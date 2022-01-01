Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Truro restaurants you'll love

Truro restaurants
  • Truro

Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Burgers
Must-try Truro restaurants

Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck image

 

Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck - Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck @ Truro Vineyards

11 Shore Road, North Truro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
naked fries$5.50
our house fries with a touch of salt
filipino pork burger$0.00
adobo seasoned ground pork patty, house-made papaya slaw, chili garlic mayo. served on a toasted sesame brioche bun
hot dog$6.50
100% all beef hot dog in a natural casing
More about Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck - Mom & Pops Burgers Food Truck @ Truro Vineyards
Blackfish image

 

Blackfish

17 truro center road, truro

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
house salad$12.00
butter lettuces fine herbs balsamic vinaigrette little tomatoes
longnook meadow farms$15.00
crispy shallot radish chive sherry vinaigrette
fresh baked bread$7.00
white bean puree and extra virgin olive oil
More about Blackfish
Avenue D image

 

Avenue D

14C Truro Center Road, Truro

No reviews yet
More about Avenue D

Scallops

