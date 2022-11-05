Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Latin American

Pepito Arepa's Bar - Doral

review star

No reviews yet

10701 NW 58th ST.

Miami, FL 33178

Order Again

Popular Items

Doralzuela Carne Asada
Arepa Reina Pepiada
Arepa Criolla

Arepas

Arepa Carne Mechada

Arepa Carne Mechada

$10.99
Arepa Criolla

Arepa Criolla

$13.99
Arepa Asado Negro

Arepa Asado Negro

$13.49
Arepa De Atun

Arepa De Atun

$8.99
Arepa Domino

Arepa Domino

$6.99
Arepa De Pabellon

Arepa De Pabellon

$11.99
Arepa Perico

Arepa Perico

$7.99
Arepa Pollo Mechado

Arepa Pollo Mechado

$9.99
Arepa Reina Pepiada

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$9.99
Arepa La Rumbera

Arepa La Rumbera

$9.99

Arepa Jamon y Queso Blanco o Gouda

$6.49

Arepa Jamon y Queso de mano o guayanes

$6.99

Arepa Integral

$2.99

Arepa Viuda

$2.49

Arepa Criolla (Pollo)

$12.99

Venta al Mayor

Salsa Verde 32 oz

$15.99

Arepas 5 unidades

$5.50

Queso de Mano

$14.99

Queso Guayanes (pequeño)

$15.99

Queso Llanero 1 Lb

$9.99

Carne Mechada 1 Lb

$16.50

Pollo Mechado 1 Lb

$8.99

Pernil 1 Lb

$9.99

Asado Negro 1 Lb

$18.99

Caraotas 1 Lb

$3.99

Arepas Integral 5 unidades

$6.99

Reina Pepiada 1 Lb

$10.50

Arepas Full Deli

Arepa De Jamon

$5.99

Arepa Queso Blanco

$6.49

Arepa Queso de Mano

$6.99

Arepa Queso Gouda

$6.49

Arepa Queso Guayanes

$6.99

Arepa Queso Llanero

$6.49

Arepa Queso Mozzarella

$6.49

Arepas Doralzuela

Doralzuela De Chorizo

$11.99

Doralzuela Pollo Asado

$11.99

Doralzuela Carne Asada

$14.49

Doralzuela de Pernil

$11.99

Doralzuela Mixta

$16.99

Doralzuela Vegetariana

$11.99

Maicitos

Maicito de Carne

$14.99

Maicito de Bacon

$9.99

Maicito de Pollo

$10.99

Maicito Plain

$6.99

Maicito Mixto

$14.99

Maicito Especial

$15.99

Parrillas

Parrilla de Carne

$18.99

Parrilla de Pollo

$14.99

Parrilla Mixta (Carne y Pollo)

$17.49

Parrilla Mixta Especial

$18.99

Parrilla Veggie

$14.99

Desserts

Cepillado

$3.50

Extra for Veggies

Beyond Meat (Carne origen vegetal)

$5.00

Ex. Frijoles Negros

$1.00

Ex. Maiz

$1.00

Ex. Pico de gallo

$1.00

Ex. Tomate

$1.00

Ex. Aguacate

$2.00

Ex. Platano Maduro

$2.00

Extra de Quesos

Ex. Queso Gouda

$1.99

Ex. Queso Blanco Paisa

$1.99

Ex. Queso de Mano

$2.99

Ex. Queso Guayanes

$2.99

Ex. Queso Blanco a la plancha

$3.49

Ex. Queso Llanero

$2.49

Ex. Queso Mozarella

$1.99

Ex. Jamon

$1.00

Extra de Proteinas

Ex. Atun

$2.99

Ex. Pernil

$2.49

Ex. Pollo al Grill

$2.49

Ex. Pollo Mechado

$2.49

Ex. Carne al Grill

$5.99

Ex. Carne Mechada

$4.99

Ex. Mix de Reina Pepiada

$3.99

Ex. Chorizo

$2.99

Ex. Asado Negro

$5.99

Ex. Perico

$2.00

Ex. Huevo Frito

$1.00

Ex. Bacon

$1.00

Beverages

Papelon con Limon

$3.49

Limonada de Coco (16 oz)

$4.49

Coke

$1.75

Coke Diet

$1.75

Coke Zero

$1.75

Fanta Grape

$1.75

Fanta Orange

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75

Sprite Zero

$1.75

Fress Kolita

$2.75

Fress Kolita Zero

$2.75

Malta 7oz (small)

$2.45

Agua Zephyrhillis

$1.25

Agua Empleados

Malta 12oz (large)

$2.99
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 am
Location

10701 NW 58th ST., Miami, FL 33178

Pepito Arepa's Bar image
Pepito Arepa's Bar image
Pepito Arepa's Bar image

