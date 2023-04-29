Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Sandwiches
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Trigo Café Tapas Wine 839 W 49th Street

review star

No reviews yet

839 W 49th Street

Hialeah, FL 33012

Breakfast & Lunch Menu

Small Bites "Para Picar"

Islas Canarias Croquetas

Islas Canarias Croquetas

The best croquetas in Miami!

Spanish-Style Croquetas

Spanish-Style Croquetas

Spanish Omelet "Tortilla Española"

Spanish Omelet "Tortilla Española"

$7.95
Empanadas

Empanadas

Frituras

Frituras

Spanish-Style Croqueta Sampler

Spanish-Style Croqueta Sampler

$11.95

8 croquetas; 2 Bacalao, 2 Chorizo, 2 Manchego, and 2 Serrano

Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$2.49
Croissant

Croissant

$3.00
Toast "Tostada"

Toast "Tostada"

$1.50
Russian Potato Salad

Russian Potato Salad

$7.00

Breakfast "Desayuno"

BREAKFAST SERVED: Tuesday - Saturday 8:00AM - 11:00AM. Certain breakfast requests after designated hours will be charged an additional $2.00 per item

Trigo Rise and Shine

$9.95

Eggs, ham or bacon and tater tots. Served with a tostada and cafe con leche.

Chef's Omelet

$12.95

Your choice of and three ingredients: ham, bacon, chorizo, onions, peppers, tomato, spinach and one selection of cheese: American, cheddar, goat, gouda, gruyere, pepper jack, or Swiss; served with a tostada and cafe con leche.

Trigo Breakfast Wrap

Trigo Breakfast Wrap

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with turkey, spinach, avocado, and goat cheese served in a whole wheat wrap.

Avocado Breakfast Bowl

Avocado Toast

$9.95

Sourdough toast, avocado, arugula, fried egg, sea salt, red pepper flakes, paprika and Spanish EVOO.

Spanish BLT

$9.49

Simple Egg Sandwich

$8.95

Pan con Tortilla - omelet made with Swiss cheese and your choice of ham, bacon, or chorizo an Cuban bread.

Trigo Frittata

Healthy Omelet

$9.95

Egg whites, goat cheese, and spinach served with whole wheat toast and American coffee.

My Fit Breakfast

$9.95

Scrambled eggs whites with turkey, tomato, and spinach served with whole wheat toast and American coffee.

Spanish Broken Eggs

$11.95

Huevos Estrellados - two fried eggs, homemade potato chips, Spanish EVOO, paprika and Serrano ham.

The Jockey

$13.95

Bistec a Caballo - palomilla steak, grilled onions, French fries and two fried eggs.

The Parisian

$7.50

Ham and Gruyère cheese on a butter croissant.

Hialeah Comfort

$7.49

Two fried eggs, rice and sweet plantains.

Build a Waffle

$7.00

Light and fluffy golden brown Belgian waffle topped with powdered sugar.

Entrées "Plato Principal"

Riñonada

$28.00

Churrasco

$29.00

Pechuga de Pollo

$14.49

Palomilla Steak

$14.95

Mahi Fillet

$17.00

Vaca Frita

$15.00

Filetillos de Res Salteados

$14.49

Filetillos de Pollo Salteados

$13.49

Pressed Sandwiches & Wraps

Croqueta Preparada

$9.95

Classic Cuban

$9.00

Media Noche

$8.50

Bocadillo de Jamón Serrano

$10.95

Bocadillo de Atún

Elena Ruz

$7.95

Skipjack Wrap

$9.95

House-made tuna salad with freshly diced tomatoes, avocado, arugula, Swiss cheese and dijon mustard inside a wheat wrap.

Albacore

$9.50

Turkey

$8.50

Pan con Croqueta

$7.50

Grilled Sandwiches & Wraps

Pork Sandwich (Pan con Lechon)

$9.00

Steak Sandwich (Pan con Bistec)

$11.50

Fried Chick Wrap

$9.95

The Rooster (Sandwich de Pollo)

$10.95

Churrasco Wrap

$13.49

The Porky

$9.95

Burgers "Hamburguesas"

49th Street Burger

$10.50

Pork Belly Burger

$13.95

Blue Cheese Burger

Delicious homemade burger with fig preserves, sautéed onions and mushrooms, arugula, and blue cheese on a slightly toasted sweet burger bun. Served with French fries.

Frita Cubana

$9.00

Trigo Burger

$9.50

Salads "Ensaladas"

Summer Salad

$12.95

Grilled Churrasco Salad

$15.00

Chicken Cesar Salad

$10.00

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Dessert "Postres"

Merenguitos

$1.95

Abuela's Flan

$3.95

Flan con Coco

$4.50

Arroz con Leche

$4.50

Dulce de Leche

$4.50

Tarta Santiago

$5.00

Sides "Accompañantes"

French Fries

$2.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.49

Yuca Fries

$3.95

Tostones

$3.95

4 Tostones

Sweet Plantains

$2.49

4 Maduros

Side Salad

$3.95

Lettuce, tomato, and red onion

White Rice

$2.49

Moros

$2.95

Black Beans

$2.95

Tater Tots

$3.49

Half Avocado

$1.95

Full Avocado

$3.49

Drink Menu

Coffee

Cafecito

Cafecito

$1.50

2oz shot of Café Bustelo Supreme coffee

Cortadito

$2.00

2oz shot Café Bustelo Supreme coffee with 2oz of your choice of milk.

Colada

$3.00

4oz cup of Café Bustelo Supreme coffee

Half Colada

$2.95

Café con Leche

$2.75+

Café Bustelo Supreme coffee with your choice of milk

El Americano

$2.75+

Simple black coffee

Café Bombón

$3.50

Condensed milk with Café Bustelo Supreme coffee

Cappuccino

$4.00

Café Bustelo Supreme coffee with your choice of milk and whipped cream

Trigo Frapuccino

$5.00

4oz of Café Bustelo Supreme coffee blended with the original Trigo milkshake

Iced Lattee

$4.50

Condensed milk, Café Bustelo Supreme coffee & your choice of milk poured over ice

Juice

Apple

$2.50

Guava

$2.50

Mango

$2.50

Orange

$3.00

Shakes

Tell us what's your flavor!

Trigo

$4.49

The classic Trigo shake; Abuelo Benny's recipe

Mamey

$4.49

Oreo

$4.49

Papaya

$4.49

Chocolate

$4.49

Malt

$4.49

Strawberry

$4.49

Vanilla

$4.49

Sodas

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Jupiña

$2.00

Diet Materva

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ironbeer

$2.00

Jupiña

$2.00

Materva

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Water

Saratoga Mineral Water

$2.00

Saratoga Sparkling Water

$2.25
Consumer pic

Map
