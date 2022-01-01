Go
Salumeria 104 - Midtown

3451 Northeast 1st Avenue #104

Popular Items

Milanese$30.00
Pork chop milanese served with arugula, tomatoes and shaved Parmigiano Reggiano
Lasagna del Salumiere$21.00
Pasta layers baked with Bolognese and Béchamel sauce
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
House-made tagliatelle with classic Bolognese sauce
Cavatelli Mushrooms$21.00
House-made ricotta cheese cavatelli with Organic Pioppini mushrooms.
Grande Selezione$32.00
Choice of prosciutto and four salumi
Tagliolini Neri$23.00
House-made squid ink tagliolini, wild caught shrimps, garlic, Calabrian chili, pear tomatoes.
Gnocchi Sorrentina$21.00
House-made potato gnocchi with tomato, fior di latte, and basil
Spaghetti Alla Bottarga$25.00
Gragnano spaghetti with cherry tomatoes, garlic, chili oil, and bottarga
Polpette$15.00
Meatballs stewed in tomato sauce, shaved Pecorino
Broccolini$9.00
Location

Miami FL

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
