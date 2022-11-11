Latin American
Bocas Grill
656 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a sight of flavors that will take you through a journey to South America and its gastronomic experience.
Location
3399 NW 72 Ave #128, Miami, FL 33122
Gallery
