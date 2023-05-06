  • Home
Van Rensselaer's Restaurant imageView gallery

Van Rensselaer's Restaurant Wellfleet

No reviews yet

1019 State Highway

South Wellfleet, MA 02663-0535

Popular Items

Sesame Ahi

$22.00

Seafood Linguine

$39.50+

Lobster Cakes

$22.00


Appetizers

Clam Chowder

$11.00+

Lobster Cakes

$22.00

Clams Casino

$33.00+

Garlic Bread

$6.00

ChickenTenders (6)

$18.00

Crispy Calamari

$19.50

Sesame Ahi

$22.00

Roots & Shoots

$14.00

Prime Panini Bites

$18.00

Oysters

$33.00+

Littlenecks

$27.00+

Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

Raw Bar Trio

$25.00

Truffle-Parm Fries

$10.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$10.00

Asparagus

$13.00

Spinach

$11.00

Broccoli

$10.00

French Fries

$9.50

Rice & Beans

$10.00

Zoodles

$12.00

Salads

House

$15.00+

Caesar

$15.00+

Beet & Arugula Salad

$15.00

Burrata Bruschetta

$17.00

Entrees

Statler Chix Marsala

$26.50

Statler Chix Gorgonzola

$28.00

Burger

$17.50

Duck

$39.50

Prime Rib

Miso Shoyu Chicken Skewers

$27.00

Potato Salmon

$35.00+

North Atlantic Cod

$29.50+

Seafood Linguine

$39.50+

Garden Shrimp Scampi

$29.00+

Fish & Chips

$27.00

Fried Scallops

$35.00

Special Pres

$7.50

N.E. Style

$10.00

Grilled

Cajun

Mediterranean

Vegetarian Bowl

$26.00

Oven Roast Tofu Prov

$23.00

Truffle-Parm Fries

$9.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$10.00

Asparagus

$13.00

Spinach

$11.00

Broccoli

$10.00

Zoodles

$9.00

French Fries

$9.50

Rice & Beans

$10.00

Dessert

Carrot Cake

$12.50

Choc - Kahlua Cake

$15.00

Pint Vanilla IC

$8.00

Cranberry Blueberry Bread Pudding

$12.00

Lemon Cheesecake

$12.50

Oreo Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$12.50Out of stock

Passion-Fruit Peach Sorbet

$8.00

Kids Menu

Child Tenders & FF

$14.00

Child Fish & Chips

$13.00

Child Cod & Broccoli

$13.00

Child Pasta with Marinara

$10.00

Child Hotdog & FF

$11.00

VR's Clothing

Extra Small Mens

$20.00

Small Mens

$20.00

Medium Mens

$20.00

Large Mens

$20.00

Extra Large Mens

$20.00

XXL Mens

$20.00

3X Large Mens

$20.00

4X Large Mens

$20.00Out of stock

5X Large Mens

$20.00Out of stock

Extra Small Womens

$20.00

Small Womens

$20.00

Medium Womens

$20.00

Large Womens

$20.00

Extra Large Womens

$20.00

XXL Womens

$20.00

Extra Small Sweatshirt

$40.00Out of stock

Small Sweatshirt

$40.00

Medium Sweatshirt

$40.00

Large Sweatshirt

$40.00

Extra Large Sweatshirt

$40.00

XXL Sweatshirt

$50.00

Small Zipper Hoodie

$40.00

Medium Zipper Hoodie

$40.00

Large Zipper Hoodie

$40.00

Extra Large Zipper Hoodie

$40.00

XXL Zipper Hoodie

$50.00

3XL Zipper Hoodie

$50.00

Neck Gaitor

$35.00

Beenie

$19.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh & Local - Land & Sea Farm Fresh Salads Vegan & Gluten-Free Selections Dinner from 4 pm

Location

1019 State Highway, South Wellfleet, MA 02663-0535

Van Rensselaer's Restaurant image

