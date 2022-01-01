Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lobster Pot Express

31 Reviews

$

5 Ryder St Ext

Provincetown, MA 02657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soups

Large Clam Chowder

Large Clam Chowder

$9.00

Chef Tim's award winning New England Clam Chowder

Large Lobster Bisque

Large Lobster Bisque

$9.00

A premier New England recipe

Small Clam Chowder

$7.00

Chef Tim's award winning New England Clam Chowder

Small Lobster Bisque

$7.00

Frzn Chowder (64 oz)

$18.00

Frzn Lobster Bisque (64 oz)

$18.00

Appetizers

Lobster Egg Roll

Lobster Egg Roll

$15.00

Lobster meat, cabbage, carrot, green onion, Thai Chili dipping sauce.

Lobster Ravioli

Lobster Ravioli

$18.00

Raviolis in parmesan cream with panko-parmesan crust.

Blackened Shrimp

Blackened Shrimp

$15.00

4 jumbo shrimp, Cajun seasoned & blackened.

Tuna Poke'

Tuna Poke'

$15.00Out of stock

Diced raw Tuna with ginger, sesame oil & soy sauce, with seaweed salad, avocado.

Salmon Poke'

$15.00

Diced raw Salmon with ginger, sesame oil & soy sauce, with seaweed salad, avocado

Blackened Tuna Sashimi

Blackened Tuna Sashimi

$16.00

Fresh tuna, cajun seasoned & blackened. Sliced & served raw in center with wasabi and sauce beurre blanc.

Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$15.00

4 jumbo shrimp, sautéed in oil, butter, herbs, garlic and a touch of white wine.

Fried Calamari

$15.00

With Sheshito peppers, bell peppers, Sriracha mayonnaise

Salads

Lobster Salad Stuffed Avocado

Lobster Salad Stuffed Avocado

$32.00

Lobster salad stuffed into a half of an avocado on a bed of lightly dressed arugula.

Caesar

Caesar

$11.00

A Classic…

Tossed

Tossed

$11.00

Mixed greens served with our famous homemade dressings on the side; creamy garlic & toasted sesame vinaigrette.

House

House

$13.00

Greens, tomatoes, avocado, onions, artichokes & piquillo peppers. Served with our famous homemade dressings on the side; creamy garlic & toasted sesame vinaigrette.

Sandwiches with Potato Chips

Hot Lobster Roll

Hot Lobster Roll

$32.00

Simplicity at its finest! Warm lobster meat, on a toasted bun with a side of drawn butter.

Lobster Salad Roll

Lobster Salad Roll

$29.00

Fresh Lobster meat mixed with mayo, scallion and celery on a toasted bun.

Lobster Grilled Cheese

Lobster Grilled Cheese

$32.00

With Camembert, Swiss & American Cheese, artichoke hearts, piquillo peppers on country white bread.

Lobster Rueben

Lobster Rueben

$29.00

Lobster meat, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, & Russian dressing on a griddled bun.

Lobstercado Roll

Lobstercado Roll

$29.00

Fresh lobster meat with arugula, avocado & Sriracha mayo on a griddled bun.

LCH Roll

$29.00

Fried Lobster meat, baby arugula, truffle-chive aioli, griddled bun

Blackened Tuna sandwich

$18.00

Tuna steak, arugula, sriracha mayo, griddled bun

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Salmon steak, arugula, roasted red peppers, pesto mayo, griddled bun

Whole Belly Clam Roll

Whole Belly Clam Roll

$24.00Out of stock

Fried whole belly clams on a toasted bun.

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$13.00

Fried baby shrimp on a toasted bun.

Fishwich

Fishwich

$16.00

Fried Scrod with melted cheese, lettuce & tomato on a griddled bun.

Codfish Rueben

Codfish Rueben

$17.00

Fried Cod, Swiss cheese, cole slaw, & Russian dressing on a griddled bun.

The Salty

$17.00

Fried chicken finger sandwich, avocado, bacon, pickles, tomato, American cheese, spicy mayo

Chicken Blackened

Chicken Blackened

$16.00

Blackened chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce & tomato on a griddled bun with a side of mayo.

Chicken Grilled

Chicken Grilled

$16.00

Grilled chicken breast with American cheese, lettuce & tomato on a griddled bun with a side of mayo.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$15.00

6 oz. beef burger.

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.00

6 oz. beef burger with American cheese.

Kids grill cheese

$6.00

Entrees

Codfish baked in a creamy parmesan cream sauce with a Panko-Parmesan Crust.
Lazy Lobster

Lazy Lobster

$32.00

Fresh lobster meat out of the shell with drawn butter and an ear of corn.

Tuna

$26.00Out of stock

Grilled or blackened - Choice of sauce, Lemon Caper Butter or Mango buerre blanc. Served with pasta salad.

Salmon

$24.00

Grilled or blackened - Choice of sauce, Lemon Caper Butter or Mango buerre blanc. Served with pasta salad.

Baked Codfish

$19.00

Codfish baked with a Panko-Parmesan Crust. Served with pasta salad.

Codfish Au Gratin

$20.00

Codfish baked in a creamy parmesan cream sauce with a Panko-Parmesan Crust.

Whole Belly Fried Clams

$35.00Out of stock

Fried whole belly clams served with French Fries.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Fried Scrod served with French Fries.

Shrimp & Chips

Shrimp & Chips

$19.00

Fried baby shrimp served with french fries.

Chicken & Chips

Chicken & Chips

$17.00

Chicken tenders served with French Fries.

Sides

Cheesy Fries

Cheesy Fries

$9.00

Cheesy mornay sauce & crumbled bacon.

Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$8.00

White truffle oil & parmesan cheese.

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00
Street Corn on the Cob

Street Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Garlic butter & parmesan cheese.

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$5.00

Served with a Thai Chili dipping sauce.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.00
Chips

Chips

$2.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Tri Color Pasta with chopped romaine lettuce, baby arugula, tomato, cucumber and mayo

Beverages

Coke

Coke

$2.75

Coca-Cola

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Seagram's Ginger Ale

Sprite

Sprite

$2.75

Sprite

Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$2.75

Orange Soda

Bottled Root Beer

Bottled Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Root Beer

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$2.75

Hi-C Pink Lemonade

Water, 16.9oz

Water, 16.9oz

$2.50

Still Water

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.75

Iced Tea

Iced Coffee - Regular

Iced Coffee - Regular

$2.00

Iced Coffee - Regular

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Inspired by the famous Lobster Pot restaurant in Provincetown. Our menu features quality Seafood, Sandwiches, Soups Burgers & More.

Website

Location

5 Ryder St Ext, Provincetown, MA 02657

Directions

Gallery
Lobster Pot Express image
Lobster Pot Express image

Similar restaurants in your area

Provincetown House of Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
50 Bradford St. Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Post Office Cafe - 303 Commercial St.
orange starNo Reviews
303 Commercial St. Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
JD's
orange star4.2 • 286
258 Commercial St Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Local 186
orange starNo Reviews
186 Commercial St Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Joe Coffee Provincetown
orange starNo Reviews
170 Commercial Street Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
1620 Brewhouse- PTown - 214 Commercial Street
orange starNo Reviews
214 Commercial Street Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Provincetown

Pepe's Wharf
orange star4.2 • 3,400
371 Commercial St Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
The Mayflower - 300 Commercial Street
orange star4.0 • 989
300 Commercial Street Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Tin Pan Alley - 269 Commercial St.
orange star4.2 • 783
269 Commercial St. Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Aqua Bar
orange star4.2 • 603
207 commercial st Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Provincetown House of Pizza
orange star4.3 • 376
50 Bradford St. Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
JD's
orange star4.2 • 286
258 Commercial St Provincetown, MA 02657
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Provincetown
Wellfleet
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
Orleans
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Sandwich
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston