Wellfleet Pearl

250 Commercial St

Wellfleet, MA 02667

Order Again

Appetizers

Mussels

$18.00

pei mussels, garlic, shallots, wine, pastis liqueur, butter, parsley

Steamers

$21.00Out of stock

1.5lbs local steamers, drawn butter

Bangin' Shrimp

$15.00

fried shrimp, Pearl's spicy aioli

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$14.00Out of stock

chunky bleu cheese, celery sticks, carrots

Calamari

$14.00

banana peppers, marinara

Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

wasabi crusted, asian slaw, soy reduction, lemon beure blanc

Bistro French Fries

$9.00

parmesean cheese, blk truffle oil, parsley

French Fry Basket

$5.00

side of fries

Stuffed Quahog

$10.00Out of stock

stuffed clams

Nachos

$14.00Out of stock

queso, chicken chili, scallions, jalapenos, pico de gallo, black olives, sour cream guacamole

Chips and Cheese

$7.00

chips and melted cheese, queso

Tuna Poke

$18.00

sushi rice, avocado, seaweed, scallions, cantelope, house sauce

Tofu Poke

$14.00

sushi rice, avocado, seaweed, scallions, cantelope, house sauce

Bangin' Shrimp Bowl

$18.00

ENTREE Tuna Sashimi

$34.00

ENTREE Tuna Poke

$35.00

Clam Chowder Bowl

$8.00

chowder bowl

Clam Chowder cup

$6.00

chowder cup

Portuguese Kale bowl

$7.00

Portuguese Kale cup

$5.00

ENTREE Tofu Poke

$22.00

ENTREE Bangin' Shrimp Bowl

$35.00

Salads

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, carrots, herb red wine vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

$19.00

mixed greens, grilled chicken, tomato, bacon, egg, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, citrus herb vinaigrette

Green Goddess

$16.00

romaine, grape tomato, avocado, toasted almonds, cucumbers, house green goddess dressing

Caesar Salad SM

$9.00

romaine, parmesean cheese, croutons, house caesar dressing

Caesar Salad LRG

$13.00

romaine, parmesean cheese, croutons, house caesar dressing

Plain Cobb Salad

$12.00

Fall Salad

$15.00

Raw Bar

Welleet Oyster single (1)

$2.75

Local Wellfleet Oysters

Wellfeet Oyster 1/2 dozen (6)

$15.00

Local Wellfleet Oysters

Oyster Dozen (12)

$30.00

Local Wellfleet Oysters

Littleneck single (1)

$1.75

Local Littlenecks

Littleneck 1/2 dozen (6)

$10.00

Local Littlenecks

Littleneck dozen (12)

$19.00

Local Littlenecks

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

$12.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1lb

$22.00

Oyster Sashimi

$18.00

Pearl Red Eye

$9.00

vodka oyster shot

Oyster Ole'

$9.00

tequila oyster shot

2 Free Oysters Pearl Attire

Dozen Oyster Sashimi (12)

$43.00

Crispy Seafood

Fried Oysters

$26.00Out of stock

french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Fried Clam Strips

$23.00Out of stock

french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Fish N Chips

$20.00

french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Fried Scallops

$25.00

french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp

$26.00

french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce

Harbor Platter

$29.00Out of stock

oysters, clam strips, shrimp, cod, french fries and coleslaw

Sandwiches and Such

Classic Burger

$16.00

beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion

South Up North Burger

$18.00

beef patty, house pimento cheese, carmelized onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Crispy Clucker

$15.00

crispy chicken, sweet sour chili sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion

Lobster Roll

$32.00

1/4 lobster meat, mayo, celery, buttered bun

B.L.A.T

$15.00Out of stock

avocado, bacon, tomato, lettuce, mayo choice of white/wheat bread

Fish Tacos

$18.00

crispy cod, tortillas, baby greens, coleslaw, pico de gallo, baja sauce

Almightly Cod

$20.00

crispy cod, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

crispy shrimp, tortillas, pico de gallo, house slaw, bangin' sauce

Veggie Burger

$15.00

cajun aioli, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Oyster Po Boy

$18.00Out of stock

crispy oysters, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, lemon parsley aioli

Children

Kd Grilled Cheese

$10.00

choice of french fries or vegetable medley

Kd Chicken Tenders

$10.00

choice of french fries or vegetable medley

Kd Hot Dog

$10.00

choice of french fries or vegetable medley

Kd Pasta

$10.00

Penne pasta with butter and parmesan cheese

Kds Fish n Chips

$10.00

Dessert

Chocolate Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Lighter Side

Classic Burger

$16.00

beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion

South Up North Burger

$18.00

beef patty, house pimento cheese, carmelized onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato

Lobster Roll

$32.00

1/4 lobster meat, mayo, celery, buttered bun

Fish Tacos

$18.00

crispy cod, tortillas, baby greens, coleslaw, pico de gallo, baja sauce

Almightly Cod

$20.00

crispy cod, lettuce, tomato, onion, tartar

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

crispy shrimp, tortillas, pico de gallo, house slaw, bangin' sauce

Veggie Burger

$15.00

cajun aioli, roasted red peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Big Bowls

New England Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

sauteed shrimp, onion, garlic, roasted red peppers, linguica, cheddar grits, cream sauce

Pesto Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

house basil pesto, fresh cream, parmesan, chicken, penne pasta

Pesto Alfredo (Vegetarian)

$19.00

House basil pesto, fresh cream, parmesan, penne pasta

Spicy Paella

$28.00

linguica, chicken, mussels, littleneck clams, shrimp garlic onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, saffron rice

Shrimp & Scallop Scampi

$28.00

shrimp, white wine, garlic, butter, parsley, parmesan cheese, linguine

Vegetable Pasta

$20.00

assortment of vegetables, scampi style, linguine

Land and Sea

Pan Seared Cod

$26.00

Pan Seared Cod

Grilled Swordfish

$29.00

Grilled Swordfish

Sesame Tuna

$32.00Out of stock

Sesame Pan Seared Tuna

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Scallop Skewer

$28.00

NY Strip Steak

$36.00Out of stock

12 oz. prime strip steak, oyster mushroom cream sauce, red bliss potatoe, vegetable medley

Peri Peri Chicken

$24.00

chicken breasts, sweet onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, limes, peri peri seasons, rice, vegetables

Buttermilk Brined Pork Filet

$26.00

Staff Retail

1/4 Zip

$24.00

Long Sleeve

$15.00

Tie Dye

$13.00

T Shirt

$10.00

Hats

$17.00

Full Zip

$15.00

Black Joggers

$20.00

Pride T-Shirt

$11.00

Staff Tie Dye

$11.00

Staff Baby Bibs

$5.00

Staff Kids Tie Dye

$7.00

Staff Black Tanks

$11.00

STAFF Camo Hoodie

$27.00

Staff Sun Shirt

$9.00

Staff Black Full Zip

$24.00

Staff Crewneck

$15.00

3 O'clock Somewhere TShirt

$9.00

Staff Peace, Love & Pearl Pullover

$15.00

Staff Oysterfest Tshirt

$12.00

Retail

1/4 zip hoodies

$48.00

1/4 zip hoodies by Austins

Comfort Color Tshirts

$19.00

Comfort Color Tshirts

Long Sleeve Ts Coordnates

$24.00

Long sleeve T with Wellfleet Coordinate

Long Sleeve T's Harbor

$24.00

Long sleeve T with Harbor Scene

Pint Glasses

$9.00

Wine Glasses

$9.00

Coffee Mugs

$10.00

Sticker

$1.00

Hat-Embroidered

$29.00

Hat-Patch

$30.00

Legaci Sweatshirt

$28.00

Black Joggers

$40.00

Swain

$30.00

Adult Tie Dye

$20.00

Kids Tie Dye

$15.00

Camo Hoodie

$48.00

Baby Bibs

$12.00

Oysterfest

$25.00

Ladies Tanks

$24.00

Pearl Shot Glass

$12.00

Sale

$15.00

BLACK FULL ZIP

$40.00

V Neck Pearl Shirt

$20.00

Sunshirt

$30.00

Crewneck Sweatshirt

$36.00

3 O'clock Somewhere TShirt

$20.00

Peace, Love & Pearl Pullover

$32.00

Na Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.75

Coffee

$2.95

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger-ale

$2.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Fresh brewed tea

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.50

Panna Still

$4.50

Pellegrino Sparkling

$4.50

Sprite

$2.75

Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$2.75

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Side

Side Cole slaw

$1.00

Side Chips

$2.00

Side French Fries

$2.00

Side Of rice

$2.00

Side Veg

$4.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Chicken Chilli

$5.00

Side Potatoes

$4.00

Side Guac

$2.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located at the corner of Commercial St and Kendrick Ave in historic Wellfleet Harbor, PEARL has quickly become one of Cape Cod’s favorite destinations for waterfront dining and cocktails. Pearl is a ground up redesign of the landmark Captain Higgins restaurant. Outside, multiple decks have been added to provide sweeping panoramic views of the entire Wellfleet Harbor – Mayo Beach area. Inside, Pearl’s innovative design features include an exposed peaked roof over our open air kitchen. expanded dining areas, and a convertible indoor/outdoor bar that connects to our rear deck and raw bar.

250 Commercial St, Wellfleet, MA 02667

