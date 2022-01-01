Go
Carrot Express

Open today 8:00 AM - 9:00 PM

2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr.

Aventura, FL 33180

Popular Items

Ancient Grains Salad$13.95
farro, quinoa, chickpeas, roasted brussels sprouts, arugula, avocado, candied pecans-almonds mix. tossed with our lemongrass-ginger vinaigrette
Poke Bowl$17.95
Brown rice or quinoa, seaweed salad, edamame, arugula, cucumber, scallions, avocado, carrots, pickled ginger, sesame seeds, crispy onion, spicy mayo & eel sauce. choice of: fresh ahi tuna or scottish salmon
Legal Wrap$13.95
grilled chicken, brown rice, black beans, red pepper flakes, chipotle sauce, jack cheese & pico de gallo
Crunchy Avocado Toast$9.95
seasoned smashed avocado, crumbled feta, red pepper flakes on toasted sourdough
YES - Plastic Silverware
Select if you WANT Plastic Silverware and Quantity
Healthy Burger Bowl$16.95
your choice of our delicious burgers (or tofu) chopped, over brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
keep it vegan: organic tofu - impossible burger
or not: turkey burger - salmon burger -red quinoa burger
Liv Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, quinoa, kale, jack cheese & our delicious basil pesto.
Grilled Chicken Platter$16.95
Chicken breast marinated with herbs & spices. served with cilantro brown rice, avocado & pico de gallo
All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

2530 NE Miami Gardens Dr., Aventura FL 33180

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Bodega Taqueria Aventura

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Miami Squeeze

No reviews yet

Eat Smart. Live Well. Love Life

Perl Restaurant

No reviews yet

A pioneer restaurant in the heart of North Miami, Perl was born from a desire to revive Miami’s fine-casual dining scene. Our menu combines influences from Mediterranean and Japanese fare with Chef IP’s signature touch, to create distinct dishes that elevate every-day cuisine. With space thoughtfully designed to become a home away from yours; Perl welcomes the community for everything from a casual luncheon to a night on the town.

Italica Aventura

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

