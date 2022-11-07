Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee at Hallandale Beach

12 Reviews

411 N FEDERAL HWY

HALLANDALE BEACH, FL 33009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Blended Chills

Bombo Chill

Bombo Chill

$7.00

"Bombo" in Kinyarwanda means sweet. Chocolate, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Espresso Chill

$6.00

Rwandan Chill

$7.00

Vanilla, caramel, and espresso. Add whipped topping for extra sweetness.

Sweet Matcha Chill

$6.50

Sweet green tea matcha blended with dairy base.

Vanilla Chai Freeze

$6.00

Chai tea blended with dairy base.

whip Cream

$0.50

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew

$5.50

Slowed brewed over 12 hours.

Espresso Tonic

$5.50

Iced Coffee

$5.00

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50

Cold-brew coffee infused with nitrogen

Nitro Float

$6.00

12oz. Nitro cold brew served with 2 scoops of vanilla icecream.

Drip Coffee

16oz Drip Coffee

$4.00

12oz Drip Coffee

$3.50

Drip Coffee Refill

$2.00

Coffee Dispensers

$45.00

Dairy Alternative

$0.75

Flavor

$0.75

Espresso Drinks

Start your day Vooba Vooba "quickly quickly" with one of our expertly crafted espresso drinks.
Expresso Decaf

Expresso Decaf

$5.50

An affogato (Italian for "drowned") is an Italian coffee-based dessert with a scoop of vanilla ice cream topped or "drowned" with a shot of hot espresso.

Americano

Americano

$4.00

Served in sizes ranging 6-16oz. (180-500mL). In general, 2-3 shots per 8 ounces (240mL) of beverage. The hot water fills the cup about 3/4 full then is topped with espresso for preservation of the crema.

Cafe Cubano - 3 shots

$5.50

Rwandan twist on a Café cubano, (Spanish: “Cuban coffee”) also called cafecito or Cuban espresso. Cortado size espresso served with 1/3 teaspoon of Rwandan sugar.

Café au Lait

Café au Lait

$4.00

Café au lait is made with brewed coffee and steamed milk, minus the foam.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

5-6oz. (150-180mL), a cappuccino is a coffee and milk beverage served as a harmonious balance of rich, sweet milk and espresso. It is prepared with a double shot of espresso, textured milk, and foam.

Caramanilla Latte

Caramanilla Latte

$5.50
Cinna-Honey Latte

Cinna-Honey Latte

$5.50

Cortado

$4.50

Served in sizes ranging from 4-5oz (120-150mL). A coffee and milk beverage that can be served with 2 shotes per 5oz. (150mL) with 1/2 cm/5mm of foam depth.

Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined with a double shot of espresso for an extra caffeine kick. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Espresso

Espresso

$4.00

A demitasse of our Vobba Vooba espresso.

Latte

Latte

$5.50

Served using one or two shots of espresso, topped-up with steamed milk, and finished with a small layer of foam on top.

Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

A serving of espresso "stained"’ (macchiato) with a small quantity of hot, frothed milk.

Manu Latte

$5.50

Vanilla and Cinnamon latte

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Served in 12oz size, combined espresso, milk, and chocolate.

Black Berry White Moca Late

$5.50

Mapple Cinnamon Late

$5.50

Pumpkin Spice Late

$5.50

Lavender Honey

$5.50

Red Eye

$5.50

Flat White

$5.50

Frappuccino

$5.50

Con Panna

$4.75

Seasonal Drinks

Chai Ginger Beer

$5.50Out of stock

Non-alcoholic. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible.

Hot Spiced Apple Cider

$4.50

Maple & Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50
Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.50

Slow Bar

V60/Kalita Pour-over

$5.00

V-shaped Coffeemaker is a manual brew style that drips directly into cup. Serves 1.

Tea

Blueberry (herbal)

$3.75

Hibiscus Flowers, Rose Hips, Chicory Root, Chamomile Flower, All Natural Flavor, Freeze-Dried Blueberry pieces.

Chai Latte

$6.00

12oz. drink of black tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other warming spices combined. Our chai is brewed with fresh organic ingredients sourced locally in Georgia whenever possible. Topped with steamed milk for the perfect balance of sweet and spicy.

Earl Grey (black)

$3.75

Hibiscus

$3.75

Jasmine (green)

$3.75

Special Grade Jasmine is a quality green tea with long, dark twisted leaves and sweet jasmine buds that produces a blonde liquor and delicate jasmine flavor.

Sweet Matcha Latte

Sweet Matcha Latte

$6.00

Sweet Peach (white)

$3.75

Shou Mei White Tea, Dried Papaya Pieces, All Natural Flavor, Safflower Petals.

Non-Coffee Drinks

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.99

Voss Spring Water

$3.79

Zephirillis

$1.49

Orange Juice

$2.99

Soda

$1.35

Steamer

$3.00

Cold Milk

$2.75

Hot Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.99

Gatorade/Pure Leaf

$2.99

Coconut Water

$2.99

Refresher

$3.99

strawberry Banana/smoothie

$6.50

Pastries

Bagel

$2.99
Croissant

Croissant

$2.99

Muffin

$3.45

Danish

$2.75

Guava Cheese

$2.95

Cheese Sticks

$2.95

Cake lemon Ice

$3.25

Chocolate Custard Twist Croissant

$3.99

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$2.99

Cream Cheese/Nutella

$0.39

Crafted Bites

Ham & Cheese Croissant

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$6.99

Empanadas Chicken

$2.99

Empanadas spinach or Ham & Cheese

$2.99

Sandwich Egg White TRKEY SSG

$3.45

Cheese Pizza 6"

$4.99

Mixed Fruit Cup

$3.99

Empanadas Beef

$2.99

Strawberry, pineapple, and grapes.

Sandwich Egg SSG & CHS CROISSANT

$3.45

Sandwich Egg Ham CHS ENGLISH

$3.25

Chicken Sandwich

$6.99

Cheese Croissant

$3.99

Nutella Croissant

$3.35

Mixed Salad

$4.99

Chicken Salad

$6.99

Extra Cheese/Strawberry

$1.00

Extra Chicken

$2.00

Avocado Toast w/cheese

$5.99

Avocado

$1.50

Veggie

$1.00

Bagel Ham & Cheese

$5.99

Desserts

cookies

$1.99

BANANAS

$1.00

Chips Veggie

$1.99

Yogurt

$2.99

APPLE

$1.25

Bagged Coffee

Grateful Together — Nziza Collective Microlot

Grateful Together — Nziza Collective Microlot

$19.50Out of stock

Available only for a limited time, $3 from each bag of our Grateful Together coffee goes directly towards supporting the maternity ward at our community health clinic in Rwanda. For this special offer, we’ve chosen our Nziza Collective Microlot beans — a full-bodied, light-medium roast that creates a silky smooth cold brew with a tea-like mouthfeel.

Roaster's Choice - Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$17.99
Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

Buhoro Buhoro Decaf

$18.69

Your favorite Rwandan coffee, without the buzz. We've removed the caffeine through a gentle, 100% chemical-free, mountain water process so that whether it’s morning or night, you have the option of enjoying your favorite coffee without the caffeine. Because when you love coffee as much as we do, what you take out is just as important as what you leave in. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Bright, Honey, Graham Cracker About this coffee: Buhoro Burhoro in Kinyarwanda means "slowly slowly”. Located in the Gakenke District of northern Rwanda, Ruli Mountain is an area of high elevations, volcanic ash, and some of the best coffee in the world. The coffee is grown by small scale coffee farmers then the beans are shipped to Mexico where they begin their journey to becoming not your average decaf coffee.

Do Good Blend

$18.69

The best of all worlds, the crowd-pleaser. About this coffee: For the days where we couldn’t choose between bright and rich, Do Good is a mix of Muraho Morning and Kira Ikawa, an inviting balance that’s good anytime, anywhere. Location: Multi-Origin Process: Washed Cupping notes: Brown Sugar, Hazelnut*, Chocolate *The term Hazelnut is a flavor description. This roast does not contain actual nuts.

Hazelnut Flavored Coffee

$18.69
Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

Holiday Spice Flavored Coffee

$18.69Out of stock

Tis the season for Holiday Spice! What better way to welcome winter weather than with a warm cup of this harmonious blend of cinnamon, and notes of all spice.

Kira Ikawa

Kira Ikawa

$18.69

Dark and chocolatey with a smooth nuttiness. Coffee for coffee people. About this coffee: In Kinyarwanda, Kira means "to be blessed" and Ikawa means "coffee." A darker roast of its sibling, Muraho Morning, Kira Ikawa leans toward a caramel sweetness with a bold, roasty finish. This is both our darkest and our most traditional roast - African coffee the way your grandfather would like it.

Muraho Morning

Muraho Morning

$18.69

A perfect “hello" to your morning. Roast level: Medium Location: Rwanda Process: Washed Cupping notes: Stone Fruit, Almond, Cocoa About this coffee: If you are looking for a classic "breakfast blend" our tried-and-true medium roast, Muraho Morning has a clean coffee taste with an extra dose of bright citrus.

Nziza Collective Microlot

Nziza Collective Microlot

$18.69

Our top pick for cold brew! 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Roast level: Medium Location: Kivu Lake, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Honey, Nutmeg, Floral About this coffee: This season we are featuring a Women’s Collective called Nziza made up of 200 women who are the single providers for their families and have adopted the motto "Strong through coffee! We believe Nziza will assist in lifting women and their children from poverty, as they learn new skills to become economically independent. Our desire and focus is enhanced entrepreneurship and employment opportunities, by training the women in skills such as pottery, sewing and continued investment in the craft of coffee.

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

Pumpkin Spice Flavored Coffee

$18.69

An experience all its own; the herald of autumn. A flavor that evokes everything you love about the season with a buttery combination of cinnamon and allspice.

Rwanda Peaberry

Rwanda Peaberry

$18.69

An uncommon cherry with distinct sweetness. From the farms of Rwanda, an uncommon cherry known as a peaberry, is harvested and separated from the rest of the crop. Peaberries make up about 5% of all the coffee harvested in the world. Peaberries are the result of a natural genetic variation where only one of the two coffee seeds in a cherry if fertilized, thereby producing a much smaller and rounder bean instead of the common larger, flat bean shape. Peaberry coffee has been gaining popularity in recent years due to the consistency of their roast profile and their distinct sweetness. Location: Kivu / Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6200 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Strawberry

Single Origin Kivu Lake

Single Origin Kivu Lake

$17.99

Smooth and sweet with a fruity brightness. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Lake Kivu, Rwanda Elevation: 5900 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Cherry, Vanilla, Floral About this coffee: Nestled on the shores of Lake Kivu, this coffee benefits from high elevation, temperate weather, and lush humidity - a combination that produces a sweetly complex cup. Coffee is produced by small scale coffee farmers. Lake Kivu is one of the African Great Lakes.

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

Single Origin Ruli Mountain

$18.69

Light, sweet, and a little floral. Our signature roast. 100% Arabica with predominately bourbon varietals. Location: Ruli, Rwanda Elevation: 6500 ft. Process: Washed Cupping notes: Lemon, Honey, Cocoa About this coffee: Tucked high in the hills of Rwanda, Ruli sits at the center of several coffee-growing communities. The coffee that comes from this region tends to be densely flavored, but delicate enough to appeal to tea-drinkers as well.

Southern Pecan Flavored Coffee

$17.99
Vooba Vooba Espresso

Vooba Vooba Espresso

$19.99

So balanced and delicious that it’s our espresso standard. Think chocolate orange with a kick. Location: Rwanda/Brazil Process: Washed Cupping notes: Chocolate, Nutty, Bold About this coffee: Vuba Vuba in Kinyarwanda means "quickly quickly". Made from a careful blend of Rwandan and Brazilian beans, Vooba Vooba is served as espresso all over the country - but it can be brewed any way you like it. Perfect with milk or alone.

Mug with Coffee Bag

$39.99

Mug

$19.99

Merchandise

Africa Sticker

Africa Sticker

$2.00

Basic Long Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$22.00
Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

Basic Short Sleeve Drink Coffee. Do Good. Shirt

$20.00

Be You. Do Good. Book

$15.00
Cold Brew Glass

Cold Brew Glass

16oz glasses

Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

Drink Coffee. Do Good. ® Mug

$10.00

Enamel Pins

$7.00
Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

Rwanda Flag Long Sleeve Shirt

$28.00

This shirt features a vibrant design based on the Rwanda flag, paired with the classic "Drink Coffee. Do Good. ®" message. Unisex, Crewneck, Tri-Blend • Made in USA • 50% Polyester, 25% Cotton, 25% Rayon • Fabric laundered for reduced shrinkage Color: Dark Heather Grey Next Level Apparel shirts are made through ethical means without the use of slave labor or sweatshop manufacturing.

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

Rwanda Hills Long Sleeve Shirt

$24.00

The scenic country of Rwanda is called Land of a Thousand Hills for its majestic mountains and endless rolling, green hills. We've combined this unique countryside design with the Rwanda flag meant to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, confidence, and hope for the future. Features: Color: Sport Grey 90% cotton, 10% polyester Crew collar Ribbed cuffs Taped shoulder-to-shoulder Double-needle stitching throughout 100% preshrunk cotton

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

Stainless Steel Coffee Tumbler

$24.00

Vacuum insulated stainless steel tumbler is simple, easy to travel with, and fits comfortably in both your cupholder and your on-the-go routine. From coffee to Rwandan Chills, our double-wall vacuum insulated tumbler will keep your drink hot or cold longer. 

Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

Thousand Hills Fleece Hoodie

$48.00

This lightweight hoodie is extra soft for go-anywhere comfort with embroidered LTH mountains for a touch of classic style. 

Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

Thousand Hills of Rwanda Sticker

$2.00

Along the horizon, you will find the colors of the Rwandan flag that hold great significance for the nation. The colors are designed to represent happiness, peace, economic development and the hope of prosperity. In addition to the horizontal tricolor bands, a sun emblem represents enlightenment. The flag as a whole is designed to represent the unity of the nation, heroism, and confidence and hope for the future. Vinyl Round 2.5" x 2.5" wide.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

ArtSquare at Hallandale is conveniently located between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Location

411 N FEDERAL HWY, HALLANDALE BEACH, FL 33009

Directions

