Saison and Saison Market

Saison's menu is available to go through Saison Market! 323 N. Adams St! Come by for Coffee, Natural Wine, Craft Beer and Bottled Cocktails!

23 W Marshall St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Biscuit$8.00
Fried Chicken Breast, Fresno, Biscuit
Asparagus Hero$13.00
Fancy Chicken Biscuit$12.00
Nashville-style Fried Chicken Breast, Sausage Gravy, Sunny Side Up Egg*, Biscuit
Fried Flounder$13.00
Rice Pudding$8.00
Breakfast Burrito$9.00
Eggs, Potatoes, Smoked Cheddar, Beans, Onions, Red Bell, Crema, Cilantro
"Smash" Burger$13.00
Smashed Patty, Smoked American Cheese, Green Goddess Dressing, Red Onion, Iceberg, Pickles, Fries
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Marinated Chicken Breast, Iceberg COMEBACK SAUCE!!!, House Pickle, Fries!
Fries Small$4.00
Hand Cut, served with Aji Sauce
Steak N Cheese$16.00
Shaved Beef Filet, American Cheese, “Cease and Desist” Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles, Onions, Fries
See full menu

Location

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

