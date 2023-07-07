Restaurant header imageView gallery

Squealing Pig - Provincetown

No reviews yet

335 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

Food Menu

Starters

Hand Cut, Twice Fried Fries

$7.50

Tuscan Cut Fries - Parmesan Truffle

$9.50

Nepali Curry Fries

$9.50

Sweet Potato Wedges

$9.50

Harissa dipping sauce

Chicken Wings

$12.99

Buffalo, Jerk, or BBQ. Served with blue cheese.

Wing Trio Platter

$24.99

Fried Calamari

$14.99

Cherry peppers, olives and salsa

Steamed Mussels

$16.99

Steamed in white wine, garlic and butter

Chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Black beans, avocado, onion, tomato and cheese blend served with coleslaw, salsa and sour cream

Very Tasty Chili

$13.99

Served with chips and sour cream

-------------------

Soups & Salads

Smokey Seafood Chowder

$11.99

Soup of the Day

$9.99

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.99

Romaine, crispy garlic croutons & parmesan with Caesar dressings

House Salad

$12.99

Mixed greens, avocado, orange segments, roasted pepitas, sunflower seeds, with house dressing.

--------------------

Raw Bar

1/2 Dozen Oysters Cocktail

$17.00

Dozen Oyster Cocktail

$32.00

Small Seafood Platter

$43.00

6 Wellfleet oysters, 3 shrimp, ceviche

Large Seafood Platter

$82.00

12 Wellfleet oysters, 5 shrimp, ceviche, lobster salad

1/2 Dozen Asian Oysters

$18.00

Dozen Asian Oyster

$34.00

Oyster Shooter

$12.00

------------------

Daily Ceviche

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$3.00

Cocktail Shrimp - with cocktail sauce, lemon, horseradish - $3 each

Burgers & Sandwiches

All served with hand cut fries

Squealing Pig Burger

$16.99

Hog Burger

$20.99

Blue cheese, chipotle onions, bacon

Lamb Burger

$18.49

English mint sauce, yogurt mint sauce, cucumber

Salmon Burger

$18.49

Fresh grilled ground salmon with caper-dill aioli

B.L.T.

$16.49

Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a crusty bun

BBQ Ranch Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.49

Slaw, BBQ, ranch, pickles on a brioche bun

Lobster Roll

$26.99

Lobster, light mayo, topped with bacon on a buttered New English roll

Fish Sandwich

$17.99

Fried haddock, lettuce, tomato, house made tartar on a brioche bun

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.49

Slow roasted pulled pork with smoky BBQ sauce, house made slaw, pickles on a brioche bun

Vegetable Sandwich

$16.99

Seasoned grilled veggies, hummus, yogurt dill sauce on grilled pita bread.

Tacos (3)

$19.99

Fried Haddock, Grilled Shrimp or Pulled Pork Choice of one protein served with house slaw, avocado and spicy pig sauce

Cubano Toastie

$17.99

Slow roasted pork, black forest ham, Swiss, jalapeno/grain mustard relish, mayo pressed mayo on toasted baguette

Pesto Chicken Toastie

$17.99

Sliced chicken, brie, tomato, pesto pressed on toasted hearty white bread

------------------

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$22.99

Dayboat haddock, lightly battered served with fries, tartar sauce and slaw

Cape Cod Fish Fry

$29.99

Haddock, shrimp and scallops served with fries, cole slaw and tartar sauce

Chicken Curry

$18.99

Nepali curry with green beans, zucchini, red and green peppers, summer squash, cauliflower served with rice & papadum

Fish Curry

$19.99

Veggie Curry

$16.99

Fried Chicken

$21.99

Breaded half chicken marinated in buttermilk, Tabasco house blended spices, served with fries and slaw

Spicy Beef Kebabs

$22.99

Marinated sirloin, onions, cherry tomatoes, bell peppers, served with a garden salad

-------------------

Shepard's Pie

$22.99

Braised lamb and beef combination with root vegetables (seasonal)

Guinness Braised Sirloin Stew

$22.99

A rich stew made with Guinness braised sirloin with Brussels sprouts and potatoes (seasonal)

Sides

Side Cole Slaw

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Side Curry Sauce

$2.00

Side Falafel

$6.00

Cheese

$3.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Chicken

$7.00

-----------------

Side Mash

$6.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Lobster

$18.00

Kids

All served with fries

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

------------------------

Retail

Clothing

Tshirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$49.00

Hat

$25.00

Glassware

Wine glass

$10.00

Pint glass

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Whether you join us for lunch or dinner, or a cold draft, we're happy to have you Provincetown.

335 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

