Miami sandwich spots you'll love

Subrageous image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • HAMBURGERS

Subrageous

5885 NW 36th Street, Virginia Gardens

Avg 4.5 (1560 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Cheese Sub$10.50
Cheese Steak Sub$11.00
Cheese Burger Sub$7.50
More about Subrageous
Roasters 'N Toasters image

 

Roasters 'N Toasters

12729 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
2 - 2 - 2$15.99
2 Pancakes or French Toast 2 Eggs any style 2 Bacon Strips, Sausage Links or Turkey Sausage Patties
Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
Chicken Soup
Home Made Chicken Soup
More about Roasters 'N Toasters
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

3252 Buena Vista blvd, Miami

Avg 4.8 (527 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Doggis Arepa Bar image

 

Doggis Arepa Bar

1246 Coral Way, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
AREPA SANTA BARBARA$12.50
Marinated churrasco, tomato, avocado, white shredded cheese
EMPANADA PABELLON$3.50
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white cheese empanada
AREPA PABELLON$10.99
Shredded beef, fried plantains, black beans and white shredded cheese
More about Doggis Arepa Bar
La Carreta Calle Ocho image

 

La Carreta Calle Ocho

3632 SW 8th Street, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
CROQUETAS YUCA$6.95
Yuca Croquettes Stuffed with Ground Beef "Picadillo" and Served with our Cilantro Alioli Sauce
Bistec Empanizado$13.95
Breaded Beef Steak
Palomilla$14.95
Grilled Thin "Palomilla" Steak Topped with Grilled Onions
More about La Carreta Calle Ocho
New York Roma Pizza image

PIZZA

New York Roma Pizza

6420 Bird Rd, MIAMI

Avg 4.3 (37 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$13.50
Chicken Breast, heavy cream, and fettucini pasta with olive oil and Parmigiano. Comes with two garlic rolls.
Spaghetti with Meatballs$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti, bread crumbs, and olive oil. Includes two garlic rolls.
Baked Ziti$11.00
Lean ground beef, spaghetti sauce, ziti pasta, and cheese. Includes two garlic rolls.
More about New York Roma Pizza
Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables

117 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.6 (671 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tagliatelle Bolognese$19.00
Branzino$30.00
Salame Di Cinghiale$11.00
More about Salumeria 104 - Coral Gables
Sunset Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Sunset Bakery

8788 SW 72nd St, Miami

Avg 4.2 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesecake Flan$2.50
Mini Pan con Lechon$2.99
Croqueta de Jamón$0.90
More about Sunset Bakery
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

98 NE 2nd Av, Miami

Avg 3.8 (62 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
La Bomba$13.95
Falafel, quinoa, kale, roasted eggplant, hummus, arugula, spinach & tomato
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar image

 

Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar

12100 SW 43 St, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Subconscious Hot Cocoa
Our organic cocoa & oat blend will soothe all your chocolate cravings. Choose it warm & healing or cold & refreshing to restore your senses.
Caramel Creation
Organic Espresso + Oat + Made In-House Vegan Caramel
Hazelnut Bliss
Organic Espresso + Oat + Vegan Hazelnut
More about Conscious Flow Coffee & Tea Bar
100 Montaditos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • TAPAS

100 Montaditos

3252 NE 1st Ave, Miami

Avg 4.4 (797 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
7. Grilled chicken, crispy onion and aioli$1.00
11. Serrano ham, fresh mozzarella and olive oil$1.50
13. Serrano ham and manchego cheese$1.50
More about 100 Montaditos
Cane A Sucre image

 

Cane A Sucre

21 NW Miami Court, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Soup / Sandwich Combo$9.75
Any 1/2 Sandwich with Soup
El Cobb$12.45
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, avocado, Gorgonzola cheese, hard boiled egg, crispy bacon and romaine lettuce, tossed on our French dressing
Southwest Chicken Wrap$11.25
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine, siracha aioli, pico de gallo in a flour tortilla
More about Cane A Sucre
Pikadiyo image

 

Pikadiyo

400 south dixie hwy, coral gables

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pikadilla$7.95
Our version of a quesadilla with 3 cheese blend on a honey wheat tortilla with choice of protein
Chimichurri Chicken Melt$7.95
Chicken & American swiss cheese.
Classic Bowl$8.99
Rice with choice of protein
More about Pikadiyo
Roasters 'N Toasters image

 

Roasters 'N Toasters

9465 S DIXIE HWY, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Original French Toast
Our thick-cut Challah Bread dunked in our Signature French Toast mix, grilled to a golden brown and dusted with powdered sugar
Bagels$7.95
Our signature New York style bagel; great crust with a chewy inside.
Signature Breakfast Sandwich$8.99
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon folded together with Swiss Cheese on a Grilled Kaiser Bun Kaiser Roll .
More about Roasters 'N Toasters
Gourmet Station image

 

Gourmet Station

646 Ne 79th St, Miami Shores

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Waldorf Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Grilled Steak Sandwich$11.00
Churrasco Steak$17.00
More about Gourmet Station
Flyfuel Food Co. image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

Flyfuel Food Co.

20804 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura

Avg 4.6 (60 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Pizza$15.95
tomatoes, mozzarella, parmesan, tomato sauce, arugula, olive oil, cauliflower pizza crust
Ahi Bowl$16.95
ahi tuna, wild rice, arugula, avocado, cucumber, shredded carrots, cilantro, sesame seeds, spicy peanut dressing
Fuel Bowl$16.95
roasted salmon, warm quinoa, baby spinach, tomatoes, roasted broccoli, croutons, parmesan, flysauce
More about Flyfuel Food Co.
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

9802 NE 2 ave, Miami shores

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Almond Butter Acai Bowl$13.95
organic brazilian açai topped with almond butter, cacao nibs, granola, strawberries, blueberries, bananas & pineapple
* contains nuts and raisins
Chicken Goddess$15.95
pan seared panko-crusted chicken breast, topped with our cilantro lime coleslaw & tomato on a toasted multigrain bun
(all natural & hormone free chicken)
La Mexicana$12.95
Romaine, roasted corn, black beans, jack cheese, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro & tomato. tossed with our honey-lime vinaigrette
More about Carrot Express
Fresh Carrot Aventura image

 

Fresh Carrot Aventura

2920 Northeast 207th Street 106, Aventura

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
ACAI FRUIT BOWL$13.95
Organic Brazilian Açaí, Blended with Mixed Berries, Mango, and Banana and topped with Fresh Strawberries, Blueberries, Pineapple, Granola, Coconut Flakes and Honey
LIV WRAP$15.95
Baked Chicken Breast, Avocado, Quinoa, Kale, Pesto and Daiya Vegan Cheese on a Whole Wheat Baked Wrap
GREEN DREAM
Deliously Green Kale, Spinach, Pineapple and Green Apple
More about Fresh Carrot Aventura
Carrot Express image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carrot Express

259 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Ancient Grains Salad$13.95
farro, quinoa, chickpeas, roasted brussels sprouts, arugula, avocado, candied pecans-almonds mix. tossed with our lemongrass-ginger vinaigrette
Legal Wrap$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
More about Carrot Express
Sanguich image

 

Sanguich

2057 SW 8 Street, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Croqueta Preparada$11.99
El Cubano$11.99
Mamey$5.50
More about Sanguich
Spritz pizzeria & restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Spritz pizzeria & restaurant

2305 ponce de leon, Coral Gables

Avg 4.3 (805 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Margherita Pizza$11.95
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Basil.
Penne alla Vodka$16.00
Penne in a Creamy Pink Vodka Sauce.
Gnocchi alla Sorrentina$18.00
More about Spritz pizzeria & restaurant
Estefan Kitchen Express image

 

Estefan Kitchen Express

1961 miad cir, Miami

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Tres Leches$8.33
Guava & Cheese Pastelito$2.32
Cuban Sandwich$13.89
More about Estefan Kitchen Express
Carrot Express image

 

Carrot Express

8880 Southwest 72nd Place, Kendall

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Huevos Rancheros Burrito$11.95
2 cage-free scrambled eggs, brown rice,
black beans, avocado, fresh corn, jack
cheese, cilantro & pico de gallo. perfectly
wrapped & toasted on a whole wheat wrap.
served with our cilantro-lime dressing
Pesto Chicken Bowl$15.95
brown rice, kale, chicken, avocado, roasted corn & feta cheese. tossed with our homemade pesto-lime vinaigrette
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
More about Carrot Express
Toasted Bagelry & Deli image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Toasted Bagelry & Deli

83 SW 8st, Miami

Avg 4.1 (1513 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hammocks Omelet$12.25
Veggies and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
Biscayne Chicken Sandwich$12.75
Homemade chicken salad. Avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served with potato chips or banana
Downtown Omelet$12.25
Meat and cheese. Served with a toasted bagel with butter.
More about Toasted Bagelry & Deli
K Pizza image

PIZZA

K Pizza

8434 S Dixie Hwy, Miami

Avg 4.8 (72 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sun-Dried Tomato and Ricotta$5.50
Margherita with sun-dried tomatoes, ricotta, arugula, and parmesan.
Amatriciana$5.50
Smoked bacon, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino romano, tomato sauce, and black pepper.
Spicy Salami$4.50
Margherita with premium spicy salami.
More about K Pizza
Cheeseburger Baby image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS

Cheeseburger Baby

1505 WASHINGTON AVE, Miami Beach

Avg 4 (3487 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Original Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Original Bacon Cheeseburger$13.00
Our Handcrafted Patty on a Toasted Bun, Topped with Cheese, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickle
Original Cheeseburger$11.00
Our handcrafted patty on a toasted bun, topped with Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle
More about Cheeseburger Baby
The Daily Creative Food Co. image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Daily Creative Food Co.

2001 Biscayne BLVD, Miami

Avg 4.3 (2202 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miami Herald Chk Sand$12.79
ciabatta, breaded chicken, provolone, arugula salad, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Natalie's Fresh Squeezed OJ$3.69
16oz fresh squeezed
American Brk Wrap$9.09
plain wrap, scrambled eggs, apple smoked bacon, homefries, american cheese, tomato
More about The Daily Creative Food Co.
Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza

5600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Avg 4 (980 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
10" Andiamo Pizza$10.50
tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
Nunnis Homemade Meatballs$8.75
2 large meatballs topped with Andiamo! tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, fresh basil
16" New Yorker Pizza$20.50
tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, basil
More about Andiamo! Brick Oven Pizza
Karla Cuban Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Karla Cuban Bakery

8353 W Flagler Street, Miami

Avg 4.3 (96 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#1 2 Fried Eggs Combo$7.79
2 Huevos, Tostadas, Papitas Fritas y Café con Leche
#5 Steak Sandwich Combo$9.99
Pan con Bistec, Lechuga, Tomate, Cebolla, Papitas Julianas, Papitas Fritas y Soda
Cod Croquette$1.59
More about Karla Cuban Bakery
The Blues Burgers image

 

The Blues Burgers

7255 NE 4th Ave suite 111, Miami

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cadillac de Ville$14.00
The Thrill is Gone$11.00
Devil Got My Woman$15.00
More about The Blues Burgers

