Press & Grind Cafe Harbor Shops - 17th St
1300 SE 17th Street
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Popular Items
Coffee
Drip Coffee
A blend of single origin direct trade coffee from Colombia locally roasted by Argyle Coffee Roasters served in both 12 oz and 16oz
Espresso (2oz)
The Italian classic ground and brewed to order from locally roasted single origin direct trade hand-picked coffee. Served in a standard 2oz
Macchiato (3oz)
A classic Italian Macciato : a double espresso topped with a dollop of freshly steamed milk. This is a classic 3 ounce espresso drink not to be confused with some other places might call a Macchiato. This is the real thing
Cortado (5oz)
A classic 5 ounce Cortado drawn with 2 ounces of single origin espresso, topped with 3 ounces of steamed milk and a bit of foam. The perfect drink for the person who loves flavorful espresso and not an over abundance of steamed milk that one might find in a Latte
Flat White (10 oz)
the Flat White is a 10 oz drink consisting of 2 ounces of single origin espresso with 8 ounces of steamed milk and microfoam. It is comparable to a latte, but smaller in volume and with little to no microfoam.
Cappucino
The cappuccino is an espresso-based coffee drink, prepared with steamed milk and foam. Served in both 12 ounce and 16 ounce options.
Latte
A latte is a coffee drink made with 2 oz of espresso and steamed milk. Available Hot or Iced and also available in 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes
Vanilla Latte
Mocha Latte
A classic Latte drink with it's roots from the earliest days of the coffee trade. Our Cafe' Mocha is made with 2 ounces of espresso, hot chocolate and steamed milk, topped with a dash of delicious mocha powder
White Mocha
Chaga-ccino 16 Oz
Americano
Caffè Americano or Americano is a coffee drink prepared by diluting our double shot of espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from traditionally brewed coffee. Available Hot or Iced in both 12 ounce and 16 ounce serving sizes.
Red Eye
Our freshly brewed drip coffee served with a shot of espresso. Can be served Hot or Iced.
Dead Eye
Our freshly brewed drip coffee served with 2 shots of espresso. Can be served Hot or Iced
French Press 16oz
Quite possibly one of the best cups of coffee you will ever taste. Made fresh to order and made by hand in the classic method of brewing since 1929. Served in 16oz
Bulletproof
Bulletproof Coffee is not your average latte. It’s a high-performance drink that has a massive impact on your energy and cognitive function. Inspired by Dave Asprey himself we use 100% authentic Bulletproof 360 products for the blend of this drink, using authentic Bulletproof coffee, Bulletproof Ghee, Bulletproof XCT Oil and Bulletproof 360 Brain Octane for sustained energy, suppressed hunger and mental clarity. Served hot in 16 ounce
Café Au Lait
Our fresh brewed drip coffee with added steamed milk. Similar to a Latte but made with brewed drip coffee instead of espresso
Cold Brew
Our Cold Brew coffee is made in house from single origin organic coffee, coarsely ground and steeped for 24 hours with ice cold filtered water, served in 16 ounce.
Single Org Pour Over 16oz
Our selection of Single Origin coffees changes monthly. All of our coffee is direct trade, single origin and often organic from countries like Ethiopia, Brazil, Honduras and Costa Rica to name a few
Growler
64 ounces of our "Almost Famous" Cold Brew coffee, made in house using our locally roasted single origin coffee, steeped for 18 hours and filtered 5x before being bottled cold (GF, VG)
Tork - Brew Bottle
1 Liter Cold Brew Bottle, brewed & bottled in house using purified water. Brewed for 20 hours, filtered 5x, bottled and stored cold
1 Gal Coffee Container
Tork Refill
Growler Refill
12 oz Milk
Tea
Iced Tea
Brewed fresh every day from a blend of organic black teas from Rishi Tea, shaken, not stirred and muddled with fresh mint leaves and lemon.
Arnold Palmer
A classic blend of fresh brewed iced tea and homemade lemonade, served in 16 oz.
Hot Tea 16oz
Our selection of teas are from Rishi Tea company, one of the finest premier tea companies in America. All of our teas can be served Hot or Iced in either 12 ounce or 16 ounce sizes.
Green Tea Refresher
The Green Tea Refresher is made with freshly brewed citrus green tea from Rishi, then muddled with fresh seasonal berries, served in 16 oz.
Chai Latte
Crafted from Rishi Tea's Masala Chai recipe made with bold black teas from subtropical Thailand and Assam which take on cayenne chili, fragrant ginger root and a powerful concentration of chai spices for a fiery take on tradition
Rasberry Lemonade
Our Raspberry Lemonade is made from our homemade lemonade which we make from scratch each and every day, then muddled with fresh organic raspberries for a an amazing fresh and fruitful flavor, served in 16 oz.
Hand-Made Lemonade
Lavender Lemonade 16oz
Our classic homemade lemonade made fresh each and everyday, muddled with fresh lavender for a fresh and delightful alternative. Served in 16 oz.
Matcha Latte
Made with ceremonial grade matcha powder and your choice of milk
Hot Chocolate
made with organic chocolate and steamed milk
12 oz Milk
Cup Of Ice
Smoothies
Banana Berry Blast
A blend of fresh bananas, organic strawberries and blueberries blended together with rich and creamy almond milk & agave nectar.
Berry Acai Smoothie
A blend of organic acai, blueberries, strawberries, banana, gala apple and chia seeds.
Berry Booster
A blend of organic Brazilian açai, fresh banana, organic strawberry, a shot of cold brew coffee, rich and creamy almond milk blended to perfection and topped with organic cacao nibs & almond flakes.
Coffee Shake
Seriously, this is really good! The perfect mix of coffee and smoothie. Made with a shot of our single origin espresso, all natural vanilla extract, rich and creamy almond milk a dash of vegan protein powder and whole espresso beans.
Create Smoothie (up to 3)
Combine up to any 3 Fruits for a "create your own" recipe
Create Smoothie (Up to 5)
Create your perfect recipe by choosing up to any 5 fruits or vegetables
PB Protein Shake
A blend of banana, organic acai, strawberries, blueberries, almond milk, protein powder and creamy peanut butter.
Pink Dragon
A beautiful blend of Organic Pitaya (Dragon Fruit), fresh bananas, mango chunks and strawberries blended with fresh organic coconut water and topped with organic cacao nibs and coconut flakes for a rich and creamy colorful tropical blend that is both pretty to look at and good for you heart.
Power Shake
Get that pre-workout boost of energy and protein with a blend of Strawberry, Banana, Vanilla extract and a double serving of high energy protein powder.
Super Food Smoothie
A blend of fresh organic avocados, sweet kale, organic baby spinach, cucumber, green apple, chia seeds & flax seeds for a rich and creamy cup of greens.
Fresh Press Juice
Around the Broc
Made with freshly pressed organic ginger root, organic celery, organic gala apples, fresh cucumbers and broccoli for a refreshing and delicious cup of vitamins and anti-oxidants.
Fit-Bit
Great for an energy booster and also excellent fat burner made with freshly pressed organic ginger root, organic carrots, and organic gala apples.
Full Wellness
A fresh pressed juice packed full of energy and immunity in a fresh and deliciously refreshing fresh pressed cup of wellness, good for your skin, good for your heart with an added boost of immunity made with fresh pressed organic ginger, organic celery juice, green apple, and lemon juice topped with a dash of cayenne pepper.
Get Pressed
Freshly pressed organic ginger root, gala apples and fresh mint leaves.
Healing Honey Lemonade
Bold and refreshing, made with freshly pressed organic ginger, organic turmeric, freshly squeezed lemon juice and organic honey.
Hydrator
It's perfect for that post workout rejuvenation. A light & refreshing juice made with freshly pressed watermelon, refreshing organic coconut water and fresh mint leaves.
Iron Man
Freshly pressed fruits for a tropical taste full of vitamins and energy with fresh pressed pineapple, strawberries, kiwi and organic gala apples.
Mr Green Jeans
Loaded with anti-oxidants and super foods, freshly pressed organic gala apples, cucumbers, leafy sweet kale, broccoli and organic baby spinach.
Nice n Green
It's Nice and yest it's green but it's oh so good! Made with freshly pressed pineapple, organic baby spinach and organic gala apples.
Organic Roots
Get back to the root of it and stay organic. Made with freshly pressed organic ginger root, organic beets, and organic carrots.
Celery Juice
Made from freshly pressed 100% organic celery
Orange Juice
Made to order from freshly squeezed Florida oranges
Watermelon Juice
Made to order from freshly pressed locally grown Florida watermelons
Make Your Own Juice (1 Fruit)
Make Your Own Juice (Up To 3)
Create your very own fresh pressed perfection by choosing up to any 3 fruits or veggies
Make Your Own Juice (Up To 5)
Choose up to any 5 fruits or veggies to create your own perfect recipe
Kids O.J. 12oz
12 Oz Coconut Water
Rx Immunity Shots
Ginger Shot
A fresh pressed 4 ounce shot of organic ginger combined with gala apple for an intense vitamin C booster shot.
Daily Ignition
Ignite your day with a fresh start of freshly pressed 4 ounce shot of organic beetroot and gala apples combined to support brain health and lower blood pressure.
Defensive
Let's get Defensive and boost your immune system with an intense 4 ounce shot of freshly pressed organic ginger, lemon juice and a dash of cayenne pepper.
Total Wellness
Everything you need in 1 intense shot of wellness, good for your skin, good for your heart and boosts immunity with a 4 ounce shot of fresh pressed organic ginger, organic celery juice, green apple, and lemon juice topped with a dash of cayenne pepper.
Ginger Only
Bottled Drinks
Bottled Water
Celsius Energy
Kombucha
Super Coffee
Acai & Pitaya Bowls
Acai Classic
Organic Brazilian açai blended with banana, blueberries and a splash of almond milk topped with fresh banana slices, gluten free granola, fresh organic blueberries, coconut flakes and chia seeds.
PB Power
Organic Brazilian açai blended with banana, blueberries, a splash of almond milk and creamy peanut butter topped with green apple slices, fresh banana slices, organic blueberries, gluten free granola, and cacao nibs then drizzled with peanut butter topping.
Beach Bowl
Organic Brazilian açai blended with banana, mango, raspberries and a splash of almond milk topped with fresh kiwi slices, mango chunks, gluten free granola and flax seeds.
Florida Dragon
Organic Pitaya (Dragon Fruit) blended with banana, raspberries, mango and a splash of almond milk, topped with banana slices, fresh organic blueberries, gluten free granola, coconut flakes, and chia seeds.
All-Day Toasts
Avocado Toast
Freshly smashed avocado topped with mixed greens, fresh avocado slices & pine nuts with a drizzle of pure olive oil.
Avo Berry Toast
Multigrain toast, smothered in freshly made avo smash, topped with organic baby arugula, strawberries & goat cheese crumbles drizzled with balsamic glaze
Avo Greek
Freshly smashed avocado, topped with mixed greens, avocado slices, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese crumbles & a drizzle of pure olive oil.
Avo Chicken Toast
Our homemade chicken salad topped with fresh avocado slices, marinated tomatoes, cilantro, olive oil and our parmesan pesto spread.
Power Toast
Multigrain toast topped with creamy peanut butter, fresh sliced banana and a drizzle of organic honey (Also available with Nutella or Almond Butter) and ask about adding fresh strawberry or blueberry
Waffles
Made to order Belgian Waffles, served with organic maple syrup, powdered sugar and whipped cream - optional toppings also available
Sandwiches
Breakfast Croissant
Our most popular menu item . . . enjoy a freshly baked butter croissant with our house made herb spread, fresh scrambled eggs, sweet & spicy bacon topped with cheddar cheese and baby arugula
Egg White Delight
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Chicken Club
Freshly grilled free range organic chicken breast served on 2 slices of multi-grain toast dressed with our parmesan pesto spread, fresh mixed greens, tomato slices, sweet & spicy bacon, and gruyere cheese.
Caprese Sandwich
A freshly baked baguette loaf with a light coat of our labneh spread with generous slices of fresh buffalo mozzarella, heirloom tomatoes and fresh basil topped with a pure olive oil and balsamic glaze drizzle.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
A healthy scoop of the P&G chicken salad made from slow-cooked white meat chicken tossed in our zesty house vinaigrette topped with fresh arugula & sliced tomatoes served on 2 slices of toasted multi-grain bread.
Prosciutto & Mozz
Thinly sliced prosciutto topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella and arugula drizzled with pure olive oil and balsamic glaze served on a freshly baked baguette.
Steak Sandwich
Freshly grilled tenderloin steak strips grilled to perfection and served on a freshly baked baguette with a zesty jalapeno aioli, topped with mounds of melted cheese, topped with marinated onions and fresh arugula
TunaCado
Our freshly made tuna salad topped with fresh avocado slices, marinated tomatoes, fresh arugula and a dash of pure olive oil served on freshly toasted multi-grain bread.
Veggie Wrap
A combination of delicious fresh veggies on a toasted wrap. Deliciously grilled portobello mushrooms, heirloom tomato slices, organic baby spinach, fresh slices of avocado, bell peppers, marinated red onions and our flavorful smoked potato powder topped with a tangy balsamic vinegar glaze, served on your choice of plain or spinach wrap.
Vegan Black Bean Burger
freshly grilled chipotle black bean patty, dressed with house made vegan avocado aioli, beefsteak tomatoes, marinated red onions, organic baby arugula served on freshly baked baguette
2 Pcs Of Bacon
1 Pound Chicken Salad
Hummus Wrap
Traditional hummus with fresh organic mixed greens, shaved carrots, cucumber, sliced beefsteak tomatoes & red bell peppers served on a flour tortilla
Hummus Platter
Traditional GF Hummus, blended with pine nuts, paprika, fresh garlic & herbs served with sea salt pits chips, carrot & celery sticks
Salads & Soup
Kale & Berry Salad
A fresh mix of organic shredded kale and mixed greens topped with fresh blueberries, strawberries and raspberries, slices of granny smith apples and almond slivers topped with our made from scratch sweet strawberry poppy seed dressing.
Spinach Salad
Organic baby spinach, diced cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, chopped red onion, dried cranberries, goat cheese crumble, & pumpkin seeds
BLT Salad
A blend of fresh arugula, mixed greens and shredded kale topped with fresh cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sweet & spicy bacon, pine nuts, and feta cheese crumbles, complimented with our house made balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Sassy Salad
A mixed blend of fresh baby spinach, shredded sweet kale, organic strawberries, toasted almond slivers, freshly sliced avocado and feta cheese crumbles. Goes great with fresh grilled chicken or grilled shrimp
Summer Salad
Fresh chunks of seedless watermelon tossed with feta cheese crumbles, freshly chopped mint leaves and a dash of rice wine vinegar dressing . . . a light and refreshing treat that's sure to surprise your palate
Cup of Soup
House made Soup of the Day - changes daily
Bowl of Soup
House made Soup of the Day - changes daily
Grab n Go
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Bagels
Bars
Cakes & Pastries
Chips
Croissant
Freshly baked croissants made each and every day in our very own kitchen with your choice of plain butter, chocolate, almond or nutella
Muffins
Freshly baked muffins delivered to our doors each and every morning by our favorite local bakery, we offer a variety of flavors . . . get em while they last or you need to wait til tomorrow
Quiche
Freshly baked quiche delivered from Tartastic Artisanal Bakery
Matcha Pudding
Yogurt Parfait
Fruit
Whole Quiche
Drop Crossiants
Drop Cookies
Extra Dressing
Hummus & Veggies
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thank you for supporting our local family owned business
1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316