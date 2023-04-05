Estefan Kitchen Express imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches

Estefan Kitchen Express Miami International Airport

review star

No reviews yet

1961 miad cir

Miami, FL 33126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cuban pasta salad
Ham & Swiss Cheese
Coca Cola

Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese

$11.11

Egg, Ham & Cheese

$12.04

Cuban Sandwich

$13.89

Pan con Lechon

$13.89

Cuban Caprese Sandwich

$13.89

Media Noche Sandwich

$13.89

Snacks

Guava Pastelito

$2.79

Guava & Cheese Pastelito

$2.79

Coconut Pastelito

$2.79

Croissant

$4.59

Apple

$1.85

Banana

$1.85

Cuban sweet mix

$4.63

yuca frita

$4.17

cuban empanada

$4.17

Cuban pasta salad

$9.26

Chicharrones

$4.17

Wraps

Mojo Turkey

$12.96

Tuna Salad Wrap

$12.96

Hot Cubans

Cuban Hot Cuban

$13.89

Ham & Swiss Cheese

$13.89

Chicken Hot Cuban

$13.89

Beef Hot Cuban

$13.89

Spinach & Cheese

$13.89

Mini Hot Cuban

$5.10

Mini ham & cheese

$5.10

Mini chicken

$5.10

Mini beef

$5.10

Mini spinach & cheese

$5.10

Salads

Power Salad

$13.89

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.89

Caesar Salad

$11.11

Flatbreads

Margarita FB

$13.89

Bowls

Fricassee Chicken Bowl

$14.81

Picadillo Bowl

$14.81

Sweets

Flan

$8.33

Tres Leches

$8.33

Natilla

$8.33

chocolate mousse

$8.33

NA Beverages

Zephryhills

$3.70

Fiji Small

$3.70

Fiji Large

$7.41

Fiji Extra Large

$9.26

Perrier

$4.63

Hot Water

$0.92

Dunkin Mocca

$5.55

Coca Cola

$3.50

Coca Cola Diet

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Fanta

$3.50

Jupiña

$3.50

Fresh OJ

$5.55

MM Orange Juice

$4.63

MM Apple Juice

$4.63

Red Bull

$5.55

Iced Tea

$5.55

Yup Milk

$5.55

Yup Chocolate

$5.55

Gatorade

$4.63

Naked Green

$7.41

Snapple

$6.49

body Armor lyte

$4.63

Celsius

$4.63

Guava Juice G

$4.63

Mango Juice G

$4.63

Pear Juice G

$4.63

Batidos de frutas

$8.33
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1961 miad cir, Miami, FL 33126

Directions

Gallery
Estefan Kitchen Express image

Similar restaurants in your area

Subrageous - Virginia Gardens
orange star4.5 • 1,560
5885 NW 36th Street Virginia Gardens, FL 33166
View restaurantnext
Latin Cafe 2000 - LeJeune
orange star4.2 • 1,428
875 NW 42 Ave Miami, FL 33126
View restaurantnext
Bocas Grill
orange star4.0 • 656
3399 NW 72 Ave #128 Miami, FL 33122
View restaurantnext
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats - Miami
orange star4.5 • 23
7800 Nw 25th St Miami, FL 33122
View restaurantnext
Stephen's Delicatessen
orange starNo Reviews
1000 E. 16TH STREET Hialeah, FL 33010
View restaurantnext
Caja Caliente - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 627
808 Ponce de Leon Blvd Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (320 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston