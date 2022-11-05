Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers
Subrageous Virginia Gardens
1,560 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Home of the outrageous Cheese Steak! Enjoy a huge selection from our tasterageous menu with over 50 delicious combinations of hot and colds subs prepared fresh for you. From Turkey to Honey Mustard Chicken, we have the mouth-watering combination that's just right for you. If it's a Steak Sub you have in mind, stop in today and choose from an exciting variety including our Cheese Steak & Onions. BIGGER, FRESHER, HEALTHIER.
Location
5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens, FL 33166
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Estefan Kitchen Express - Miami International Airport
No Reviews
1961 miad cir Miami, FL 33126
View restaurant
Karla Cuban Bakery - 8353 West Flagler St.
4.3 • 96
8353 W Flagler Street Miami, FL 33144
View restaurant
CRAFT Coral Gables - Pizza/ Salads/Hamburgers/Happy Hour/ Craft Beers/ Brunch/
No Reviews
127 Giralda Av. Coral Gables, FL 33134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Virginia Gardens
Bulla Gastrobar - Coral Gables
4.5 • 6,462
2500 PONCE DE LEON BLVD CORAL GABLES, FL 33134
View restaurant
More near Virginia Gardens