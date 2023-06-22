Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Coffee Vault

review star

No reviews yet

9, W Columbus St.

Galena, OH 43021

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Hot Latte w/ Syrup

Hot Latte w/ Syrup

$5.25+

espresso + flavor + steamed milk + light foam

Egg Sandwich on Bagel

Egg Sandwich on Bagel

$7.00

customize with options below

Iced Latte w/ Syrup

Iced Latte w/ Syrup

$5.70+

espresso + flavor of choice + milk + ice

Hot Coffee Drinks

Hot Espresso Beverages

Drink Specials!!!

Drink Specials!!!

$5.50+
Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$4.50+

espresso + steamed milk + light foam

Hot Latte w/ Syrup

Hot Latte w/ Syrup

$5.25+

espresso + flavor + steamed milk + light foam

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.10+

a choice of light, dark, & house brewed coffee

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

half house brewed drip + half steamed milk

Americano

Americano

$4.10+

espresso + hot water

Traditional Cappuccino (8oz)

$4.20

espresso + equal part of milk & foam

Cortado (4oz)

$4.20

espresso + equal amount of warm milk to reduce acidity (the milk in a cortado is steamed but not forthy)

Double Shot of Espresso

Double Shot of Espresso

$3.00

straight espresso

Iced & Frozen Espresso Drinks

Drink Specials!!!

Affogato

Affogato

$4.75

Iced Chocolate Chip Cookie Latte

$5.95+

Iced Blueberry Cobbler Latte

$5.95+
Frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Latte

Frozen Chocolate Chip Cookie Latte

$5.95+

Frozen Blueberry Cobbler Latte

$5.95+

Iced Espresso Beverages

Iced Latte w/ Syrup

Iced Latte w/ Syrup

$5.70+

espresso + flavor of choice + milk + ice

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.15+

espresso + milk + ice

Iced Galena Mocha

Iced Galena Mocha

$5.70+
Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$5.70+

Cold Brew

$4.15+

cold brewed espresso with water + ice

Upside-down Iced Latte

Upside-down Iced Latte

$6.25+

Iced Americano

$4.40+

espresso + water + ice (choose cream option)

Double Shot of Espresso Over Ice (16 oz)

$4.25

double shot of espresso poured over ice in a 16 oz cup

Frozen Espresso Beverages

Frozen Latte

$5.50+

blended espresso + milk + ice (blended with powder containing milk & soy)

Frozen Latte w/ Syrup

$6.25+

blended espresso + flavor of your choice + milk + ice (blended with powder containing milk & soy)

Frozen Galena Mocha

$6.25+

Frozen Mocha

$6.25+

Hot Non-Espresso Drinks

Hot Non-Coffee Beverages

Hot Chai Latte

$5.05+

chai + steamed milk

Hot Matcha Latte

$5.05+

matcha + steamed milk

Hot Tea

$3.00+

Harney & Son branded tea selection

Hot Chocolate

$4.70+

cup of cocoa

Hot Steamer

$3.75+

steamed milk

Hot Tea Latte

$4.00+

your selection of tea + your choice of flavor + your choice of milk steamed & poured on top

Iced & Frozen Non-Espresso Drinks

Iced Non-Coffee Beverages

Iced Chai Latte

$5.50+

chai + milk + ice

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.50+

matcha + milk + ice

Iced Black Tea

$3.00+

Iced Green Tea

$4.15+

Iced Tea Latte

$4.75+

tea of your choice + milk + ice

Iced Raspberry Tea

$4.15+
Iced Red Berry Cloud

Iced Red Berry Cloud

$5.50+

raspberry tea + syrups + coconut milk

Cold Milk (16 oz)

$2.25

Pup Cup

$1.00

Cup Water (16 oz)

$1.00

Cup Water (24 oz)

$1.25

Frozen Non-Coffee Beverages

Frozen Chai Latte

$6.05+

blended ice + chai + milk (blended with powder that contains milk & soy)

Frozen Matcha Latte

$6.05+

blended ice + matcha + milk (blended with powder that contains milk & soy)

Frozen Hot Chocolate

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.25+

blended ice + chocolate + milk (blended with powder that contains milk & soy)

Frozen Cream

$5.25+

blended ice + flavor of your choice + milk (blended with powder that contains milk & soy)

Frozen Cotton Candy Blast

Frozen Cotton Candy Blast

$5.25+

blended ice + cotton candy syrup + milk (blended with powder that contains milk & soy)

Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.95+

blended ice + fruit puree (non-dairy smoothie mix, unless whipped cream is added)

Sammy's & Bagels

Food Items

Bagel

$2.75
Egg Sandwich on Bagel

Egg Sandwich on Bagel

$7.00

customize with options below

Egg Sandwich on Bread

$7.00

Ham & Swiss Croissant

$5.50

Sausage & Cheddar Croissant

$5.50

Bread w/ Meat & Cheese

$5.50

Bagel w/ Meat & Cheese

$5.50
BLT on Bread

BLT on Bread

$8.75

bacon, lettuce, & tomato on bread of your choice

BLT on Bagel

$8.75

Chicken Salad on Bread

$6.05

Chicken Salad on Bagel

$6.05

Chicken Salad in a Cup

$5.25

Yogurt & Granola

$4.25

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Croissant

$2.00

Bakery Case

Bakery Items

Muffins

Muffins

$4.00
Scones

Scones

$4.00

handmade scones @ the coffee vault

Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00Out of stock

homemade @ the coffee vault

BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie

BIG Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

thick & amazing homemade chocolate chip cookie

GF Banana Bread

$4.50
GF Alyssa's Healthy Donuts

GF Alyssa's Healthy Donuts

$4.50

Coffee To Go

96 oz To Go Coffee Carrier

96 oz To Go Coffee Carrier

$25.00
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Coffee Vault is a family-owned and operated coffeehouse located in the heart of charming Galena. We are housed in the historic 1906 building, which originally was home to the Bank of Galena.

Location

9, W Columbus St., Galena, OH 43021

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Son of Thurman - Galena - 31 West Columbus Street
orange starNo Reviews
31 West Columbus Street Galena, OH 43021
View restaurantnext
Sansotta's Fresh Italian - Sunbury Mills Plaza
orange starNo Reviews
137 OH State Route 3 Sunbury, OH 43074
View restaurantnext
Yabo's - Westerville
orange starNo Reviews
7097 State Route 3 Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
Napa Kitchen + Bar Westerville - 925 N State Street
orange starNo Reviews
925 N State Street Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
Sandman Gourmet - Pizza - 440 Polaris Pkwy #160
orange starNo Reviews
440 Polaris Pkwy #160 Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Westerville
orange star4.4 • 793
817 Polaris Parkway Westerville, OH 43082
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Galena
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.5 (412 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston