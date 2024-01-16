Restaurant info

Ocean 193, boasting one of the most spectacular water views in all of Provincetown is an exciting new addition to the culinary scene serving innovative interpretations of classic seafood. Beachy and relaxed, open air dining, with a casual elegance for the discerning diner. Although Ocean 193 focuses on seafood, we extend a warm welcome to vegans, gluten-free enthusiasts, and those preferring land-based delights. Join us for a romantic al fresco sunset dinner on the water or a harbor-side breakfast or lunch with friends. Located at 193 A Commercial Street, Ocean 193, is the new place to be In Provincetown.