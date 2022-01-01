Go
Pier 48 Indy

The freshest seafood and American cuisine in Indianapolis!

130 S. Pennsylvania St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hot Lobster Roll$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with lobster meat and hot lobster butter.
French Fries$5.00
Clam Chowder Cup$7.00
Creamy chowder loaded with clams and potatoes
Clam Chowder Bowl$9.50
Creamy Chowder loaded with clams and potatoes
Jumbo Smoked Chicken Wings$18.00
Smoked and Fried Jumbo Chicken Wings
Served with carrots, celery and tossed in your choice of BBQ, Traditional Buffalo, Buffalo Thai, Kung Pao or Garlic Parmesan
Char-Grilled Oysters$15.00
East Coast Oysters char-grilled with garlic herbed butter and parmesan with crostini
Cold Lobster Roll$28.00
Steamed and grilled house made roll stuffed with chilled lobster salad.
Boom Boom Shrimp$17.00
Fried gulf shrimp tossed in a savory sweet "boom boom" sauce
Jefferson's Bourbon Cedar Salmon$30.00
Cedar grilled salmon topped with Jefferson's Bourbon Glaze, served with Herb Roasted Red Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetable
Creamy Cole Slaw$4.00
Location

130 S. Pennsylvania St

Indianapolis IN

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
