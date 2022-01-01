Go
CVI.CHE 105

We are a thirteen-year award-winning Peruvian restaurant located in the cosmopolitan city of Miami. Known for our vast selection of creative and unique ceviches, among several other traditional dishes, CVI.CHE 105 has risen to represent Peruvian gastronomy in one of the most important destinations in the United States, conquering the most demanding palates locally and nationwide.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954 • $$

Avg 4.8 (4214 reviews)

Popular Items

Ceviche El del Barrio$19.95
Ceviche El Ganador$17.95
Tetra de Ceviche Mixto$49.95
Souffle Fresa$7.95
Kids Chicken Fingers$10.95
Trilogia de Ceviche Pescado$33.95
Lomo saltado$19.95
Trilogia de Ceviche Mixto$42.95
Ceviche Orgia Marina$17.95
chaufa Steak & chicken$20.95
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Corkage Fee
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19565 Biscayne Blvd Suite 954

Aventura FL

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
