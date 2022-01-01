Go
Roots Natural Kitchen

SALADS

5241 Liberty Ave • $

Avg 4.7 (637 reviews)

Popular Items

El Jefe$12.75
Primary Base: Brown Rice
Secondary Base: Kale
Ingredients: Black Beans, Charred Corn, Red Onion, Feta Cheese, Pita Chips, Avocado
Dressings: Cilantro Lime
Grilled Item: Chicken
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5241 Liberty Ave

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
