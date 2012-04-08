Latin American
Cao Bakery and Cafe #12 Hallandale
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:45 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 7:45 pm
CAO Bakery & Café is named after the Cao family whose baking tradition spans three generations. The word, CAO, is also an acronym for Cuban American Original, which is reflected in their mission to provide best of Cuban baking in a warm and inviting café atmosphere.
116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009
