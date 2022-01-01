Truro restaurants you'll love
Truro's top cuisines
Must-try Truro restaurants
Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck - Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck @ Truro Vineyards
11 Shore Road, North Truro
|Popular items
|naked fries
|$5.50
our house fries with a touch of salt
|filipino pork burger
|$0.00
adobo seasoned ground pork patty, house-made papaya slaw, chili garlic mayo. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
|hot dog
|$6.50
100% all beef hot dog in a natural casing
Blackfish
17 truro center road, truro
|Popular items
|house salad
|$12.00
butter lettuces fine herbs balsamic vinaigrette little tomatoes
|longnook meadow farms
|$15.00
crispy shallot radish chive sherry vinaigrette
|fresh baked bread
|$7.00
white bean puree and extra virgin olive oil
Avenue D
14C Truro Center Road, Truro