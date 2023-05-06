Van Rensselaer's Restaurant Wellfleet
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fresh & Local - Land & Sea Farm Fresh Salads Vegan & Gluten-Free Selections Dinner from 4 pm
Location
1019 State Highway, South Wellfleet, MA 02663-0535
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Red Barn Pizza and More - 4180 Route 6
No Reviews
4180 State Highway Eastham, MA 02642
View restaurant