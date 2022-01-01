Sergio's Restaurant #2
Sergio's is known for the unique combination of our family's authentic Cuban recipes with typical Latin and American dishes. It's the fusion of these two worlds that define not only the food we serve, but also the culture of "mi gente" that makes up the Sergio's familia-Cuban roots mixed with new American culture
3252 SW 22 Street
Popular Items
Location
3252 SW 22 Street
Miami FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse
Come in and enjoy!
Mediterraneum
Antonio Puertas y David Ruiz abren el primer MEDITERRANEUM en Miami, un nuevo concepto gastronómico donde quieren sorprender a los clientes de U.S.A con una comida Mediterránea fusionada con ingredientes y elaboraciones del resto del mundo.
Sushi Maki Catering
Sushi Maki Cater
Grazianos Restaurant Coral Gables
Come in and enjoy!