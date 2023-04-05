Latin American
Mondongo's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! Colombian Food
Location
3500 NW 87th Ave, Miami, FL 33172
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Miami
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant