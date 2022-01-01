Main picView gallery

1620 Brewhouse- PTown 214 Commercial Street

214 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA 02657

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Food

1620 Burger

$19.00

8 oz organic grass fed beef burger/ Organic Bacon/ Carmelized Onions/ Grilled Mushrooms/ Saratoga Blue Cheese

Arugula

$15.00

Honey Maple Walnuts/ Vermont Goat Cheese/ Sliced Gala Apple/ Dried Crranberries/ Raspberry Vinagrete

BBQ Burger

$19.00

8 oz organic grass fed beef burger/ Organic Bacon/ White Cheddar/ Onion Rings/ BBQ Suce

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Beyond Plant Based Burger

$18.00

4 oz BeyondBurger/ Lettuce/ Tomatoes/ Onions/ Pickles

BLT

$19.00

Organic Bacon/ Lettuce/ Tomatoes/American Cheese/Mayo/

Bonless Chicken Tenders

$16.00

5 pc breaded chicken breast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Breast/ Carmelized Onions/ American Cheese/ Buffalo Sauce/ Saratoga Blue Cheese

Buffalo Dip

$14.00

Cream Cheese/ Cheddar/ Romano/ Buffalo Sauce/ Corn Tortila Chips

Cape Cod Reuben

$18.00

Battered Fried Cod/ Swiss Cheese/ Cole Slaw/ 1000 island sauce

Cape Codder

$18.00

Battered Cod Filet/ Lettuce/ Tomatoes/ Lemon Garlic Mayo

Ceaser

$14.00

Romain Hearts/ Aged Parmesan/ Garlic Croutons/ Ceaser Dressing

Chicken Burger

$17.00

Breaded Chicken Breast/ Organic Bacon/ Swiss Cheese/ Lettuce/ Tomatoes/ Mayo

Clam Chowder

$9.00

Classic Burger

$18.00

8 oz organic grass fed beef burger/ Lettuce/ Tomatoes/ Onions

Corn Tortila

$10.00

Egg Rolls

$15.00

4 pc Thin Sliced Siriloin/ Carmelized Onions/ White Cheddar/ Crispy Egg Roll Wrapper/ Kick'n Bayou Sauce

Falafel Salad

$17.00

Felafel/ Onions/ Tomatoes/ Cucumbers/ Spring Mix Lettuce/ Yogurt Sauce

Fire Burger

$19.00

8 oz organic grass fed beef burger/ Organic Bacon/ Monterey Jack Cheese/ Jalopenos/ Kick'n Bayou Sauce

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Battered Fried Cod/Shoe String Fries/ Cole Slaw/ Tartar Sauce

Fried Oroes

$11.00

Greek Salad

$16.00

Romain Hearts/ Tomatoes/ Cucumbers/ Red Onions/ Feta Cheese/ Capers/ Marinated Pita Bread/ Greek Dressing

Gyro

$17.00

Tzatziki/ Tomatoes/ Onions/ Pita Bread

House Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix/Tomatoes/ Onions/ Cucumbers/ Balsamic

Louisiana Po Boy

$19.00

Tempura Shrimp/ Lettuce/ Tomatoes/ Pickles/ Kick'n Sauce/ Mayo

Mediterranian Mezze

$18.00

Hummus/ Tzaziki/ Dolmades/ Olives/ Roasted Red Peppers/ Feta Cheese/ Capers/ Pits Bread

Mozzarella Sticks

$14.00

Mozzarella Cheese/ Breadcrumbs/ Marinara Sauce

Naked Wings

$17.00

8 pc fresh crispy fried

Penut Butter Burger

$18.00

8 ozorganic grass fed beef/ organic bacon/ peanut butter/american cheese

Shoe String French Fries

$8.00

Shoe String Sweet Potatoe Fries

$9.00

Shrimp Tempura

$16.00

Fresh Shrimp/ Tempura Battered/ Sweet Chilli Sauce

Strrawberry Burst Cake

$11.00

The Monument

$18.00

Battered Fried Chicken/Lettuce/ Tomatoes/ Onions/Pickels/Mayo

Turtle Cheesecake

$11.00

Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Hummus/ Roasted Red Peppers/Goat Cheese/ Arugula/ Balsamic Dreessing

Steak+fries

$25.00

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$17.00

Giant Lobster Roll

$32.00

$32.00

SPECIAL OF THE DAY

$12.99

$12.99

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Apple Juice

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Dasani Water

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Espresso dopio

$3.00

Espresso solo

$2.00

Giner Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$6.00

Sherly Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tomatoe Juice

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

 Of the people, for the people.   Where everyone is welcome to come, grab a beer, amazing food and linger over great conversation. 

Location

214 Commercial Street, Provincetown, MA 02657

Directions

