Latin American

Cao Bakery and Cafe #12 Hallandale

231 Reviews

116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Original

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Queso Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Queso Sandwich

$6.99

CAO Favorite - eggs (fried or scrambled), bacon, melted Swiss cheese on brioche bun

Bistec a Caballo

Bistec a Caballo

$14.99

grilled palomilla steak, fried eggs, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$6.75

two eggs (fried or scrambled), ham and melted Swiss cheese on a croissant

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.99

scrambled eggs and ham on Cuban bread

Churrasco and Eggs

Churrasco and Eggs

$14.99

CAO Favortite - grilled churrasco, fried eggs, crispy shoestring papitas, chimichurri

Healthy Breakfast

Healthy Breakfast

$10.75

CAO Favorite - egg white omelette with turkey, spinach, tomato and onions

The Original

The Original

$9.99

two eggs any style, ham or bacon, french fries, Cuban toast with butter and café con leche

Sides

Bacon

Bacon

$2.50
French Fries

French Fries

$2.00
Ham

Ham

$2.00
Shoestring Papitas

Shoestring Papitas

$3.00
Tostada

Tostada

$2.00
Single egg

Single egg

$1.50
Add Chicken

Add Chicken

$5.00
Add Steak

Add Steak

$6.00
Add Churrasco

Add Churrasco

$9.50

Bagel + Cream Cheese

$2.50

Snacks

Arroz Con Pollo Bites

Arroz Con Pollo Bites

$5.00

chicken, yellow rice, mozzarella fritters, sazon aioli sauce

Hot Showcase

Croissant Plain

Croissant Plain

$1.75
Croqueta House Ham

Croqueta House Ham

$1.50
Croquetas House Chicken

Croquetas House Chicken

$1.50
Cuban Bread

Cuban Bread

$2.49
Empanada Baked Beef

Empanada Baked Beef

$2.99
Empanada Baked Chicken

Empanada Baked Chicken

$2.99
Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese

Empanada Baked Ham and Cheese

$2.99
Empanada Baked Spinach

Empanada Baked Spinach

$2.99
Empanada Colom Beef

Empanada Colom Beef

$2.50
Empanada Colom Cheese

Empanada Colom Cheese

$2.50
Empanada Colom Chicken

Empanada Colom Chicken

$2.50
Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese

Empanada Fried Ham and Cheese

$2.99
Empanadas Fried Beef

Empanadas Fried Beef

$2.99
Empanadas Fried Chicken

Empanadas Fried Chicken

$2.99
Pan De Bono

Pan De Bono

$2.25
Papa Rellena

Papa Rellena

$2.65
Pastelitos Beef

Pastelitos Beef

$1.65
Pastelitos Cheese

Pastelitos Cheese

$1.65
Pastelitos Coconut

Pastelitos Coconut

$1.65
Pastelitos Guava

Pastelitos Guava

$1.65
Pastelitos Guava and Cheese

Pastelitos Guava and Cheese

$1.65
Pastelitos Nutella

Pastelitos Nutella

$1.95
Pastelitos Preparadito

Pastelitos Preparadito

$1.95
Tequeno Cheese

Tequeno Cheese

$2.50
Tequeno Guava and Cheese

Tequeno Guava and Cheese

$2.50

Tequeno Nutella

$2.25

Sandwiches

Cantimpalo

Cantimpalo

$8.99

Spanish chorizo, ham, Swiss cheese on baguette

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, papitas on brioche bun

Croissant Ham & Swiss Cheese

Croissant Ham & Swiss Cheese

$4.00

ham and melted Swiss cheese croissant

Croqueta Preparada

Croqueta Preparada

$9.49

ham croquetas, ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread

Cuban sandwich

Cuban sandwich

$8.49

ham, pork, Swiss cheese on Cuban bread

Frita Cao

Frita Cao

$11.49

house-made blend of beef, pork, chorizo burger, topped with crispy shoestring papitas, Swiss cheese and sazon aioli sauce on a brioche bun

Media Noche

Media Noche

$7.99

ham, pork, Swiss cheese on sweet bread

Medio Dia

Medio Dia

$6.49

CAO Favorite - classic guava & cheese pastelito filled with ham and melted Swiss cheese

Pan Con Bistec

Pan Con Bistec

$10.99

steak, lettuce, tomato, papitas on Cuban bread

Pan Con Churrasco

Pan Con Churrasco

$14.99

grilled skirt steak, chimichurri, arugula, crispy shoestring papitas on Cuban bread

Pan Con Lechon

Pan Con Lechon

$7.99

roasted pork, onions on Cuban bread

Pollo Milanesa

Pollo Milanesa

$12.49

crispy chicken, Swiss cheese, sazon aioli sauce, shoestring papitas on brioche bun

Dulces Fino

Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$3.49
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$3.00
Capuchinos

Capuchinos

$2.00
Eclair Chocolate

Eclair Chocolate

$2.99
Eclair Vanilla

Eclair Vanilla

$2.99
Flan

Flan

$3.49
Flan Coconut

Flan Coconut

$3.49
Panetela Borracha

Panetela Borracha

$3.00
Panetelita Chocolate

Panetelita Chocolate

$3.49
Panetelita Dulce De Leche

Panetelita Dulce De Leche

$3.49
Panetelita Napolean

Panetelita Napolean

$3.49
Panetelita Opera

Panetelita Opera

$3.49
Panetelita Tiramisu

Panetelita Tiramisu

$3.49
Quatro Leches

Quatro Leches

$2.99
Senorita Chocolate

Senorita Chocolate

$3.25
Senorita Dulce De leche

Senorita Dulce De leche

$3.25
Señorita Powdered Sugar

Señorita Powdered Sugar

$3.25
Slice Carrot Cake

Slice Carrot Cake

$4.25
Slice Cheesecake Dulce De Leche

Slice Cheesecake Dulce De Leche

$3.99
Slice Chocoflan

Slice Chocoflan

$3.99
Slice Chocolate Cake

Slice Chocolate Cake

$3.99
Slice Flan Cheesecake

Slice Flan Cheesecake

$3.99
Slice Guava Cheesecake

Slice Guava Cheesecake

$3.25Out of stock
Slice Key Lime Pie

Slice Key Lime Pie

$3.25Out of stock
Slice Oreo Cheesecake

Slice Oreo Cheesecake

$3.50
Slice Pumpkin Cheesecake

Slice Pumpkin Cheesecake

$3.99
Slice Rum Cake

Slice Rum Cake

$3.99
Slice Strawberry Cheesecake

Slice Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99
Torejas

Torejas

$3.49
Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$2.99

Medium Dulces, Pasta Boc, CK Salad

Arroz con Leche serves (6-8 ppl)

Arroz con Leche serves (6-8 ppl)

$9.99
Bocaditos 6 pk Ham & Cheese

Bocaditos 6 pk Ham & Cheese

$4.00
Bocaditos 6 pk Ham Spread

Bocaditos 6 pk Ham Spread

$4.00
Brazo Hitano serves (6-8 ppl)

Brazo Hitano serves (6-8 ppl)

$15.99
Bread Pudding serves (6-8 ppl)

Bread Pudding serves (6-8 ppl)

$9.99
Cheese Cake Dulce De Leche (6-8 ppl)

Cheese Cake Dulce De Leche (6-8 ppl)

$15.99
Cheese Cake Flan serves (6-8 ppl)

Cheese Cake Flan serves (6-8 ppl)

$15.99
Cheese Cake Strawberry serves (6-8 ppl)

Cheese Cake Strawberry serves (6-8 ppl)

$15.99

Cheesecake Pumpkin (8 ppl)

$24.99
Chicken Salad 1/2 lb (small)

Chicken Salad 1/2 lb (small)

$7.49
Choco Flan

Choco Flan

$15.99
Flan serves (6-8 ppl)

Flan serves (6-8 ppl)

$10.99
Ham Spread 1/2 lb (small)

Ham Spread 1/2 lb (small)

$4.49
Panetela Napolitana serves (6-8 ppl)

Panetela Napolitana serves (6-8 ppl)

$12.99
Panetela Opera serves (6-8 ppl)

Panetela Opera serves (6-8 ppl)

$12.99
Quatro Leche serves (6-8 ppl)

Quatro Leche serves (6-8 ppl)

$13.49
Tatianoff serves (6-8 ppl)

Tatianoff serves (6-8 ppl)

$12.99
Tiramasu serves (6-8 ppl)

Tiramasu serves (6-8 ppl)

$12.99
Tres Leche serves (6-8 ppl)

Tres Leche serves (6-8 ppl)

$12.99

Dry Showcase

Alfajores

Alfajores

$2.00
Sprinkle Cookie

Sprinkle Cookie

$0.75Out of stock
Chiviricos

Chiviricos

$1.50Out of stock
Coco Macaron

Coco Macaron

$1.70Out of stock
Coco Macaron w/Dulce de Leche

Coco Macaron w/Dulce de Leche

$1.99Out of stock
Cookie Chocolate Chip

Cookie Chocolate Chip

$2.25
Cookie Macadamia

Cookie Macadamia

$2.50
Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

Cookie Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50
Cookie Red Velvet

Cookie Red Velvet

$2.50
Coquito Prieto

Coquito Prieto

$1.99
Doughnut

Doughnut

$1.75Out of stock
Empanadita de Guava

Empanadita de Guava

$1.50Out of stock
Palmeras

Palmeras

$1.65
Torticas M & M

Torticas M & M

$1.50

Coffee Drinks

American Coffee

American Coffee

$2.99
Cafe Con Leche (Large)

Cafe Con Leche (Large)

$3.75
Cafe Con Leche (Medium)

Cafe Con Leche (Medium)

$2.99
Capuchino

Capuchino

$3.25
Colada

Colada

$1.99
Cortadito

Cortadito

$1.99
Cafecito

Cafecito

$1.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Expresso

$1.95

Cold Drinks

Apple Juice Martanellis

Apple Juice Martanellis

$2.50Out of stock
Brisk Ice Tea

Brisk Ice Tea

$1.85Out of stock
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.85
Coca Cola Bottle

Coca Cola Bottle

$2.50Out of stock
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$1.85
Colombiana

Colombiana

$2.00Out of stock
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.85
Diet Jupina

Diet Jupina

$1.85Out of stock
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$1.85
Fanta

Fanta

$1.85Out of stock
Gatorade Green

Gatorade Green

$3.00
Gatorade Orange

Gatorade Orange

$3.00
Gatorade Red

Gatorade Red

$3.00
Gingerale

Gingerale

$1.85
Iron Beer

Iron Beer

$1.85
Jugo Mango

Jugo Mango

$3.25
Jupina

Jupina

$1.85
Malta

Malta

$2.25
Materva

Materva

$1.85
Materva Diet

Materva Diet

$1.85Out of stock
Milk shakes

Milk shakes

$3.95
Nesquick Chocolate

Nesquick Chocolate

$3.25
Nesquick Fresa

Nesquick Fresa

$3.25
Orange juice fresh

Orange juice fresh

$3.95
Pepsi

Pepsi

$1.85
Perrier Water

Perrier Water

$3.25
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.25
Sprite

Sprite

$1.85
Sunkist

Sunkist

$1.85
Water

Water

$1.50

Appetizers 25 pcs

Tray of Croqueticas de Jamon

Tray of Croqueticas de Jamon

$8.99

ham croquettes

Pastelitos 25 pcs

Tray of Pastelitos de Guayaba

Tray of Pastelitos de Guayaba

$11.49

guava pastelitos

Tray of Pastelitos de Queso Crema

Tray of Pastelitos de Queso Crema

$11.49

cream cheese pastelitos

Tray of Cangrejitos de Carne

Tray of Cangrejitos de Carne

$11.49

meat pasteltios

Bandeja de Pastelitos y Croqueticas surtidos

Bandeja de Pastelitos y Croqueticas surtidos

$12.99

ham croqueticas, guava, cream cheese and meat pastelitos

Sandwiches 25 pcs

Tray of Bocaditos de Pasta

Tray of Bocaditos de Pasta

$11.49

ham and pimiento cheese spread on a soft roll

Tray of Bocaditos de Jamón y Queso

Tray of Bocaditos de Jamón y Queso

$13.49

ham and Swiss cheese on a soft roll

Drinks

Carafe de Cafe con Leche

Carafe de Cafe con Leche

$29.99

Carafe of Cuban coffee with milk

Carafe de Jugo Natural de Naranja

Carafe de Jugo Natural de Naranja

$35.99

Carafe of Natural Orange juice

Bandejas Surtida de Pastelitos & Croquetas

32 Pieces assorted

32 Pieces assorted

$15.99

guava, cream cheese, meat pastries & ham croqueticas

50 Pieces assorted

50 Pieces assorted

$24.99

guava, cream cheese, meat pastries & ham croqueticas

100 pieces assorted

100 pieces assorted

$49.99

guava, cream cheese, meat pastries & ham croqueticas

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Friday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 7:45 pm
Restaurant info

CAO Bakery & Café is named after the Cao family whose baking tradition spans three generations. The word, CAO, is also an acronym for Cuban American Original, which is reflected in their mission to provide best of Cuban baking in a warm and inviting café atmosphere.

Website

Location

116 W Hallandale Beach BLVD, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

Directions

Cao Bakery and Cafe image
Cao Bakery and Cafe image
Cao Bakery and Cafe image

