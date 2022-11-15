Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Potato Place

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

$

107 W Warren Ave

Detroit, MI 48201

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Alfredo Potato
House Potato

STUFFED POTATOES

You can choose from the follow or Get Creative & Build your own!

Build Your Own

$8.00

ALL SALES ARE FINAL: Please read the menu carefully. Ex: Philly Supreme but you do not want bacon, please order as Build Your Own

Cajun Chicken Bayou

Cajun Chicken Bayou

$12.50

NEW Cajun Garlic Butter! Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Creamy Cheddar, all on the potato

Alfredo Potato

Alfredo Potato

$12.50

Alfredo Sauce, Butter, Cheese, topped with Dry Parmesan. Add broccoli and bacon to make it Supreme!

House Potato

House Potato

$13.50

Chicken breast, broccoli, bacon and cheese

MeatLovers Potato

MeatLovers Potato

$16.00

Ground beef, Italian sausage, ham, pepperoni and bacon

Eastern Market Corned Beef

$11.50

a generous portion of Wigleys Famous Corned Beef and cheese

Taco Potato

Taco Potato

$11.50

Ground beef, cheese, bell pepper, onion, tomato, side of chips and salsa

Chick Parm Potato

Chick Parm Potato

$12.00

Chicken, Tomato sauce, cheese, topped with Dry Parmesan and Chives

The Jefferson Potato

The Jefferson Potato

$18.00

Italian sausage, corned beef, chicken, bacon, mushrooms, chives and cheese

Philly Steak Supreme Potato

Philly Steak Supreme Potato

$15.00

Philly-steak, broccoli, mushrooms, bacon, onion, bell pepper and cheese

Midtown Potato

Midtown Potato

$18.00

Shrimp, corned beef, broccoli, Bacon, chicken and cheese

Farmhouse Potato

Farmhouse Potato

$15.50

Ground beef, chicken, broccoli, bacon, bell pepper, onion and cheese

The Angry Potato

The Angry Potato

$11.50

Italian sausage, bacon, jalapeño and cheese

Cass Ave Potato

Cass Ave Potato

$13.00

Corned Beef, Broccoli, Bacon and cheese

Sweet Baby Rays Potato

Sweet Baby Rays Potato

$12.50

Bacon, chicken, BBQ Sauce and cheese

Detroit LooseBurger Potato

Detroit LooseBurger Potato

$12.00

Chili, ground beef, onion and cheese

Pulled Pork Potato

Pulled Pork Potato

$12.50

Austin Blues Pulled Pork, Sweet baby Rays and Spicy coleslaw. Recommended with Cajun Butter and Mozzarella but as always, the choice is yours!

Veggie & Cheese Potato

Veggie & Cheese Potato

$9.50

Peas, carrots, corn, green Beans, Lima beans, broccoli and tomato

Seafood Potato

Seafood Potato

$17.50

Its Finally Here! Salmon, Shrimp, Asparagus and Fresh Green Onions smothered with In-house made Hollandaise Sauce

Turkey Club Potato

Turkey Club Potato

$14.50

A generous portion of premium oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes and green onions topped with Chipotle sauce.

SAUCES AND SIDES

Always on the side!

Sour Cream

$0.25

Ranch

$0.50

BOOM BOOM SAUCE!

$0.50

Chipotle

$0.75

BABY RAYS BBQ

$0.50

A1 Steak Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Plain Butter

$1.00

Side Alfredo

$1.75

Taco Sauce

$0.50

Taco Chips

$0.50

Container

$1.00

Crushed Red Pepper

$0.25

Side Queso Blanco

$1.75

Side Creamy Cheddar

$1.75

Side Hollandaise

$2.50

Cajun Butter

$1.25

SOUPS BY THE PINT

Chilli w/beans
$5.00

Chilli w/beans

$5.00
Veggie Gumbo
$5.00

Veggie Gumbo

$5.00
Cream of Potato
$5.00

Cream of Potato

$5.00

SOFT DRINKS

Regular Kool Aid
$2.50

Regular Kool Aid

$2.50

Large Kool Aid

$3.75

Regular Pepsi Products

$2.50

Large Pepsi Products

$3.75

Cup for Water

$1.00

SLUSHIES

Strawberry Lemonade
$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Strawberry Banana Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Yogurt

$4.00

Strawberry Banana Yogurt

$4.00

SHAKES

Milkshake

$5.50

Boston Cooler

$5.50

Frozen Sherbert

$5.50

Rainbow Sherbert IceCream Blended w/ Lemonade. Delicious & Refreshing!

GOURMET CHEESECAKES

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake
$8.00

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$8.00
Original Cheesecake
$8.00

Original Cheesecake

$8.00
Turtle Cheesecake
$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Cakes and Treats

Banana Pudding Crunch Cake
$5.00

Banana Pudding Crunch Cake

$5.00
Superman Crunch Cake
$5.00

Superman Crunch Cake

$5.00
Strawberry Crunch Cake
$5.00

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$5.00

Peach Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock
Deluxe Brownie

Deluxe Brownie

$5.00

A generous portion of premium home-made double fudge dense brownie.

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Peteet's famous Banana Pudding!

Caramel Ribbon Cake

$5.00

Ice Cream Corner

Single Scoop

$3.00

Double Scoop

$4.50
Pint

Pint

$6.00

Royal Banana Sundae

$7.00

A scoop of vanilla, chocolate and strawberry ice cream, topped with Hershey’s chocolate syrup, strawberries, whipped cream and nuts

Strawberry Sundae

$6.00

Two scoops vanilla ice cream topped with Strawberries, whipped cream and nuts

Chocolate Sundae

$6.00

Two generous scoops of vanilla ice cream topped with Hershey’s chocolate syrup, whipped cream and nuts

Cookies

Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie
$3.50

Stuffed Strawberry Shortcake Cookie

$3.50
Cookies and Cream Cookie
$3.50

Cookies and Cream Cookie

$3.50
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
$3.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.50
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50
Sugar Cookie
$3.50

Sugar Cookie

$3.50

4pack Cookies

$13.00

8pack Cookies

$24.00

12pack Cookies

$34.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday9:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
We proudly serve massive gourmet baked potatoes, loaded your way! Try any of our specialties or create your own.

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

The Potato Place image
The Potato Place image
The Potato Place image

