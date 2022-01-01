Go
Toast

Rami's

Our menu ranges from a variety of authentic Israeli/Middle Eastern foods such as falafel (perfectly sized golden crispy chickpea balls), shawarma (turkey on a spit, carved into thin slices), bourekas (puff pastries with various fillings), hummus (mashed garlicky chickpea spread), and much more.

324 Harvard Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Rami's Special$22.99
Hamburger w/French Fries$13.99
Falafel Ball$0.80
French Fries$4.50
Falafel Hummus Salad Plate$12.99
Shawarma Hummus Falafel Salad Plate$19.99
Pita Pockets$1.00
Hummus Falafel in Pita$9.75
Shawarma Hummus Salad Plate$18.99
Hummus Shawarma in Pita$14.99
See full menu

Location

324 Harvard Street

Brookline MA

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

COOLIDGE CORNER CLUBHOUSE

No reviews yet

SUPERIOR FOOD AND SPORTS PUB

Upper Crust

No reviews yet

In 2002, the Upper Crust opened in Brookline, situated perfectly in the heart of bustling Coolidge Corner commerce. In an area known for its commitment and dedication to the arts, the Upper Crust has long been acclaimed for serving up its specialty pie masterpieces every day.
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (617) 734-4900

JP Licks

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hamilton

No reviews yet

Takeout, Outdoor Dining available 11am-9pm Tuesday through Sunday. (Until 10pm on Friday/Saturday).

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston