- Home
- /
- San Diego
- /
- Golden Hill
- /
- The Rose Wine Bar
The Rose Wine Bar
368 Reviews
$$
2215 30th St
San Diego, CA 92104
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
ADD CAVIAR
Ruffles and House Ranch
Classic Ruffles + housemade dilly ranch
Olives
House marinated Castelvetrano Olives
Fancy Pickled Veggies
House pickled mixed veggies
Bravas Rosas
fried fingerling potatoes with paprika aioli
Crudites & Hummus
local raw veggies with tahini hummus
Chorizo + Clams
Cheese & Salumi- Half
Cheese & salumi- Full
3 Cheese & 2 salumi with honey, jam, mustard, pickled veggies, & flatbread
SOUP
The Rose Salad
Mixed greens, candied almonds, radish, champagne-citrus vinaigrette
Winter Beet Salad
SECRET SISTER SOURDOUGH + BUTTER
Hummus & bread
Empanadas
Flatbreads
Entrees
ADD TRUFFLES
The Rose Burger
Niman Ranch beef, grilled onion, gruyere, chimichurri aioli, house pickles + choice of side *medium unless specified
Mushroom Risotto
Strip Loin Steak
grilled summer squash, arugula, and pistachio salad, marjoram-anchovy gremolata, pomegranate
MARKET FISH
Apple Cider Pork
Dandelion greens-carrot salad, dates, feta, marcona almonds, & Zhug sauce
Desserts
Olive Oil Cake
Chocolate Pot de Creme
Chocolate mousse with seasonal fruit & nut
Ice Cream Sando
Dulce De Leche Ice Cream
Ice Cider + Mimolette
Gruyere + Sherry
Citrus Meringue Pie
a la mode
Sweet Corn Ice Cream
Choco Torte
Gf Choco Walnut Browie
Cake Slice Eggnog
Cheesecake
Peanut Tart
Retail Wine
Bottle ToGo Aglianico, Poggio delle Baccanti, IT
Campania, Italy Aglianico is known for being firm. Notes of plumb and spices. Calling all my tanin lovers - the wines got some grip with some dark cocoa notes and leathery finish.
Bottle ToGo Aglianico/Piedirosso, Baccanti 'Gragnano' , IT
Campania, ITaly. A now two-generations-old endeavor currently run by Giovanni and Raffaele (the son and nephew of the estate’s founder, Raffaele La Mura), the wines are crafted from the indigenous varieties of this sliver of land. A zesty, bright sparkling red blend of Piedirosso, Sciascinoso, Suppezza, Aglianico and Castagnara. The grapes macerate for 3 days and ferment in stainless steel tank. The wine is refermented in the bottle and then rests for about 6 months. Undisgorged, so get it ice cold before opening!
Bottle ToGo Brut Cava, Aranleon 'Solo', SP
Valencia, Spain Second fermentation in our underground winery at constant temperature and humidity, avoiding direct light and undesirable vibrations. Ageing on its own lees during 11 months. Tasting notes and Pairing Colour: Pale yellow cava with vivid greenish reflections, fine bubble and persistent foam. Nose: Intense aromas of pear and apples with notes of lime and white flowers. Mouth: Fresh with a well integrated acidity, leaving a floral long taste.
Bottle ToGo Cabernet Sauvignon, Poe Wines 'Ultraviolet', CA
Sonoma, CA Ripe notes of blueberry compote, plums, fresh violet petals and currant. A round mouthfeel with hints of blackberry bramble, black pepper. Bordeaux-like earthiness, with bright acidity and velvety, persistent tannin. Pair with anything salty or high in fat. Delcious with pasta bolognese, sausage pizza, spare ribs or any red meat, a cheese plate, or dark chocolate cake.
Bottle ToGo Carbonic Pinot Gris, Hollow Wines 'Cru Boy Jealous' CA
Santa Cruz, CA This is such a fun wine, the perfect 'tweener (not quite rosé, not quite red). It smells like candy, but the palate is more serious, with surprising grip and texture. You get a hit of Sweet Tarts on the front, but then its rocks and stones, nectarines and fuzzy peach skin in the glass, dry as a bone, leaving you thirsty for more. whole cluster carbonic fermentation in concrete egg fermentation with 13 days on skins then pressed back into the eggs to finish; bottled unfined/unfiltered with no added So2; zero-zero; 11.69% ABV; 160 cases
Bottle ToGo Champagne Fleury, Blanc de Noir, FR
Champagne, France The Fleury family have been winegrowers for many generations, and own 15 ha of vineyards on the chalky clay slopes of the Côte des Bar in southern Champagne. The estate dates back to 1895, and Jean-Pierre, currently at the helm, holds the distinction of being the first (and now largest) biodynamic Champagne producer. 100% pinot noir, this Blanc de Noirs was fermented in stainless steel and bottled unfined. Elegant, bone dry, and fresh, it offers up classic texture and a lengthy finish. Certified biodynamic, low-intervention/natural wine, vegan.
Bottle ToGo Chardonnay Blend, Day Wines 'Dazzles of Light', OR
Dundee, Oregon Our introductory 2021 Dazzles of Light white blend is a new addition to our portfolio. We wanted to make a bright and springy, textural white wine which uses Chardonnay as the base and amplifies it through complementary varieties of Chenin blanc and Sauvignon blanc. What a vintage to try this new concept out in, 2021 continues to prove itself to be such a dynamic vintage; generous in fruit and floral character, with incredible acid and flavor development. For this wine all fruit was direct pressed and cold settled for 24 hours before being racked to 5 year old French oak barrels for spontaneous primary and malolactic fermentation. This wine shows off just ripe stone fruit, juicy mango, lemongrass, cut lawn, springy white blossom, panna cotta, and river stones.
Bottle ToGo Chardonnay, Domaine Eric Thill 'Cuvee Adrian', FR
Cremant Du Jura, France Certified Organic Wine made from grapes grown without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers and herbicides in the vineyard. Certified in the country of origin. Tasting Notes A sparkling Jura wine that was made with no addition of sulphur. This is made from newcomer to the Jura landscape, Eric Thill. This spends 36 months aging sur latte and is bottled with no dosage. This is precise, clean and a natural with shellfish. No sulphur was used to make this sparkling wine.
Bottle ToGo Chenin Blanc, Haarmeyer 'SRV', CA
Clarksburg, CA Young Chenin. This wine is grown at the Sutter Ranch Vineyard deep in the Clarksburg AVA. Sand and clay and marine breezes sculpt this vineyard which allows us to present a very refreshing dry wine that retains all of the varietal characteristics of Chenin Blanc. Foot treaded, pressed to tank, racked to barrel and tank. Spontaneous fermentation, spontaneous ML. This wine starts with crushed oyster shell, cilantro, lemon peel and lanolin. It's crisp, and lean on the palate with chalky minerality
Bottle ToGo Chenin/Pineau d'Aunis, Domaine Brazilier, FR
Loire, France. 1/2 Chenin Blanc, 1/4 Pineau d'Aunis. Tank fermented and bottled for 2nd fermentation early to maintain optimum freshness. 20 months on its lees before disgorgement. Super delicious, showing ripe lemon, peach and pear smells and flavors + a smidge of pineapple, citrus blossoms and chalk (typical flint and clay soils, 25-30 year old vines)
Bottle ToGo Field Blend, Field Recordings 'Acqua Pazza', CA
Paso Roble, CA COLOMBARD, CHENIN BLANC, RUBIRED Tastes like grapefruit juice, dried strawberries, apricot preserve, and cerise limon lacroix.
Bottle ToGo Garnacha/Tempranillo, Juanvi 'Rubielos de Mora', SP
Aragon, Spain Grapes: 70% Garnacha / 30% Tempranillo Vine Age: Vines planted in 2008 and others are more than 90+ years old Soil: Granitic, rocky soil for garnacha. Calcareous clay soil for tempranillo Vinification: Spontaneous fermentation with indigenous yeast in stainless steel Aging: Five months on the lees in concrete tanks Fining/Filtration: None Farming: Practicing organic Vegan: Yes
Bottle ToGo Gewurztraminer, Union Sacre 'L'orange', CA
Arroyo Seco, CA 40 day skin contact, super aromatic and fun! Orange blossom, honey suckle, potpourri and chamomile.
Bottle ToGo Greco di Tufo, Ciro Picariello, IT
Campania, Italy. Ciro Picariello makes wine in the mountains off the Amalfi coast. This natural winery is one of Italy’s best for citrus, salty, and fresh white wines. Tastes like: Grapefruit, ginger, and saltwater.
Bottle ToGo Grenache Blanc, AltoLandon 'Sinfiltros', SP
Valencia, Spain The grapes are first put into 1000 litre amphoras and skins are left in contact with the must for 24 hours before the fermentation starts spontaneously, which then takes approximately 28 days. Maceration of the skins and seeds is carried out to extract colour, tannins and flavour, and is also a natural way of preserving the wine. AltoLandon work in harmony with nature, utilising the lunar calendar to select the best day for pruning, decanting, bottling and all work carried out in the cellar. This wine has a dark yellow colour with deep amber hues, profound autumnal aromas, ripe apricots, almonds, notes of tangerine, citrus peel and a hint of dry grassiness. Whilst the nose alludes to sweetness, it is bone dry in the mouth, has balanced acidity and complex tart fruitiness, deep flavours of dried mango, touch of fresh peach pie, earthy mineral, complex flavors and dry tannin finish. So good!
Bottle ToGo Grenache/Syrah, D'estezargus 'Taparas', FR
Cotes du Rhone, France A vibrant purple-red in the glass. Aromas of ripe red fruits, mocha and herbs of the garrigue. On the palate, warm mellow with smooth tannins and a refreshing acidity. Lovely floral finish. Try with coq au vin, salade Lyonnaise or roast chicken with artichokes and wild mushrooms.
Bottle ToGo Ice Cider, Eden Cider 'Heirloom Blend', VT
Vermont. Ice Cider is a premium dessert style cider that makes a delicious ending to any meal! We’ve been making world class ice ciders here in far Northern Vermont since the harvest of 2007. It takes us anywhere from 1 – 3 years to produce an ice cider, and over 8lbs. of apples for one beautiful 375ml bottle! Delicious, with concentrated sweetness balanced by a backbone of acidity that keeps them from being cloying and makes you crave that next sip! Local and natural: Our ice ciders are produced from locally grown, fresh heirloom variety apples. The juice is naturally cold-concentrated outdoors in our cold Vermont winter weather. We use only yeast, organic yeast nutrient, and minimal sulfite additions – no enzymes, fining agents, color, sugar, or other flavorings or preservatives are used or added. (Note that apples are naturally gluten free)
Bottle ToGo Lambrusco, Folicello 'Lambruscone', IT
Castelfranco Emilia, IT
Bottle ToGo Macabeo, Frontonio 'Microcosmico', SP
Valdejalon, Spain. Medium-bodied, with lush, silky yellow fruit - golden apple, ripe peach, Meyer lemon - zippy acidity, minerals, and a pleasant bitter fennel thing at the end. A really stunning, versatile white that punches way above its class.
Bottle ToGo Marsanne, Glassmaker, CA
Contra Costa, CA. I made the wine in as simple a way as I know how. Grapes picked just under 20 brix, at a nice low acid level (dig it). About 20% Rousanne. All yeasts used are native to the air and grapes. All oak barrels were a decade old and gave no flavor to the wines. Malo-Lactic was native and finished real nice. The juice was left to oxidize then racked off the fruit lees. The fine lees were never stirred. Giving you a live stable table wine made in a simple way to get a complex result. No fining, no filtering at all. Other than site and grape the main difference between the Marsanne and the Picpoul is that that Marsanne likes an extra year in bottle before release to flesh out its unctuous structure. Notes of honeysuckle, peach pith, wet granite and lemon leaf.
Bottle ToGo Muscadet, Pavillon du haut Bourg, FR
Loire, France From old vines, this wine is ripe and intense. Its acidity is soft and it is also rich white fruits. The wine is ready to drink
Bottle ToGo Muscat, Garalis 'Roseus', GR
Lemnos, Greece. Roseus is a unique rosé from blending the main grape of Lemnos’ island, the floral Muscat of Alexandria, with the oldest referenced grape in the world and indigenous to the island’s volcanic soil, the spicy Limnio. Blend of Muscat of Alexandria with a touch of Limnio, with the use of prepared organic yeast, and minimal filtration. Intense tropical aromas with the added freshness and spiciness of the Limnio grape, and a crunchy, dry, and aromatic palate.
Bottle ToGo Pedro Ximenez, Alvear 'Tres Miradas', SP
Andalucia, Spain Founded in 1729, Bodegas Alvear is one the most prestigious and oldest family-run wineries in the world. It is the second oldest winery in Spain and the oldest in Andalucía. Winemaker: Variety: Pedro Ximénez Farming: Sustainable Terroir: The Pedro Ximénez comes from a combination of plots between the Riofrío Alto and Cerro Macho estates located in the Sierra de Montilla, considered the Grand Cru of Montilla-Moriles.The vines are over 50 years old, brush trained, and farmed sustainably, growing upon Albariza, soil composed mostly of limestone and soft maristone. Vinification: Once the fruit is harvested, it is directly pressed without maceration and fermented in tinajas, a traditional concrete amphora of 4800L. Aging: The wine ages under 'velo de flor' for eight months before bottling, giving it a sherry-esque flavor and texture. Tasting Notes: Preserved lemon, dried apricot, marcona almonds and salty, nutty finish.
Bottle ToGo Pinot Noir, Scar of the Sea 'Vino de los Ranchos', CA
Santa Maria Valley, CA Crisp aromas of raspberry, pomegranate and rose petal decorate the nose of this bottling. A lively texture introduces the tightly wound palate, where dewy tarragon and pomegranate flavors pair expertly The 2021 vintage is a compilation of 5 separate picks, fermented with native yeast and partial whole cluster. The wine aged for 7 months in old french oak barrels and was bottled with minimal sulfur and without filtration.
Bottle ToGo Pinot Noir/Cab Franc Rose, J.Mourat, FR
Loire, FR ; 100% Grolleau Gris (Organic) J.Mourat is located at the western end of the Loire region, where the soils are predominantly volcanic and the climate moderated by maritime breezes. This 100% Grolleau Gris rose comes from 25 year-old vines planted to the area's notable purple schist and rhyolite soils. OVNI stands for "objet viticole non identifie", or "unidentified wine object" - a play on words for Mourat's fun and fresh wines. The palest pink color, this refreshing dry rose has bright strawberry and melon notes. Its a wonderful aperitif and nice along light appetizers and salads. Grolleau gris is the pink-skinned mutation of Grolleau noir, a red French wine grape variety that is grown primarily in the Loire Valley of France. The name is derived from the French word grolle, meaning "crow" and is said to reflect the deep black berries of the Grolleau vine. The grape is most commonly made into rosé wine and tend toward low alcohol content and high acidity.
Bottle ToGo Ribolla Gialla, Ferlat Silvano, IT
Friuli, Italy Ribolla Gialla by Ferlat is a white wine of great freshness and versatility of the Friulian territory. The passage in steel allows you to highlight the freshness and youthful fragrance, with notes of citrus, pear, green apple and mineral hints. The mouthfeel is straight and flowing, of great elegance, delicacy and minerality
Bottle ToGo Sangiovese/Sagrantino, Roccafiore, IT
Umbria, Italy Blackberry and spice, subtle ripe strawberry on the nose, just a touch of liquorice and violet. Firm, ripe tannins, bramble and orange fruit, a defined, immaculate wine with a dark corner of clove and chicory.
Bottle ToGo Sauv. Blanc/Pinot Grigio, Borgo Savaian 'Aransat' IT
Friuli, Italy An extremely savory, and nutty bottling from this Friulian producer. From the Italian side of the Slovenian border, Nicola Biasi blends Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc after 90 days of skin contact for this wild, affordable orange wine. Not at all fruity, this wine exhibits notes of bruised peach, tea, and cashews. Sustainably farmed and practicing organic.
Bottle ToGo Syrah, Pax Mahle Wines, CA
Sonoma, CA Robust aromas of plums, tar and violets dominate the intoxicating aromas of this southern Rhone styled Syrah. Gritty and laced with baked pomegranate and cherry skin, this peppery Syrah shows the warmer climate it was grown in with its warm embrace of lucious baked red summer fruits and firm and vibrant personality. This medium bodied and spicy red will put on weight with time in your cellar and develop even more. Sediment will form in the bottle as it ages and it should be decanted and served at 55 degrees
Bottle ToGo Touriga Nacional/Mencia, Freire Lobo, PT
Dao, Portugal Here's a wine with the silky, lush texture of a Pinot Noir combined with some of the more complex and savory elements found in Syrah. Elisa Freire Lobo was the first female winemaker in the Dao region, one of Portugal's finest and oldest non-liqueur DOC's. She immediately began the conversion to organic farming. The estate's Vigna Dao is a terrific blend of 40% Touriga Nacional, 30% Jaen, and 30% Alfrocheiro fermented with whole clusters in a combination of neutral oak and stainless steel. There's lovely ripe and pure fruit, namely cherry, strawberry, and red plum, but there's more than that going on. Savory accents of baking spices, pink peppercorn, & violet.
Bottle ToGo Zinfandel, Forlorn Hope 'Queen of the Sierra', CA
red0 in stockOrganicLow Sulfur This bright blended rosé is from the Rorick Heritage Vineyard that sits up at 2000ft elevation in Calaveras County, CA. This vintage is a mix of Zinfandel, Grenache Noir, and Tempranillo, whole-cluster pressed into stainless steel, fermented with native yeasts, racked after a few months on the lees, then bottled two months later with minimal SO2. Notes of ripe strawberry, concentrated watermelon, and orange blossom on the nose. On the palate is juicy strawberry, cherry juice, hibiscus, and tiny touch of tannin to keep it from going down too easy. Exactly the rosé you should take with you to a BBQ!
Bottle ToGo Zweigelt, Johannes Zillinger, AT
Austria. With a darker ruby colour striking a great visual, the nose invites you to stewed red fruits and blackcurrant juice. Add ripe raspberries and roasted rhubarb, there is a splash of lime that lifts all the berry aromas. The palate reflects these notes with sour cherries, making this more savoury than anticipated from the nose. It evolves nicely and almost tastes similar to a lighter Grenache with savouriness in a very drinkable package with persistence of flavour and offering great value! This will suit well on a warmer winter night or a cooler summer day, with enough body and hints of minerality from vines planted on loess and quartz rich sand.
Holiday Platters Serve 10-12
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Women owned & run. Natural wine. Handmade food. Babes. Dogs.
2215 30th St, San Diego, CA 92104