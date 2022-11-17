Wellfleet Pearl
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Located at the corner of Commercial St and Kendrick Ave in historic Wellfleet Harbor, PEARL has quickly become one of Cape Cod’s favorite destinations for waterfront dining and cocktails. Pearl is a ground up redesign of the landmark Captain Higgins restaurant. Outside, multiple decks have been added to provide sweeping panoramic views of the entire Wellfleet Harbor – Mayo Beach area. Inside, Pearl’s innovative design features include an exposed peaked roof over our open air kitchen. expanded dining areas, and a convertible indoor/outdoor bar that connects to our rear deck and raw bar.
Location
250 Commercial St, Wellfleet, MA 02667
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Van Rensselaer's Restaurant - Wellfleet
No Reviews
1019 State Highway South Wellfleet, MA 02663-0535
View restaurant