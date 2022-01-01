Go
PLANTA Queen

Led by Founder & CEO Steven Salm and Co-founder & Executive Chef David Lee, PLANTA Restaurants’ mission is to continuously expand the power of plant-based living by creating dining experiences that encourage guests to both let loose and feel nourished, balancing indulgence with wellness. At PLANTA’s restaurants, having a good time doesn’t equal treating the planet or your body poorly.

3015 Grand Avenue

EDAMAME*$8.25
Maldon Sea Salt (Contains Soy)
SPINACH & SHIITAKE*$14.75
Black Bean, Chili Ginger Vinaigrette (Contains Gluten And Soy)
JAPANESE SWEET POTATO*$12.50
Sweet Potato, Kimchi, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Chili Flakes, Cilantro, Thai Basil, Miso Mayo (Contains Soy)
WONTON SOUP*$9.25
Miso, Cilantro, Ginger, Sesame (Contains Gluten)
SPRING ROLLS*$10.25
Cabbage, Taro, Shiitake, Cilantro, Sweet & Sour Sauce (Contains Gluten)
POTATO TRUFFLE*$14.75
Cabbage, Coconut Milk & Lemongrass Broth (Contains Gluten And Soy)
Nakagawa One Cup, 180 ml (15% ABV)$24.00
180 ml. Notes of apple and citrus with a hint of spicy sweetness in the background.
BANG BANG BROCCOLI*$13.75
Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)
CAULIFLOWER TOTS*$11.75
Truffle Almond Parmesan, Lemon Aioli (Contains Nuts)
Truffled Scramble*$18.75
avocado, shaved hearts of palm, truffle soya
3015 Grand Avenue

Coconut Grove FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:45 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
