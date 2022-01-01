Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Food Trucks
Caja Caliente Coral Gables
627 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Family recipes, reinvented.
Location
808 Ponce de Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33134
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Coyo Taco - Coral Gables - 126 Giralda Ave
No Reviews
126 Giralda Ave Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Coral Gables
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant