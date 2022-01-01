Blackfish
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Take Out and In Person Dining
Location
17 truro center road, truro, MA 02666
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Van Rensselaer's Restaurant - Wellfleet
No Reviews
1019 State Highway South Wellfleet, MA 02663-0535
View restaurant