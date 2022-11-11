Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Bocas Grill

656 Reviews

$$

3399 NW 72 Ave #128

Miami, FL 33122

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Arepa Pabellon Criollo
Cachapa With Shredded Beef
Salmon On Grill

Appetizers

Parrilita

$21.00
El Original Sampler

El Original Sampler

$19.00

8 mini Arepas, 5 Cheese Fingers, Guayanes chesee, Sour Cream, Cilantro Aioli

Sampler Reloaded

Sampler Reloaded

$26.00

8 mini Arepas, 5 Cheese Fingers, Guayanes chesee, Sour Cream, Cilantro Aioli

Special Fried Green Plantains

$9.00
Crispy Arepitas

Crispy Arepitas

$9.00

8 Arepitas accompanied with Cilantro Aioli

Tequeños

$7.50

Trio de Empanadas

$11.00
Fried Green Plantains W/ Shrimp & Guasacaca

Fried Green Plantains W/ Shrimp & Guasacaca

$14.00

Wok Smoked Shrimp on a bed of Fried Green Plantains Pink sauce, and guasacaca.

Arepita Sampler

$10.00

Tostones Sampler

$11.00

Jaleita

$22.00

Mandocas

$8.50

Chicharon Bite

$12.50

Hallaquitas De Maíz Dulce

$8.50

Special Sweet Hallaquita

$11.00

Chicharron & Beef Hallaquita

$12.50

Arepas

Pork Belly Arepa

$16.00

Smoked Pork Chop Arepa

$14.00
Arepa Llanera

Arepa Llanera

$19.00

Beef, chopped Avocado with Pico de Gallo (Tomatoes, Red Onion and Cilantro) and Soft White Cheese

Simon Bolivar Arepa

$17.00
Arepa Wok Smoked Lomo Steak

Arepa Wok Smoked Lomo Steak

$20.00

Wok-Smoked Lomo steak Arepa

Arepa Wok Smoked Chicken

Arepa Wok Smoked Chicken

$15.00

Arepa whit Wok-Smoked Chicken

Arepa Wok Smoked Shrimp

Arepa Wok Smoked Shrimp

$18.00

Wok-Smoked shrimp Arepa

Arepa Pabellon Criollo

Arepa Pabellon Criollo

$13.00

Shredded Beef, Sweet Plantain, Black Beans and Shredded White Cheese

Arepa Girasol

Arepa Girasol

$10.00

Fried Egg (over easy, medium or hard) with Shredded Yellow Cheese

Grilled White Cheese Arepa

Grilled White Cheese Arepa

$10.00
Shredded White Cheese Arepa

Shredded White Cheese Arepa

$10.00
Soft White Cheese Arepa

Soft White Cheese Arepa

$10.00
Sweet Plantains And White Cheese Arepa

Sweet Plantains And White Cheese Arepa

$10.00
White Guayanese Cheese Arepa

White Guayanese Cheese Arepa

$11.00

Yellow Cheese Arepa

$11.00

Pernil Arepa

$14.00

Pelua

$14.00
Domino

Domino

$11.00

Shredded White Cheese and Black Beans

Reina Pepiada

Reina Pepiada

$13.00

Chicken Salad with Avocado

Shredded Beef Arepa

Shredded Beef Arepa

$12.00
Shredded Chicken Arepa

Shredded Chicken Arepa

$10.00

Rice on wok

Rice Wok Smoked Lomo

Rice Wok Smoked Lomo

$22.00
Rice Wok Smoked Chicken

Rice Wok Smoked Chicken

$18.00
Rice Wok Smoked Shrimp

Rice Wok Smoked Shrimp

$20.00
The Jalea Rice

The Jalea Rice

$26.00
Fried Rice With Veggies

Fried Rice With Veggies

$15.00

Surf & Turf Rice

$29.00

From The Grill

Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill

Parrilla Mixta Bocas Grill

$56.00

12oz. Picanha, 8oz. Chicken, 1 Sausage, Fried Green Plantains, YuCca, Guasacaca, Avocado, Arepitas, White Guayanés Cheese, Cream Cheese and Cilantro Aioli

Picanha

Picanha

$29.00
Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$18.00
Grilled Skirt Steak

Grilled Skirt Steak

$36.00
Catch Of The Day On The Grill

Catch Of The Day On The Grill

$20.00

Salmon On Grill

$22.00

Parrilla Surf And Turf

$59.00

Parrilla Llanera

$45.00

Parrilla Surf And Turf Deluxe

$89.00

SURF AND TURF FATHER'S DAY

$55.00

Main Dishes

Wok Smoked Lomo

Wok Smoked Lomo

$24.00
Wok Smoked Chicken

Wok Smoked Chicken

$20.00
Wok Smoked Shrimp

Wok Smoked Shrimp

$22.00
Pabellon Criollo Venezolano

Pabellon Criollo Venezolano

$16.00

Asado Negro

$32.00
Bocas Burger

Bocas Burger

$22.00
Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$16.00

Picanha Burger

$22.00

Venezuelan Burger

$17.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Double Cheeseburger

$16.00
Cachapa With Shredded Beef

Cachapa With Shredded Beef

$19.00

Shredded Beef, Soft White Cheese , cilantro aioli and Sour Cream

Cachapa With Lomo

$21.00

Cachapa With Shredded Chicken

$13.99
Cachapa With Cheese

Cachapa With Cheese

$13.00

Cachapa,soft white cheese and Sour Cream

Cachapa with Pernil

$20.00

Cachapa Pork Belly

$22.00

Cachapa Plain

$8.00

Cachapa Llanera

$22.00

Noodles

Creamy Noodles

Pesto Noodles

Wok Noodles

Noodles With Smoked Vegetables

Noodles With Smoked Vegetables

$14.99

Green Plantains

Toston Simon Bolivar

$19.00
Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Chicken

Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Chicken

$19.00
Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Lomo Steak

Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Lomo Steak

$23.00
Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Shrimp

Fried Green Plantains With Wok Smoked Shrimp

$21.00
Fried Green Plantains With Vegetables

Fried Green Plantains With Vegetables

$15.00

Grilled Skirt Steak Tostones

$32.00

Signature Sides

Asparagus

$6.50

French Fries With Truffle Oil And Parmesan Cheese Side

$6.50

Creamy Noodles

$6.50

Spinach Creamy Noodles

$6.50

Guasacaca

$6.50

Sodas

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Frescolita

$3.00

Malta

$4.00

Saratoga Sparkling Small

$4.00

Saratoga Still Small

$4.00

Juices

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.50

Lemonade

$5.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$6.50

Strawberry Juice

$5.50

Pineapple Juice

$5.50

Blackberry Juice

$5.50

Mango Juice

$5.50

Soursop Juice

$5.50

Tamarind Juice

$5.50

Blend

$6.50

Coconut Lemonade

$6.50

Mint Lemonade

$6.50

Chicha

Chicha 16oz

$8.00

MILKSHAKES

Brownie Milkshake

$15.00
Oreo Milkshake

Oreo Milkshake

$15.00
Dulce De Leche Milkshake

Dulce De Leche Milkshake

$15.00

MILKSHAKE SAN VALENTINES

$20.00

Halloween Milkshake

$16.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$9.00

Brownie

$9.00

Traditional Quesillo

$6.00

Golfeado

$9.00
Churros

Churros

$9.00

Pirucream

$9.00

Creppes Bocas Grill Style

$8.00

CHURRO GIFT

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fusion of Latin American cuisines, a sight of flavors that will take you through a journey to South America and its gastronomic experience.

Website

Location

3399 NW 72 Ave #128, Miami, FL 33122

Directions

Gallery
Bocas Grill image
Bocas Grill image
Bocas Grill image
Bocas Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats - Miami
orange star4.5 • 23
7800 Nw 25th St Miami, FL 33122
View restaurantnext
Mondongo's
orange starNo Reviews
3500 NW 87th Ave Miami, FL 33172
View restaurantnext
Pisco y Nazca - Doral-
orange starNo Reviews
8551 NW 5380 ST DORAL, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Estefan Kitchen Express - Miami International Airport
orange starNo Reviews
1961 miad cir Miami, FL 33126
View restaurantnext
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats - Doral
orange star4.6 • 500
10802 NW 58th St Doral, FL 33178
View restaurantnext
Karla Cuban Bakery - 8353 West Flagler St.
orange star4.3 • 96
8353 W Flagler Street Miami, FL 33144
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Miami

Snappers (54th St)
orange star4.1 • 8,525
6700 NW 7th Ave Miami, FL 33150
View restaurantnext
Michaels Genuine Food & Drink Miami
orange star4.6 • 6,640
130 NE 40th St Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
orange star4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurantnext
Sugarcane raw bar grill
orange star4.1 • 6,245
3252 NE 1st Ave Miami, FL 33137
View restaurantnext
La Carreta - Calle Ocho (OLD DONT USE)
orange star4.3 • 5,648
3632 SW 8th Street Miami, FL 33135
View restaurantnext
Crazy About You
orange star4.0 • 4,408
1155 Brickell Bay Dr Miami, FL 33131
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Miami
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (243 restaurants)
North Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (51 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (317 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston