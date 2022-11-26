Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

CASA BORINQUEN Puerto Rican Cuisine

No reviews yet

6519 Taft Street

Hollywood, FL 33024

Desserts

Flan - Vanilla

$3.25

Flan - Cheesecake

$3.25Out of stock

Flan - Coco

$3.25Out of stock

Flan - Expresso

$3.25

Flan - Dulce de Leche

$3.25Out of stock

Tembleque

$3.50Out of stock

3 leches

$3.95

3 leches - Nutella

$3.95

Holiday Special Catering

Special 1 - Pavochon relleno de Trifongo / Turkey stuffed with Trifongo

$134.95

Special 2 - Pernil / Slow roasted pork

$124.95

Roated Pork Only

Slow roasted pork

$74.95

Plates

Pernil, Arroz con Gandules y Ensalada de Coditos

$14.95

Pernil, Arroz con gandules y Ensalada de papa

$14.95

Pernil, Arroz con gandules y guineitos en escabeche

$14.95

Pernil, Arroz con gandules y ensalada verde

$14.95

Additional

Pastel de Masa - Pork - 1 dz

$35.00

(16oz) Blood Sausage/ Morcilla

$12.95

Morcilla Media Libra (8oz) - One pound of Puerto Rican Blood Sausage.

Sweet Corn Fritter Bombs w/ Cheese

$7.95Out of stock

Bolitas de Sorullitos Con Queso - Sweet Corn Fritter Bombs filled with Cheese

Alcapurria Beef

$4.00

Alcapurria Carne - Made with love by hand, in our restaurant, with fresh yuca, taro roots and plantain. Filled with Beef.

Desserts

Tembleque

$15.00

Arroz con Dulce

$15.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

6519 Taft Street, Hollywood, FL 33024

