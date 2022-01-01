Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood

The Olive Italian Restaurant

195 Center St

Sewell, NJ 08080

Popular Items

Chicken Parma
Penne Alla Vodka
Chicken Fingers

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$11.99

Four slices of Italian bread toasted and topped with chopped marinated tomatoes, fresh basil, onions, grated cheese, and extra virgin olive oil.

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.99

Breaded fried shrimp and smothered in a spicy Thai sauce.

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$12.99

Six sharp mozzarella cheese sticks fried crispy, served with marinara sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Breaded tender chicken strips fried crisp, golden brown, served with BBQ or honey mustard sauce.

Appetizer Crab Cakes

$14.99

Five mini crab cakes made with jumbo lump crabmeat ,served with lemon and drawn butter.

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Lightly battered and fried to a tender crispy golden brown traditional or buffalo style.

Zucchini Fritter

Zucchini Fritter

$12.50

Zucchini strips battered with panko breadcrumbs fried golden brown.

Appetizer Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.99

Two large mushrooms caps stuffed with jumbo lumb crabmeat.

Appetizer Clams

$14.99

Clams with marinara fra diavolo, saffron, or white wine sauce.

Mozzarella Caprese

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.50

Fresh mozzarella, vine-ripened tomato, basil, and balsamic reduction

Appetizer Mussels

$14.99

Mussels with marinara fra diavolo, saffron, or white wine sauce.

Soups

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.50

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.50

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.99

Bowl Cream Of Crab Soup(FRIDAY-Only)

$7.00

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

Sm Garden Salad

$7.99

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini peppers & onions, served with garlic bread.

Lg Garden Salad

Lg Garden Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, pepperoncini peppers & onions, served with garlic bread.

Sm Caesar Salad

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with garlic croutons, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, and served with garlic bread.

Lg Caesar Salad

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.99

Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with garlic croutons, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, and served with garlic bread.

Arugula Salad

$13.99

Spring mix greens, arugula, fresh mozzarella, and cherry tomatoes served with garlic bread.

Seafood Salad

$17.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, onions, jumbo shrimp, scallops, jumbo lump crabmeat, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers and olives, served with garlic bread.

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers and onions, grilled chicken breast topped with shredded Monterey jack cheese, served with garlic bread.

Sandwiches

Italian Burger

$14.00

Ground beef patty topped with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese on a brioche bun.

Chicken Arugula Sandwich

$15.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast,fresh arugula,tomato and fresh mozzarella on a brioche bun.

Meatball Parm Sw

$14.99

Homemade beef meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.

Crabcake Sandwich

$16.99

Large crab cake made with jumbo lump crabmeat, served in a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce.

Chicken

Chicken Parma

$21.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served with pasta.

Chicken Francaise

$20.99

Egg battered & pan-fried in a lemon butter sauce, served over pasta.

Chicken Giovanni

$20.99

Sautéed chicken breast with grilled eggplant and roasted peppers in chunky pomodoro sauce, topped with melted mozzarella cheese. Served over pasta.

Chicken Cacciatore

$20.99

Sautéed chicken breast with peppers, onions and mushrooms in a pomodora sauce topped with provolone cheese, served over pasta.

Chicken Portofino

$20.99

Sautéed chicken breast with mushrooms, asparagus, roasted peppers and spinach in a saffron sauce, served over pasta.

Chicken Marsala

$20.99

Tender chicken sautéed with onions and mushrooms in a garlic basil Marsala wine sauce, served with pasta.

Chicken Ala Broccoli

$20.99

Sautéed chicken with broccoli tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce, served over pasta.

Chicken Detulio

$20.99

Sautéed chicken with fresh spinach, garlic, and basil in a vodka blush sauce. Served over pasta.

Chicken French Onion

$20.99

Sautéed chicken with mushrooms, French onion soup and melted provolone cheese. Served over pasta.

Chicken Bruschetta

$21.99

Char-grilled chicken breast topped with our famous bruschetta, romano cheese and balsamic drizzle. Served with vegetable medley and baked potato.

Chicken & Sea

$26.99

Chicken breast and jumbo lump crab meat sautéed in a garlic basil white wine sauce. Served over pasta.

Chicken Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$26.99

Sautéed chicken breast and shrimp in a spicy pomodoro sauce, served over capellini pasta.

Steak

Rib-eye Steak

$29.99

14 oz of tender seasoned and marinated rib steak, served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.

Filet Mignon

$35.99

8 oz mouth-watering filet, seasoned and grilled to perfection served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.

Filet Crabcake

$43.99

Char-grilled 8 oz. Filet mignon topped with jumbo lump crab cake, served with vegetable medley and baked potato.

Pasta

Tour Of Italy

$20.99

1/2 chicken parmigiana and 1/2 lasagna served with garlic bread.

Lasagna

$20.99

Traditional meat lasagna layered with ricotta cheese, and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.

Linguini and Meatballs

$18.99

Linguine pasta served with marinara sauce and homemade beef meatballs.

Cheese Ravioli

$17.99

Oversized pasta pillows filled with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Stuffed Shells

$17.99

Oversized pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese topped with marinara sauce and baked mozzarella cheese, served with garlic bread.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$17.99

Fettuccine pasta tossed with a blend of sweet butter, Parmesan cheese, cream and parsley.

Penne Alla Vodka

$17.99

Pencil point pasta tossed with sundried tomatoes in a cream blush sauce with garlic basil and a touch of vodka.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.99

Breaded eggplant topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served with pasta.

Creamy Pesto Pasta

$17.99

Penne pasta tossed with pesto sauce,grape tomatoes and parmesan cheese.

Pasta Sicily

$21.99

Stuffed Shells, Manicotti, and Cheese Ravioli in a spinach blush sauce, baked with mozzarella cheese.

Eggplant Florentine

$19.99

Crispy fried eggplant, baby spinach, roasted peppers and marinara sauce topped with melted provolone cheese, served with linguine pasta. Topped with mozzarella

Linguini Primavera

$17.99

Fresh mixed vegetables in a garlic white wine or alfredo sauce

Linguini and Clams

$21.99

Red tomato sauce or garlic white wine served with choice of pasta.

Manicotti Parma

$17.99

Hand-rolled pasta filled with ricotta cheese, topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with garlic bread.

Seafood

Red Littleneck Clams

$21.99

Whole clams over linguine pasta, served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.

White Littleneck Clams

$21.99

Whole clams over linguine pasta, served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.

Red Mussels

$21.99

Mussels over linguine pasta served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.

White Mussels

$21.99

Mussels over linguine pasta served with your choice of red pomodoro sauce or white wine garlic basil sauce.

Scallop Delight

$25.99

Sautéed scallops with spinach, grape tomatoes, and melted mozzarella cheese in a vodka blush sauce. Served over choice of pasta.

Fried Filet Of Flounder

$20.99

Fresh deep sea flounder filet, served with baked potato and vegetable medley.

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$23.99

Five breaded jumbo shrimp fried golden brown served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.

Crab Cakes Fried

$29.99

Two large crab cakes made with jumbo lump crab meat, served with lemon, drawn butter, baked potato, and vegetable medley.

Salmon

$25.99

Broiled filet of salmon brushed with a butter and served with baked potato and vegetable medley.

Crabmeat Classico

$26.99

Jumbo lump crab meat in a chunky red pomodoro sauce over angel hair pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$23.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp in a white wine garlic basil sauce over linguine pasta.

Seafood Fra Diavolo

$29.99

Fresh mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, served with a chunky spicy garlic basil red pomodoro sauce over linguine pasta.

LightHouse Scampi

$28.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp, jumbo lump crab meat, and deep-sea scallops in a white wine garlic basil sauce over linguine pasta.

Linguine Al Cartoccio

$28.99

Sautéed jumbo shrimp and scallops in a blush sauce. Served over linguine pasta.

Crab Cakes Broiled

$29.99

Two large crab cakes made with jumbo lump crab meat, served with lemon, drawn butter, baked potato, and vegetable medley.

Broiled Filet Of Flounder

$20.99

Fresh deep sea flounder filet, served with baked potato and vegetable medley.

Bro Stuffed Flounder

$28.99

Fresh flounder filet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.

Bro Stuffed Shrimp

$28.99

Jumbo shrimp stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.

Broiled Scallops

$30.99

Broiled deep-sea scallops served with a baked potato and vegetable medley.

Broiled Stuffed Salmon

$32.99

Fresh seasoned salmon filet stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat, served with baked potato and vegetable medley.

Seafood Supreme

$29.99

Jumbo shrimp, deep sea scallops and jumbo lump crab meat in a creamy alfredo sauce tossed over fettuccine pasta

Br Seafood Combo

$35.99

Flounder, Shrimp, Scallops and Crab cake, served with vegetable medley and baked potato.

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Meatballs (2)

$5.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Side Pasta

$7.00

Extra Roll

$0.50

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$11.99

Chicken Fingers

$12.99

Fried Mozzarella

$12.99

Zucchini Fritter

$12.50

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.99

Fried Calamari

$13.99

Appetizer Crab Cakes

$14.99

Mozzarella Caprese

$12.50

Appetizer Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.99

Appetizer Clams

$14.99

Clams with marinara fra diavolo, saffron, or white wine sauce.

Appetizer Mussels

$14.99

Mussels with marinara fra diavolo, saffron, or white wine sauce.

Soups

Cup Soup Of The Day

$4.50

Bowl Soup Of The Day

$5.50

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.99

Bowl Cream Of Crab Soup

$7.00

Salads

Sm Garden Salad

$7.99

Lg Garden Salad

$10.99

Sm Caesar Salad

$7.99

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.99

Santa Fe Chicken Salad

$15.99

Seafood Salad

$17.99

Arugula Salad

$13.99

Pasta

LN Stuffed Shells

$13.99

LN Manicotti Parma

$13.99

LN Cheese Ravioli

$13.99

LN Linguini & Meatballs

$13.99

LN Penne alla Vodka

$13.99

LN Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.99

LN Lasagna

$14.99

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Baked Potato

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Meatballs (2)

$5.00

Pasta

$7.00

Italian Sausage

$5.00

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$11.99

Cheese Steak Wrap

$11.99

Add Cup Soup

$3.00

Chx Caprese Wrap

$11.99

Thai Shrimp Wrap

$11.99

Chicken Arugula Wrap

$11.99

Black&Blue Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Sandwiches

Cheese Burger

$11.99

Ground beef patty served with lettuce, tomato, onions and American cheese on a burger bun.

Fried Flounder Sandwich

$11.99

Breaded filet of flounder fried golden brown, served on a country round roll with tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato.

Cheese Steak

$11.99

Shaved beef steak with American cheese, served on a torpedo roll.

Meatball Parm Sandwich

$12.99

Homemade meatballs topped with mozzarella cheese and homemade marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.

Chicken Parma Sandwich

$12.99

Breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.99

Large crab cake made with jumbo lump crabmeat served on a country round roll with lettuce, tomato, and tartar sauce.

Add Cup Soup

$3.00

Eggplant Torino

$12.99

Crispy fried eggplant, baby spinach, and marinara sauce topped with melted provolone

Ny Reuben

$11.99

Layers of corned beef, sauerkraut, Russian dressing, and melted Swiss cheese on rye bread.

Mediterranean Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.99

Shaved chicken, onions, baby spinach, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese on a torpedo roll.

Little Italy Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Italian sausage, broccoli, provolone cheese and marinara sauce on a torpedo roll.

Chicken Arugula Sandwich

$12.99

Marinated grilled chicken breast, fresh arugula, tomato, and fresh mozzarella on a brioche bun.

Bang Bang Burger

$14.99

Grounded beef patty, crispy fried onions, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and our bang bang sauce on a burger bun.

Paninis

Chicken Toscana Panini

$12.99

Chicken Bruschetta Panini

$12.99

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$12.99

Crabcake Panini

$14.99

Add Cup Soup

$3.00

Chx Pesto Panini

$14.99

Chicken Caprese Panini

$13.99

Lunch Entrees

Ln Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.99

Ln Eggplant Parma

$13.99

Ln Fried Shrimp

$13.99

Ln Chicken Parma

$14.99

Ln Salmon

$14.99

Ln Crabcake

$15.99

Dinner Specials

Italian Pasta Combo

$19.99

Mediterranean Flounder

$20.99

Chicken Eggplant Parm

$21.99

Shrimp Verona

$22.99

Salmon Augustine

$26.99

Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red Velvet Cheesecake

$10.00

Juniors Red Velvet cake is layered with our Original New York cheesecake and our famous cream cheese icing.

Carrot Cheesecake

Carrot Cheesecake

$10.00

New York cheesecake is layered with a traditional carrot cake, made with fresh carrots and cinnamon. Frosted with Juniors own cream cheese frosting.

Lemon Coconut

Lemon Coconut

$10.00

New York cheesecake is topped with fresh lemon custard crème, layered with yellow chiffon cake and finished with real buttercream frosting and fresh coconut

Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake

$10.00

New York cheesecake topped with mounds of homemade, fluffy chocolate mousse, covered with ganache, and coated with tasty chocolate chips.

Plain Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$8.50

New York-style cheesecakes aspire to be. Creamy but not heavy, light without falling apart as you take a forkful, and of course, that rich flavor.

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$8.00

Molten Chocolate Cake

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.50

New York Style Turtle Cheesecake. Every Slice Is Heaven, Beginning with a Thick Layer of Fudge, Covered with Caramel Sauce, Garnished with Chopped Pecans, All Wrapped Up in a Graham Cracker Crust.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Layers of Juniors Cappuccino tiramisu cream, chiffon cake, and more tiramisu cream. Dusted with cocoa and dollops of cream.

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Tiramisu Cheesecake

$8.50

Layers of Juniors Cappuccino Cheesecake, tiramisu cream, chiffon cake, and more tiramisu cream. Dusted with cocoa and dollops of cream.

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$8.00

Delicious whirl of real French raspberry puree in delightful contrast with the smooth richness of Junior’s cheesecake.

Limoncello Cake

Limoncello Cake

$8.00

Limoncello Cake Layers are brushed with a Limoncello simple syrup and frosted with a Whipped Limoncello.

Peanut Butter Pie

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.50

Peanut butter pie with Reese's pieces is filled with peanut butter mousse and chocolate filling.

Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$9.00
Apple Crumb Cheesecake

Apple Crumb Cheesecake

$9.00

Tart apples, cinnamon, delicate streusel crumb topping mixed with our famous cream cheese.

Italian Creme Cake

Italian Creme Cake

$8.50

Refreshing lemon cream fills this delightful cream cake, which is topped with vanilla cake crumbs and a dusting of sugar.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.50
Oreo Cheesecake

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.50

Cookies

$8.00

Gelato

Hazelnut

$8.75

Honeycomb

$8.75

Vanilla

$8.75

Mint Choclate

$8.75

Passion Fruit

$8.75

Pistachio

$8.75
Vegan Oreo

Vegan Oreo

$8.75

Vegan Sea Salt Caramel

$8.75

Raspberry

$8.75

Topping

Oreo

$1.50

Almonds

$1.50

M&M

$1.50

Chopped Peanuts

$1.00

PB Chips

$1.25

Chocolate Chips

$1.00

Jimmies

$0.50

Waffle Cone

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Benvenuto! The Olive Restaurant captures the Italian experience, down to each individual ingredient, and delivers the extraordinary flavors of Italy to ordinary life. BYOB

Location

195 Center St, Sewell, NJ 08080

Directions

