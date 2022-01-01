Go
Sago always delivers authentic and unique cuisine. From Hainanese chicken rice, to freshly roasted duck, our restaurant always ensures the best quality food served to your table. Sago's goal is to source ingredients locally, and cook them to bring out their best natural flavors by using European and Asian inspired spices and seasoning.

1004 Delta Avenue

Popular Items

Garlic butter rice$3.00
Vegetarian Samosa 1 pc.$3.00
Crispy pastry filled with mixed seasonal vegetables and seasoned with housemade garam Masala.
Shrimp And Pork Wontons With BBQ Pork Noodles$13.50
Available with soup noodles or "dry" with soy sauce noodles.
Roast Duck
Seared Pork Dumplings With Gochujang Slaw$6.00
4 made-from-scratch dumplings filled with our homemade pork sausage. Served with a ginger vinegar soy sauce.
Chicken Curry Puff 1 pc.$2.80
Roti Canai with Lentil Curry$3.00
Flaky pastry like nan seared and served hot with our house lentil curry dipping sauce and fresh sambal.
BBQ Pork Bun 1 pc.$2.80
House made buns filled with our BBQ pork filling and a honey glaze for a delicious sweet and savory flavor.
Roast Duck$15.50
Nasi Lemak with Beef Rendang$14.50
Beef cooked down in a coconut tamarind curry. It is served with coconut rice, spicy achar pickled vegetables, roasted peanuts, sambal sauce, fresh cucumber and half of a hard boiled egg.
Location

Cincinnati OH

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:45 pm
