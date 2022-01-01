Go
Toast

Sergio's Restaurant #2

Sergio's is known for the unique combination of our family's authentic Cuban recipes with typical Latin and American dishes. It's the fusion of these two worlds that define not only the food we serve, but also the culture of "mi gente" that makes up the Sergio's familia-Cuban roots mixed with new American culture

3252 SW 22 Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mojo Shredded Chicken$14.99
Flat iron Mojo shredded chicken 48 hrs marinated+cooked onion
Pan Con Bistec$9.99
steak+grilled onion+tomato+string potatoes+Cuban bread
Lechon Asados$13.49
5 hours roasted pork+mojo marinated onions
Vaca Frita$15.25
Flat iron grilled shredded beef+cooked onions
Pollo a la Plancha Lunch$10.99
Flat iron grilled chicken breast (lunch portion)+onion parsley+white rice+black beans
Palomilla Steak$14.99
Flat iron grilled thin steak+parsley+onions
Chicken Soup$4.80
Ham Croqueta$1.49
Crema De Malanga$4.95
See full menu

Location

3252 SW 22 Street

Miami FL

Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Majestic Portuguese Bakehouse

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mediterraneum

No reviews yet

Antonio Puertas y David Ruiz abren el primer MEDITERRANEUM en Miami, un nuevo concepto gastronómico donde quieren sorprender a los clientes de U.S.A con una comida Mediterránea fusionada con ingredientes y elaboraciones del resto del mundo.

Sushi Maki Catering

No reviews yet

Sushi Maki Cater

Grazianos Restaurant Coral Gables

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston