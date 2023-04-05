Mondongo's imageView gallery
Latin American

Mondongo's



No reviews yet

3500 NW 87th Ave

Miami, FL 33172



Platos Principales

1/2 Mondongo

1/2 Mondongo

$15.00
Mondongo

Mondongo

$17.00
Típico

Típico

$18.75
Mixto

Mixto

$20.75

Ajiaco Junior

$2.75
Cañón

Cañón

$17.50
Pescado

Pescado

$15.25
Ajiaco

Ajiaco

$15.00
Frijoles Junior

Frijoles Junior

$3.50
Solomo

Solomo

$21.00
Punta de Anca

Punta de Anca

$20.25
Pechuga

Pechuga

$13.50

Porcion Res solo compra tipico o mixto

$6.00

Este producto se vende unicamente con el Tipico y el Mixto.

Mondongo Junior

$2.75

Menu de Adultos

$5.50
Nuggets de Pollo

Nuggets de Pollo

$3.90
Menu Ninos

Menu Ninos

$5.50

Porciones

Papa al Vapor

$2.00

Arepa

$1.75

Hogao

$2.00
Patacones

Patacones

$4.50

Tajada de maduro

$2.25

Frijoles

$6.00
Frijoles Junior

Frijoles Junior

$3.50
Chicharrón

Chicharrón

$6.50

Carne Molida

$3.00

Papas a la Francesa

$2.50
Arroz

Arroz

$2.50

Huevo

$2.00
Empanaditas

Empanaditas

$4.00
Chorizo

Chorizo

$5.00
Arepa de Chicharrón

Arepa de Chicharrón

$5.25

Chicharron Picado

$6.50

Porcion Aguacate

$2.10

Picada Mondongos

$16.00

Aguacate

$2.50

Guacamole

$2.00

Porcion Tomate

$1.00

Banano

$1.25

Aji Dulce

$4.00

Yuquitas

$3.50

Aji Picante

$4.00

Postres

Natas

Natas

$4.75
Cuatro leches

Cuatro leches

$4.75
Flan de Caramelo

Flan de Caramelo

$4.75Out of stock
Brevas con Arequipe

Brevas con Arequipe

$4.75
Milo

Milo

$5.00

Copelia

$1.00

Porcion Alfajor

$0.50

Queso

$1.00

Arequipe

$4.80

Torta Negra

$5.80

VASITO DE HELADO

$0.01

Cake Banano

$4.00

Bebidas

Perrier

$3.60

Claro

$3.50

Jarra de Claro

$12.50
Mazamorra

Mazamorra

$5.50

Leche

$2.00

Botella De Agua

$2.00

Cafe

Cafe Con Leche

$2.50

Café Colombiano

$1.75

Capuchino

$3.25

Cortadito

$2.75

Espresso

$3.00

Aromática

$2.00

Infusion De Frutas

$3.00

Colada

$4.80

Machiatto

$4.05

CAJA AROMATICA

$6.50

Jugos

Mora

$4.00

Mango

$4.00

Lulo

$4.00

Maracuya

$4.00

Limonada con Azucar

$4.00

Limonada Sin Azucar

$4.00

Coconut Lemonade

$6.00

Jugo Ninos

$1.50

Piña Colada Virgen

$8.00

Sodas

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Diet Sprite

$3.30Out of stock

Fanta

$2.75

Tea Unsweet

$2.75

Manzana

$2.75

Colombiana

$2.75

Bretaña

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull no sugar

$4.50

Red Bull Maracuya

$4.50

TEQUILA

PATRON REPOSADO

$12.00

PATRON ANEJO

$12.00

BOTELLA DON JULIO

$90.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$12.00

BOTELLA PATRON REPOSADO

$150.00

PATRON SILVER

$70.00

PATRON SILVER SHOT

$12.00

SHOT DON JULIO 70

$15.00

AGUARDIENTE

AGUARDIENTE SHOT

$6.00

AGUARDIENTE MEDIA

$40.00

AGUARDIENHTE NECTAR

$6.00

BOTELLA DE AGUARDIENTE

$70.00

AGUARDIENTE JUBILO

$90.00

SHOT CUMBE

$6.00

COCKTAILS

LONG ISLAND

$15.00

MARGARITA

$14.00

AROMATIC SPIRITS

$15.00

GEMA

$14.00

MARTINI

$15.00

GIN AND TONIC

$10.00

NEGRONI

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$15.00

LYCHI MARTINI

$15.00

TROPICAL MARTINI

$15.00

COLOMBIAN MULE

$14.00

PALOMA

$14.00

MOJITO

$14.00

CUBA LIBRE

$14.00

COCONUT MOJITO

$14.00

PIÑA COLADA

$15.00

OLD FASHION

$15.00

8 OLD FASHION

$15.00

MOSCOW MULE

$14.00

SANGRIA

$14.00

LICHI SANGRIA

$15.00

MIMOSSA

$12.00

Promo margarita

$8.00

CORDIALS

O3 Orange

$7.00

Amaretto

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Grang manier

$7.00

ZAMBUCA

$12.00

Campari

$7.00

GIN

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$10.00

HENDRICKS

$10.00

BOTELLA HENDRICKS

$125.00

RON

WELL RON Bacardi

$10.00

BOTELLA RON MEDELLIN

$90.00

ZACAPA

$12.00

MEDELLIN

$10.00

RON ZACAPA

$120.00

RON VIEJO DE CALDAS

$10.00

RON ZACAPA

$12.00

RON BACARDI 8 YRS

$12.00

RON PARCE

$95.00

RN PARCE SHOT

$15.00

RON PARCE 8

$125.00

VODKA

WELL VODKA Titos

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

KETEL ONE

$10.00

BOTELLA GREY GOOSE

$130.00

BOTELLA TITOS

$50.00

WHISKEY

BALVENIE 14 YRS

$12.00

BUCHANANS 12 YRS

$12.00

BUCHANANS 18 YRS

$15.00

OLD PARR 12 YRS

$10.00

BLACK LABEL 12 YRS

$10.00

THE GLENLIVET 15 YRS

$15.00Out of stock

BOTELLA BUCHANANS 12

$140.00

BOTELLLA BUCHANANS 18

$180.00

BOTELLA JOHNNIE WALKER

$110.00

BOTELLA OLD PARR

$99.00

DEWARS BLENDED 12YEARS

$8.00

DEWARS WHITE

$7.00

1/2 BUCHANAS 12 YRS

$70.00

THE GLENLIVET 12 YRS

$12.00

BOURBON

$12.00

MONKEY SHOULDER

$13.00

WINE

COPA MERLOT

$7.00

COPA CABERNET

$7.00

COPA CHARDONAY

$7.00

VINA CABALLERO MERLOT

$25.00

VINA CABALLERO CABERNET

$25.00

VINA CABALLERO CHARDONAY

$25.00

MEDIA TRUMPETER

$15.00

TRUMPETER

$30.00

COPA PINOT GRIGIO

$7.00

BOTELLA PINOT GRIGIO

$25.00

COPA VINO ROSADO

$7.00

BOTELLA CHARDONAY

$25.00

SANGRIA CORTESIA

BOTELLA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$25.00

COPA SAUVIGNON BLANC

$7.00

WINE'S BUBBLES

BOTELLA L'OASIS

$25.00

COPA PROSECCO

$10.00

PROSECCO VIAMORA

$25.00

CHAMPAGNE

$90.00

PROSECCO CONTARINI

$35.00

RED BULL

Regular

$2.00

Not Sugar

$2.00

Maracuya

$2.00

SUPPLY

MASCARAS

$20.00

GUANTES CAJA

$12.00

GUANTES PAR

$0.50

AROMATICA FRUTAS

$1.00

COPELIA CAJA

$24.00

AROMATICA HINDU

$6.50

MASCARAS X 50

$50.00

MASK FACE SHIELD

$15.00

Marcara Uni

$5.00

VASO SANGRIA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Colombian Food

Website

Location

3500 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33172

Directions

Gallery
Mondongo's image

