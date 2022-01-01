Restaurant header imageView gallery
Caja Caliente Coral Gables

627 Reviews

$$

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd

Coral Gables, FL 33134

Order Again

Popular Items

Pollo
Mini Beef Empanadas
2 Croquetas De Jamon

Appetizers

Bolitas De Platano

$8.00

Bolas De Yucca

$13.00Out of stock

Cuban Nachos With Tortilla Chips

$13.00

Croqueta de Jaiba

$8.00Out of stock

Croqueta de Bacalao

$9.00

2 Croquetas De Jamon

$3.75

Coquetta De Cabra

$6.00

Curry Chicken Empanadas

$7.00

Mini Beef Empanadas

$7.00

Mini Mahi Empanadas

$8.00

Mini Shrimp Empanadas

$7.00

Jamon Y Queso Empanadas

$7.00

Queso Quesadilla

$7.00

Pollo Quesadilla

$12.00

Steak Quesadiila

$12.00

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.00

Lechon Quesadilla

$12.00

Vaca Frita Quesadilla

$13.75

Mahi Mahi Queasadilla

$13.00

Pulpo Quesadilla

$12.00

Tostones Relleno De Vaca Frita

$12.00

Galletas De Tostones Con Picadillo

$11.00Out of stock

Quesofrito

$9.00

Chips Y Pico

$4.50

Vaca Frita Empanadas

$6.00Out of stock

Aguacate Relleno De Ropa Vieja

$11.50

Aguacate Relleno Vaca Frita

$11.50

Empanada De Pastelon

$5.00

Disco De Croqueta Con Queso

$8.00

Disco De Crqueta De Jamon

$7.50

Disco De Pollo

$8.25

Disco De Lechon

$8.00

Disco De Vaca Frita

$9.25

Disco De Ropa Vieja

$9.00

Disco De Crqueta De Cabra

$7.50

Disco De Blue Cheese

$7.00

Tacos

Pollo

$7.00

Lechon

$5.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Pulpo

$8.00

Steak

$9.00

Vaca Frita

$9.00

Mahi Mahi

$9.00

Vegetarian

$7.00

Vegan

$6.00

Taco Desayuno

$9.00

Pan Con

Pan Con Pollo

$9.00

Pan Con Lechon

$9.00

Pan Con Steak

$11.00

Pan Con Vaca

$11.00

Pan Con Croqueta

$5.00

Bowls

Tuna Poke Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Pollo Bowl

$17.50

Pulpo Bowl

$18.00

Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Lechon Bowl

$17.00

Vaca Frita Bowl

$19.00

Steak Bowl

$19.00

Vegetarian Bowl

$15.00

Pargo Bowl

$24.00

Grouper Bowl

$22.00

Burritos

Pollo Burrito

$16.00

Vegeterian Burrito

$15.00

Lechon Burrito

$16.00

Vaca Frita Burrito

$17.00

Steak Burrito

$18.00

Shrimp Burrito

$16.00

Tamal

Tamal Cubano

$14.00

Tamal Plain

$8.00

La Cocina de Lupita

Pollo con Congri y Maduros

$17.00

Lechon con Congri y Maduros

$17.00

Picadillo con Congri y Maduros

$17.00

Vaca Frita con Congri y Maduros

$18.00

Ropa Vieja con Congri y Maduros

$17.00

Churrasco con Congri y Maduros

$18.00

Cherna Con Congri Y Maduro

$22.00

Pan Con Pargo

$24.95Out of stock

Pargo Con Congri Y Maduros

$24.95Out of stock

Caja Specials

Bistec Encebollado Con Congri Y Maduros

$17.00

Rabo Encendido

$25.00Out of stock

Pan Con Cherna with Cajun Curly Fries

$22.00

Tamal en Cazuela

$13.00Out of stock

Arroz Con Picadillo, Agucate Y Huevo Frito

$17.00Out of stock

Arroz Imperial

$16.95Out of stock

Gibarito Cubano

$13.00Out of stock

Lomo Ahumado

$17.00Out of stock

Sides & Extras

Extra Herb Aioli

$0.50

Extra Caja Aioli

$0.50

Side Guava

$0.50

Huevo

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side Of Pico

$2.25

3Maduros

$2.50

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Quinoa

$4.00

Congri

$5.00

Cuban Bun

$1.50

Potato Stix

$0.75

Cajun Curly Fries

$4.00

Side Of Chicken

$4.25

Side Of Lechon

$4.00

Side Of Shrimp

$4.00

Side Of Pulpo

$4.00

Side Of Mahi Mahi

$5.00

Side Of Steak

$5.00

Side Of Tuna

$4.00

Side Of Ropa Vieja

$7.00

16 Oz. Bottled Herb Aioli

$12.00

16 Oz. Bottled Caja Aioli

$12.00

3 Tostones

$5.00

Tortilla

$2.50

Desserts

Churros Con Leche Condensada Y Guava

$9.00

Dulce de Leche Empanada

$9.00

Flan

$5.50

Flan De Coco

$6.50Out of stock

Guava & Queso Empanada

$8.00

Disco Timba

$8.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

NA BEVS

BTL Fanta

$3.50

BTL Sprite

$3.50

BTL COKE

$3.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.00

Iron Beer

$2.00

Jupiña

$2.00

Materva

$2.00

Fruit Punch Jarritos

$3.50

Guava Jarritos

$3.50

Mandarin Jarritos

$3.50

Pineapple Jarritos

$3.50

Tamarind Jarritos

$3.50

Lime Jarritos

$3.50

Grapefruit Jarritos

$3.50

Mango Jarritos

$3.50

Strawberry Jarritos

$3.50Out of stock

Still Vero Water

$1.00

Sparkling Vero Water

$3.50

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock

Perrier

$3.00

COFFEE

Cafecito

$1.85

Cafe con Leche

$3.50

Cappuccino

$2.75

Cortadito

$2.25

Double Espresso

$3.50

Colada

$2.25

Employee Coffee

$1.00

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Con Leche Evaporada Para Cortado

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family recipes, reinvented.

Website

Location

808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134

Directions

Gallery
Caja Caliente image
Main pic

