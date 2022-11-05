Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Subrageous Virginia Gardens

1,560 Reviews

$

5885 NW 36th Street

Virginia Gardens, FL 33166

Chicken & Cheese Sub
Seasoned Fries
Cheese Steak Sub

Chicken Subs

Chicken & Cheese Sub

Chicken & Cheese Sub

$11.00

Chicken Cordon Blue Sub

$12.50

Ham, Swiss and Honey Mustard

Chicken Caesar Sub

$11.50

Romaine Lettuce and Caesar Dressing

Hawaiian Chicken Sub

$12.50

Ham, Pineapple, Teriyaki and Swiss Cheese

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$11.50

Marinara Sauce on Top

Steak Subs

Cheese Steak Sub

Cheese Steak Sub

$11.00

Steak Parmesan Sub

$11.50

Marinara Sauce on Top

Cold Subs

American Cold Cut Sub

$6.00

Bologna & Cheese Sub

$6.00

Egg Salad Sub

$6.00

Cheese Combo Sub

$6.00

Double American Cold Cut Sub

$7.50

Tuna Salad Sub

$9.00

Roast Beef Sub

$9.00
Turkey Breast Sub

Turkey Breast Sub

$8.50

Ham Sub

$8.50

Corn Beef Sub

$9.00
Italian Cold Cut Sub

Italian Cold Cut Sub

$8.50

Capicola, Genoa and Provolone Cheese

Chicken Salad Sub

$9.00

Hot Subs

Meatball Sub

$6.00

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$6.50

Grilled Veggie Sub

$7.00

Cheese Burger Sub

$8.00

Hot Roast Beef Sub

$9.50

Hot Corn Beef Sub

$9.50

Hot Turkey Breast Sub

$9.00

Hot Ham Sub

$9.00

Reuben Sub

$11.00

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing

Hot Pastrami Sub

Hot Pastrami Sub

$12.50

BBQ Pulled Pork Sub

$10.50

Omlette Sub

$7.00

Salad Platters

Garden Salad

$6.50

Iceberg Lettuce, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Carrots And Cucumbers

Caesar Salad

$6.50

Romaine Lettuce and Parmesan Cheese

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Breast on Garden Salad

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Breast on Caesar Salad

Egg Salad Platter

$8.00

Homemade Egg Salad on Garden Salad

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.50

Homemade Tuna Salad on Garden Salad

Chicken Salad on Garden Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad on a Garden Salad

Chef Salad

$9.50

Garden Salad with Ham, Turkey, American and Provolone Cheese

Greek Salad

$7.50

Garden Salad, Black Olives, Banana Peppers and Feta Cheese

Antipasto Salad

$9.50

Garden Salad, Ham, Genoa, Salami, Black Olives, Provolone and Swiss Cheese

Misc.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.50

Chicken Breast Tenders

$8.50

Breaded Chicken Wings

$9.00+

Side Orders

Deli Pickle

$1.00Out of stock

Chips

$1.50

Pudding

$2.30Out of stock

Macaroni Salad

$2.30

Potato Salad

$2.30Out of stock

Sweet Coleslaw

$2.30

Regular Fries

$2.80

Cheese Fries

$3.80
Steak Cut Beer Battered Onion Rings

Steak Cut Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$3.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00+
Oatmeal Cookie

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.00+
White Choc Mac Nut Cookie

White Choc Mac Nut Cookie

$1.00+
Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

Broccoli Cheese Soup

$3.50+

Canned Soda

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Mist Twist Can

$1.50

Jupina Can

$1.50

Materva Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.70

20oz Bottled Soda

Pepsi Bottle

$2.30

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.30

Pepsi Zero Bottle

$2.30

Mist Twist Bottle

$2.30

Dr. Pepper Bottle

$2.30

Orange Crush Bottle

$2.30

Pineapple Crush Bottle

$2.30

Gatorade

Fruit Punch

$2.30

Lemon Lime

$2.30

Cool Blue

$2.30

Rockstar Energy Drink

Rockstar Energy Drink

$2.80

Pure Leaf Tea

Pure Leaf Unsweet Tea

$2.80

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$2.80Out of stock

Pure Leaf Green Tea

$2.80Out of stock

Arizona Tea

Arizona Lemon Tea

$2.30Out of stock

Arizona Green Tea

$2.30Out of stock

Juices

Orange Juice

$2.80

Apple Juice

$2.80

Cranberry Juice

$2.80

Fountain Soda

Fountain Drink

$2.40+

American Coffee

American Coffee

$1.50+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Home of the outrageous Cheese Steak! Enjoy a huge selection from our tasterageous menu with over 50 delicious combinations of hot and colds subs prepared fresh for you. From Turkey to Honey Mustard Chicken, we have the mouth-watering combination that's just right for you. If it's a Steak Sub you have in mind, stop in today and choose from an exciting variety including our Cheese Steak & Onions. BIGGER, FRESHER, HEALTHIER.

Location

5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens, FL 33166

Directions

