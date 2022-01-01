Miami sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Miami
SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS
Subrageous
5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens
|Popular items
|Chicken & Cheese Sub
|$10.50
|Cheese Steak Sub
|$11.00
|Cheese Burger Sub
|$7.50
Roasters 'N Toasters
12729 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Popular items
|2 - 2 - 2
|$15.99
2 Pancakes or French Toast 2 Eggs any style 2 Bacon Strips, Sausage Links or Turkey Sausage Patties
|Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
|Chicken Soup
Home Made Chicken Soup
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|La Mexicana
|$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
Doggis Arepa Bar
1246 Coral Way, Miami
|Popular items
|AREPA SANTA BARBARA
|$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
|EMPANADA PABELLON
|$3.50
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada
|AREPA PABELLON
|$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
La Carreta Calle Ocho
3632 SW 8th Street, Miami
|Popular items
|CROQUETAS YUCA
|$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
|Bistec Empanizado
|$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
|Palomilla
|$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
PIZZA
New York Roma Pizza
6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$13.50
Chicken Breast, heavy cream, and fettucini pasta with olive oil and Parmigiano. Comes with two garlic rolls.
|Spaghetti with Meatballs
|$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti, bread crumbs, and olive oil. Includes two garlic rolls.
|Baked Ziti
|$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti sauce, ziti pasta, and cheese. Includes two garlic rolls.
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables
117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle Bolognese
|$19.00
|Branzino
|$30.00
|Salame Di Cinghiale
|$11.00
SANDWICHES
Sunset Bakery
8788 SW 72nd St, Miami
|Popular items
|Cheesecake Flan
|$2.50
|Mini Pan con Lechon
|$2.99
|Croqueta de Jamón
|$0.90
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
98 NE 2nd Av, Miami
|Popular items
|La Bomba
|$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
|Liv Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
|Grilled Chicken Platter
|$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar
12100 SW 43 St, Kendall
|Popular items
|Subconscious Hot Cocoa
Our organic cocoa & oat blend will soothe all your chocolate cravings. Choose it warm & healing or cold & refreshing to restore your senses.
|Caramel Creation
Organic Espresso + Oat + Made In-House Vegan Caramel
|Hazelnut Bliss
Organic Espresso + Oat + Vegan Hazelnut
SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS
100 Montaditos
3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami
|Popular items
|7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli
|$1.00
|11. Serrano ham, fresh mozzarella and olive oil
|$1.50
|13. Serrano ham and manchego cheese
|$1.50
Cane A Sucre
21 NW Miami Court, Miami
|Popular items
|Soup / Sandwich Combo
|$9.75
Any 1/2 Sandwich with Soup
|El Cobb
|$12.45
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$11.25
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
Pikadiyo
400 south dixie hwy, coral gables
|Popular items
|Pikadilla
|$7.95
Our version of a quesadilla with 3 cheese blend on a honey wheat tortilla with choice of protein
|Chimichurri Chicken Melt
|$7.95
Chicken & American swiss cheese.
|Classic Bowl
|$8.99
Rice with choice of protein
Roasters 'N Toasters
9465 S DIXIE HWY, Miami
|Popular items
|Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
|Bagels
|$7.95
Our signature New York style bagel; great crust with a chewy inside.
|Signature Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.99
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon folded together with Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Kaiser Bun Kaiser Roll .
Gourmet Station
646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores
|Popular items
|Waldorf Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
|Grilled Steak Sandwich
|$11.00
|Churrasco Steak
|$17.00
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS
Flyfuel Food Co.
20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Pizza
|$15.95
tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, arugula, olive oil, cauliflower pizza crust
|Ahi Bowl
|$16.95
ahi tuna, wild rice, arugula, avocado, cucumber, shredded carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds, spicy peanut dressing
|Fuel Bowl
|$16.95
roasted salmon, warm quinoa, baby spinach, tomatoes, roasted broccoli, croutons, parmesan, flysauce
Carrot Express
9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores
|Popular items
|Almond Butter Acai Bowl
|$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
|Chicken Goddess
|$15.95
pan seared panko-crusted chicken breast, topped with our cilantro lime coleslaw & tomato on a toasted multigrain bun
(all natural & hormone free chicken)
|La Mexicana
|$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
Fresh Carrot Aventura
2920 Northeast 207th Street 106, Aventura
|Popular items
|ACAI FRUIT BOWL
|$13.95
Organic Brazilian Açaí, Blended with Mixed Berries, Mango, and Banana and topped with Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Granola, Coconut Flakes and Honey
|LIV WRAP
|$15.95
Baked Chicken Breast, Avocado, Quinoa, Kale, Pesto and Daiya Vegan Cheese on a Whole Wheat Baked Wrap
|GREEN DREAM
Deliously Green Kale, Spinach, Pineapple and Green Apple
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carrot Express
259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|Ancient Grains Salad
|$13.95
farro, quinoa, chickpeas, roasted brussels sprouts, arugula, avocado, candied pecans-almonds mix. tossed with our lemongrass-ginger vinaigrette
|Legal Wrap
|$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
Sanguich
2057 SW 8 Street, Miami
|Popular items
|Croqueta Preparada
|$11.99
|El Cubano
|$11.99
|Mamey
|$5.50
PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Spritz pizzeria & restaurant
2305 ponce de leon, Coral Gables
|Popular items
|Margherita Pizza
|$11.95
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Basil.
|Penne alla Vodka
|$16.00
Penne in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce.
|Gnocchi alla Sorrentina
|$18.00
Estefan Kitchen Express
1961 miad cir, Miami
|Popular items
|Tres Leches
|$8.33
|Guava & Cheese Pastelito
|$2.32
|Cuban Sandwich
|$13.89
Carrot Express
8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall
|Popular items
|Huevos Rancheros Burrito
|$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
|Pesto Chicken Bowl
|$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
|Liv Wrap
|$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Toasted Bagelry & Deli
83 SW 8st, Miami
|Popular items
|Hammocks Omelet
|$12.25
Veggies and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
|Biscayne Chicken Sandwich
|$12.75
Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
|Downtown Omelet
|$12.25
Meat and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
PIZZA
K Pizza
8434 S Dixie Hwy, Miami
|Popular items
|Sun-Dried Tomato and Ricotta
|$5.50
Margherita with sun-dried tomatoes, ricotta, arugula, and parmesan.
|Amatriciana
|$5.50
Smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, and black pepper.
|Spicy Salami
|$4.50
Margherita with premium spicy salami.
SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS
Cheeseburger Baby
1505 WASHINGTON AVE, Miami Beach
|Popular items
|Original Bacon Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
|Original Cheeseburger
|$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
|Original Cheeseburger
|$11.00
Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
The Daily Creative Food Co.
2001 Biscayne BLVD, Miami
|Popular items
|Miami Herald Chk Sand
|$12.79
ciabatta, breaded chicken, provolone, arugula salad, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
|Natalie's Fresh Squeezed OJ
|$3.69
16oz fresh squeezed
|American Brk Wrap
|$9.09
plain wrap, scrambled eggs, apple smoked bacon, homefries, american cheese, tomato
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami
|Popular items
|10" Andiamo Pizza
|$10.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
|Nunnis Homemade Meatballs
|$8.75
2 large meatballs topped with Andiamo! tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh basil
|16" New Yorker Pizza
|$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
SANDWICHES
Karla Cuban Bakery
8353 W Flagler Street, Miami
|Popular items
|#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo
|$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
|#5 Steak Sandwich Combo
|$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
|Cod Croquette
|$1.59
- 2