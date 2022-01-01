Go
Rich Table is the culinary vision of Chefs Evan and Sarah Rich. With over three decades of combined experience in San Francisco and New York high-end restaurants, the team brings with them a wealth of talent, knowledge of quality foods and wine, and connections with the best farms and purveyors. Rich Table is a place with no dress code, where the food speaks for itself. Evan and Sarah believe that eating out should be relaxed, fun and exciting. It should remind you of the good times you share with family while introducing you to new tastes in the company of friends. The staff at Rich Table use their years of experience to provide food that is expertly prepared and served, while set in a surrounding that is modern, convivial, and comfortable.

Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St

Popular Items

Steamed Aged Beef Dumplings$5.00
Aged Beef Dumplings, Steamed and Ready to eat. RT Chili Crunch Sauce.
Bread & Butter$4.00
Slice of Sourdough Levain with side of House Cultured Butter
Chef's Menu 1.27 - 2.3$55.00
Chef's Weekly 4 Course Tasting Menu. We prepare the menu and you finish at home with some simple final touches! From our Kitchen to your Home.
BBQ Inspired Dinner this week!
---BREAD SERVICE---
CHEDDAR CHIVE BISCUIT
HONEY CRISP APPLE BUTTER
---VEGETABLES---
CABBAGE SLAW
CREAMY APPLE CIDER DRESSING
---ENTRÉE---
OLIVIER'S PORK CHOP
RT BBQ SAUCE, DILL PICKLE, MILK BREAD
WHITE CHEDDAR MAC N CHEESE
---DESSERT
HONEY CORNBREAD CAKE, VANILLA CREAM
---“GOODIES”---
HONEYCOMB BRITTLE
WHITE CHOCOLATE, BEE POLLEN
$5 Staff Fund$5.00
If you can and would like to help keep staff employed during the newest shut down, adding to this fund would be a great help! Thank you
Sardine Chip$3.50
Sardine Chip with Horseradish Creme Fraiche
Sourdough Levain$7.00
Whole Loaf of our Sourdough Levain. *Limited Supplies
Doughnuts$9.00
Porcini dusted Doughnut with melted Raclette Cheese on the side.
Tonnarelli$21.00
Rich Table's Signature Tonnarelli Pasta in a Sea Urchin Cacio e Pepe Sauce
Pot De Creme Togo$9.00
Bittersweet Chocolate Pot de Creme, Crispy Sugar Cookie
$49 Chef Picks$49.00
Location

Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St

San Francisco CA

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
