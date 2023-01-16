The Rose Wine Bar

Bottle ToGo Marsanne, Glassmaker, CA

$29.00

Contra Costa, CA. I made the wine in as simple a way as I know how. Grapes picked just under 20 brix, at a nice low acid level (dig it). About 20% Rousanne. All yeasts used are native to the air and grapes. All oak barrels were a decade old and gave no flavor to the wines. Malo-Lactic was native and finished real nice. The juice was left to oxidize then racked off the fruit lees. The fine lees were never stirred. Giving you a live stable table wine made in a simple way to get a complex result. No fining, no filtering at all. Other than site and grape the main difference between the Marsanne and the Picpoul is that that Marsanne likes an extra year in bottle before release to flesh out its unctuous structure. Notes of honeysuckle, peach pith, wet granite and lemon leaf.