Blackfish imageView gallery

Blackfish

review star

No reviews yet

17 truro center road

truro, MA 02666

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Take Out and In Person Dining

Website

Location

17 truro center road, truro, MA 02666

Directions

Gallery
Blackfish image

Similar restaurants in your area

Crush Pad
orange starNo Reviews
11 Shore Road North Truro, MA 02652
View restaurantnext
Flying Fish Cafe
orange star3.9 • 341
29 Briar Lane Wellfleet, MA 02667
View restaurantnext
The Fox and Crow Cafè
orange star4.1 • 140
70 Main Street Wellfleet, MA 02667
View restaurantnext
Wellfleet Pearl
orange starNo Reviews
250 Commercial St Wellfleet, MA 02667
View restaurantnext
Van Rensselaer's Restaurant - Wellfleet
orange starNo Reviews
1019 State Highway South Wellfleet, MA 02663-0535
View restaurantnext
Spindler's
orange starNo Reviews
386 Commercial Street Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Map
More near truro
Wellfleet
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Provincetown
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston