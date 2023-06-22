The Coffee Vault
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Coffee Vault is a family-owned and operated coffeehouse located in the heart of charming Galena. We are housed in the historic 1906 building, which originally was home to the Bank of Galena.
Location
9, W Columbus St., Galena, OH 43021
