugula Salad
Spring mix greens, arugula, fresh mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes served with garlic bread.
Seafood Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, jumbo shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crabmeat, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers and olives, served with garlic bread.
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers and onions, grilled chicken breast topped with shredded Monterey jack cheese, served with garlic bread.
Sandwiches
Italian Burger
Ground beef patty topped with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a brioche bun.
Chicken Arugula Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast,fresh arugula,tomato and fresh mozzarella on a brioche bun.
Meatball Parm Sw
Homemade beef meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.
Crabcake Sandwich
Large crab cake made with jumbo lump crabmeat, served in a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.
Chicken
Chicken Parma
Breaded chicken breast topped with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served with pasta.
Chicken Francaise
Egg battered & pan-fried in a lemon butter sauce, served over pasta.
Chicken Giovanni
Sautéed chicken breast with grilled eggplant and roasted peppers in chunky pomodoro sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over pasta.
Chicken Cacciatore
Sautéed chicken breast with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a pomodora sauce topped with provolone cheese, served over pasta.
Chicken Portofino
Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms, asparagus, roasted peppers and spinach in a saffron sauce, served over pasta.
Chicken Marsala
Tender chicken sautéed with onions and mushrooms in a garlic basil Marsala wine sauce, served with pasta.
Chicken Ala Broccoli
Sautéed chicken with broccoli tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce, served over pasta.
Chicken Detulio
Sautéed chicken with fresh spinach, garlic, and basil in a vodka blush sauce. Served over pasta.
Chicken French Onion
Sautéed chicken with mushrooms, French onion soup and melted provolone cheese. Served over pasta.
Chicken Bruschetta
Char-grilled chicken breast topped with our famous bruschetta, romano cheese and balsamic drizzle. Served with vegetable medley and baked potato.
Chicken & Sea
Chicken breast and jumbo lump crab meat sautéed in a garlic basil white wine sauce. Served over pasta.
Chicken Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Sautéed chicken breast and shrimp in a spicy pomodoro sauce, served over capellini pasta.
Steak
Rib-eye Steak
14 oz of tender seasoned and marinated rib steak, served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.
Filet Mignon
8 oz mouth-watering filet, seasoned and grilled to perfection served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.
Filet Crabcake
Char-grilled 8 oz. Filet mignon topped with jumbo lump crab cake, served with vegetable medley and baked potato.
Pasta
Tour Of Italy
1/2 chicken parmigiana and 1/2 lasagna served with garlic bread.
Lasagna
Traditional meat lasagna layered with ricotta cheese, and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Linguini and Meatballs
Linguine pasta served with marinara sauce and homemade beef meatballs.
Cheese Ravioli
Oversized pasta pillows filled with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Stuffed Shells
Oversized pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and baked mozzarella cheese, served with garlic bread.
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with a blend of sweet butter, Parmesan cheese, cream and parsley.
Penne Alla Vodka
Pencil point pasta tossed with sundried tomatoes in a cream blush sauce with garlic basil and a touch of vodka.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served with pasta.
Creamy Pesto Pasta
Penne pasta tossed with pesto sauce,grape tomatoes and parmesan cheese.
Pasta Sicily
Stuffed Shells, Manicotti, and Cheese Ravioli in a spinach blush sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese.
Eggplant Florentine
Crispy fried eggplant, baby spinach, roasted peppers and marinara sauce topped with melted provolone cheese, served with linguine pasta. Topped with mozzarella
Linguini Primavera
Fresh mixed vegetables in a garlic white wine or alfredo sauce
Linguini and Clams
Red tomato sauce or garlic white wine served with choice of pasta.
Manicotti Parma
Hand-rolled pasta filled with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with garlic bread.
Seafood
Red Littleneck Clams
Whole clams over linguine pasta, served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.
White Littleneck Clams
Whole clams over linguine pasta, served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.
Red Mussels
Mussels over linguine pasta served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.
White Mussels
Mussels over linguine pasta served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.
Scallop Delight
Sautéed scallops with spinach, grape tomatoes, and melted mozzarella cheese in a vodka blush sauce. Served over choice of pasta.
Fried Filet Of Flounder
Fresh deep sea flounder filet, served with baked potato and vegetable medley.
Fried Jumbo Shrimp
Five breaded jumbo shrimp fried golden brown served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.
Crab Cakes Fried
Two large crab cakes made with jumbo lump crab meat, served with lemon, drawn butter, baked potato, and vegetable medley.
Salmon
Broiled filet of salmon brushed with a butter and served with baked potato and vegetable medley.
Crabmeat Classico
Jumbo lump crab meat in a chunky red pomodoro sauce over angel hair pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed jumbo shrimp in a white wine garlic basil sauce over linguine pasta.
Seafood Fra Diavolo
Fresh mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, served with a chunky spicy garlic basil red pomodoro sauce over linguine pasta.
LightHouse Scampi
Sautéed jumbo shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, and deep-sea scallops in a white wine garlic basil sauce over linguine pasta.
Linguine Al Cartoccio
Sautéed jumbo shrimp and scallops in a blush sauce. Served over linguine pasta.
Crab Cakes Broiled
Two large crab cakes made with jumbo lump crab meat, served with lemon, drawn butter, baked potato, and vegetable medley.
Broiled Filet Of Flounder
Fresh deep sea flounder filet, served with baked potato and vegetable medley.
Bro Stuffed Flounder
Fresh flounder filet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.
Bro Stuffed Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.
Broiled Scallops
Broiled deep-sea scallops served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.
Broiled Stuffed Salmon
Fresh seasoned salmon filet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat, served with baked potato and vegetable medley.
Seafood Supreme
Jumbo shrimp, deep sea scallops and jumbo lump crab meat in a creamy alfredo sauce tossed over fettuccine pasta
Br Seafood Combo
Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and Crab cake, served with vegetable medley and baked potato.
Sides
Cheese Burger
Ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions and American cheese on a burger bun.
Fried Flounder Sandwich
Breaded filet of flounder fried golden brown, served on a country round roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato.
Cheese Steak
Shaved beef steak with American cheese, served on a torpedo roll.
Meatball Parm Sandwich
Homemade meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.
Chicken Parma Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.
Crab Cake Sandwich
Large crab cake made with jumbo lump crabmeat served on a country round roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.
Add Cup Soup
Eggplant Torino
Crispy fried eggplant, baby spinach, and marinara sauce topped with melted provolone
Ny Reuben
Layers of corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss cheese on rye bread.
Mediterranean Chicken Cheesesteak
Shaved chicken, onions, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese on a torpedo roll.
Little Italy Sandwich
Grilled Italian sausage, broccoli, provolone cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.
Chicken Arugula Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast, fresh arugula, tomato, and fresh mozzarella on a brioche bun.
Bang Bang Burger
Grounded beef patty, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our bang bang sauce on a burger bun.
Paninis
Lunch Entrees
Cheesecake
Red Velvet Cheesecake
Juniors Red Velvet cake is layered with our Original New York cheesecake and our famous cream cheese icing.
Carrot Cheesecake
New York cheesecake is layered with a traditional carrot cake, made with fresh carrots and cinnamon. Frosted with Juniors own cream cheese frosting.
Lemon Coconut
New York cheesecake is topped with fresh lemon custard crème, layered with yellow chiffon cake and finished with real buttercream frosting and fresh coconut
Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
New York cheesecake topped with mounds of homemade, fluffy chocolate mousse, covered with ganache, and coated with tasty chocolate chips.
Plain Cheesecake
New York-style cheesecakes aspire to be. Creamy but not heavy, light without falling apart as you take a forkful, and of course, that rich flavor.
Lava Cake
Molten Chocolate Cake
Turtle Cheesecake
New York Style Turtle Cheesecake. Every Slice Is Heaven, Beginning with a Thick Layer of Fudge, Covered with Caramel Sauce, Garnished with Chopped Pecans, All Wrapped Up in a Graham Cracker Crust.
Tiramisu
Layers of Juniors Cappuccino tiramisu cream, chiffon cake, and more tiramisu cream. Dusted with cocoa and dollops of cream.
Tiramisu Cheesecake
Layers of Juniors Cappuccino Cheesecake, tiramisu cream, chiffon cake, and more tiramisu cream. Dusted with cocoa and dollops of cream.
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake
Delicious whirl of real French raspberry puree in delightful contrast with the smooth richness of Junior’s cheesecake.
Limoncello Cake
Limoncello Cake Layers are brushed with a Limoncello simple syrup and frosted with a Whipped Limoncello.
Peanut Butter Pie
Peanut butter pie with Reese's pieces is filled with peanut butter mousse and chocolate filling.
Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Apple Crumb Cheesecake
Tart apples, cinnamon, delicate streusel crumb topping mixed with our famous cream cheese.
Italian Creme Cake
Refreshing lemon cream fills this delightful cream cake, which is topped with vanilla cake crumbs and a dusting of sugar.
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Oreo Cheesecake
Cookies
Gelato
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Benvenuto! The Olive Restaurant captures the Italian experience, down to each individual ingredient, and delivers the extraordinary flavors of Italy to ordinary life. BYOB
195 Center St, Sewell, NJ 08080