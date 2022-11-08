- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- American
- /
- Vale Food Co. - Fort Lauderdale
Vale Food Co. - Fort Lauderdale
No reviews yet
420 N Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
SIGNATURE BOWLS
BYO Regular Bowl
Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
BYO Small Bowl
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included. Extras available upon request.
BYO Super Bowl
Our SUPER BOWL has a choice of 3 Bases, 2 Veggies, 3 Proteins, 2 Boosts and 2 Sauces
Califlorida Bowl
Veggie Quinoa, buffalo cauliflower, southwest chicken, side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten Free)
Earth Matters Bowl
Veggie Quinoa, Roasted Broccoli, Vegan Protein of the Day, and a side of Citrus Vinaigrette
Earthsgiving Bowl
Vale rice, balsamic mushrooms, turkey spinach feta meatballs, chipotle ranch
Great South Bowl
Chipotle Mac n Cheese, Broccoli, and Braised Beef
Guac Around Globe Bowl
Vale Brown Rice (Pesto/parmesan infused), Roasted Broccoli, Ancho Pulled Chicken, and Guacamole
Keto Bowl
Lemon garlic kale, broccoli, southwest grilled chicken, feta cheese, sliced avocado (Gluten Free)
Kids Meal
Select 1 base or vegetable, 1 protein+ cookie
Out of this World Bowl
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Buffalo Cauliflower, Ancho Pulled Chicken, and a side of Avocado Caesar. (Gluten-Free)
Sweet Earth Bowl
Sweet potato noodles, broccoli, teriyaki chicken. Side of curry honey mustard. (Gluten Free Bowl)
Up North Bowl
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Balsamic Mushrooms, Braised Beef, and a side of Chipotle Ranch. (Gluten-Free)
Vegan Comfort Love Bowl
Veggie quinoa, roasted broccoli, buffalo vegan tenders, buffalo chickpeas, vale vinaigrette
AÇAÍ BOWLS
BYO Açaí Bowl
Vegan, gluten-free Açaí base topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
Acai Banana Split
2 scoops of açaí between a split banana, your choice of granola, and 3 toppings.
Berry Classic Açaí Bowl
Acai Bowl topped with granola, Banana, Blueberries, and Strawberries
PB & Açaí Bowl
Acai bowl topped with granola, Peanut Butter, Banana, Strawberries, and Chia Seeds
Vale Vibes Açaí Bowl
Acai Bowl topped with granola, Pineapple, Strawberries, Kiwi, and Shaved Coconut
Add Coconut Bowl
CHIA PUDDING BOWLS
DRAGONFRUIT (PITAYA) BOWLS
MATCHA
Dirty Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha Latte with Cold Brew Coffee
KombuMatcha
Kombucha with shot of Matcha
Matcha Green Bowl
Blended pineapple, banana, matcha, spinach, avocado and coconut milk topped with granola and 3 toppings
Matcha Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Matcha Pineapple Smoothie
Blended pineapple, avocado, spinach, banana, matcha and coconut milk topped with chia seeds, and hemp seeds
Vale Matcha Blast
Energy Drink with added shot of Matcha
POKÉ BOWLS
SMOOTHIES & SHAKES
AB & J Smoothie
Blended açaí, banana, pineapple, strawberry, almond butter topped with chia and hemp seeds
Acai Smoothie
Blended açaí, banana, pineapple, strawberry topped with chia and hemp seeds
Dr. Vale Smoothie
Blended mango, kale, pineapple, ginger, strawberry, water topped with chia and hemp seeds
Global Greens Smoothie
16oz smoothie. Blended pineapple, spinach, kale, banana, ginger, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.
PB Banana Protein Shake
Blended Banana, Powdered Peanut Butter, Vegan Protein and Coconut Milk
Pitaya Smoothie
Blended dragon fruit, banana, pineapple, strawberry topped with chia and hemp seeds
Strawberry Banana Shake
16oz smoothie. Blended strawberry, banana, honey, and coconut milk
V Strong Shake
16oz smoothie. Blended banana, vegan protein, PB powder, avocado, spinach, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.
Blueberry Matcha Vanilla Protein Shake
Coconut Milk, Blueberries, Matcha Powder, Bananas, Vanilla Vegan Protein Blended and topped with chia seeds and hemp seeds
TOASTS
BYO Avocado Toast
Your choice of spread topped with 2 boosts. Side of fruit or greens included. Additional toppings available upon selection.
BYO Nut Butter Toast
Your choice of nut butter topped with 2 boosts. Side of fruit or greens included. Additional toppings available upon selection.
Guac Toast
House Guacamole on toasted Whole Wheat Bread topped with Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Salt & Pepper. Side of fruit or greens included.
Spicy Guac Toast
House Guacamole on toasted Whole Wheat Bread topped Olive Oil, Spicy Feta Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Chili Pepper Flakes, and a side of Honey Sriracha.
Smashed Avo Toast
Smashed Avocado on toasted Whole Wheat Bread topped with Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Salt & Pepper. Side of fruit or greens included.
Avoday I'm Shrommin'
House Guacamole on toasted Whole Wheat Bread topped with Balsamic Mushrooms, Hemp Seeds
California Toast
Smashed avocado on toasted Whole Wheat Bread topped with Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese. Side of fruit or greens included
Green Eggs & Guac Toast
Egg Salad folded in guac topped with one boost of your choice. Side of fruit or greens included. Additional toppings available upon selection.
COFFEE
Americano Espresso
Cappuccino
Cold Brew
Double Espresso
Espresso
Extra Espresso Shot
Hot Dirty Matcha Latte
Hot Latte
Hot Matcha Latte
Iced Dirty Matcha Latte
Iced Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte 16oz
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew 16oz
BASES
Chipotle Mac & Cheese
Whole-grain pasta in a chipotle, parmesan and cheddar cheese sauce. (Vegetarian)
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice
Brown rice infused with chopped cilantro and fresh lime juice. (GF,VG,V)
Sweet Potato Mash
Mashed sweet potatoes mixed with coconut milk and light brown sugar. (GF,VG,V)
Sweet Potato Noodles
Sweet potato glass noodles with a light teriyaki sauce. (GF,VG,V)
Vale Brown Rice
Brown rice infused with pesto and parmesan. (GF)
Veggie Quinoa
Quinoa tossed with corn, diced onions, and carrots in a light raspberry vinaigrette. (GF,VG,V)
BEVERAGES
Cold Brew Coffee Gallon
Cold Brewed Green Tea Gallon
Cold pressed green tea lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
Cold Brewed Unsweet Green Tea Gallon
Cold pressed green tea.
Cold Pressed Matcha Lemonade Gallon
Cold pressed lemonade infused with activated charcoal powder, lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
Cold Pressed Dragon Fruit Lemonade Gallon
Cold pressed dragon fruit lemonade lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
Cold Pressed Lemonade Gallon
Cold pressed lemonade lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
Detox Water Gallon
Water infused with strawberries, pineapple,, and herbs.
Ginger Shots
Individual Water Bottles
Pressed Juicery Juices
Turmeric Shots
La Croix
Hot Coffee
Serves 8-10
BOOSTS
BOXED LUNCHES
Califlorida Bowl
Veggie Quinoa, Buffalo Cauliflower, Southwest Chicken, Avocado Caesar
Great South Bowl
Chipotle Mac N Cheese, Roasted Broccoli, Braised Beef
Keto Bowl
Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Southwest Chicken, Feta Cheese, Sliced Avocado
Out of This World Bowl
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Roasted Broccoli, Ancho Pulled Chicken, Chipotle Ranch
Sweet Earth Bowl
Sweet Potato Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Teriyaki Chicken, Curry Honey Mustard
Up North Bowl
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Balsamic Mushrooms, Braised Beef, Chipotle Ranch
COOKIE PLATTER
Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
10 Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Cookies, freshly baked!
White Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter
10 Whole Grain White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies freshly baked!
Mixed Cookie Platter
10 Mixed Whole Grain Chocolate Chip & White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies, freshly baked!
Delivery
In-store Pick Up
PROTEINS
Ancho Pulled Chicken
Sweet & smoky Spanish style braised pulled chicken. (GF)
BBQ Chicken
Oven roasted chicken in a light sweet BBQ sauce. (GF)
Braised Beef
Slow cooked savory, braised beef tenderloin. Mild to medium flavor. (GF)
Diced Buffalo Chicken
Oven roasted house seasoned chicken in a light in house made buffalo sauce. Mild to medium. (GF,VG,V)
Diced Southwest Chicken
Oven roasted southwestern seasoned chicken garnished with pico de gallo.
Diced Teriyaki Chicken
Oven roasted chicken in a light teriyaki sauce. (GF)
Fajita Steak
Grilled seasoned steak tossed with onions and peppers (GF)
Impossible Chorizo
Baked chicken lightly seasoned with sriracha, breaded with gluten-free bread crumbs and shaved coconut. (GF)
Lemon Pepper Salmon
Chicken meatballs in an in house made sriracha honey sauce.
Sautéed Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp in white wine seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper. (GF)
Spicy Ahi Tuna Poké
Diced raw ahi tuna tossed with an in house made sriracha honey sauce topped with sesame seeds.
Teriyaki Chicken
Oven roasted chicken in a light teriyaki sauce. (GF)
Teriyaki Oumph Chickpea Medley (Vegan)
Oven roasted Oumph (texturized soy protein) with chickpeas in a light in house made teriyaki sauce. (GF,VG,V)
Turkey Spinach Feta Meatballs
Turkey meatballs filled with spinach and feta cheese tossed in a cheddar, parmesan cheese sauce.
SALADS
Kale Caesar
Shredded kale tossed with an in-house made caesar dressing. (GF)
Lemon Garlic Kale
Shredded kale tossed with in house made lemon garlic dressing. (GF,VG,V)
Spinach & Arugula
Spinach and Arugula mix. (GF,VG,V)
Strawberry Balsamic Kale
Shredded kale tossed with fresh strawberries and a balsamic dressing. (GF,VG,V)
Southwestern Kale Salad
Shredded kale tossed with veggie quinoa and corn salsa. (GF,VG,V)
SIDE SAUCE
SIGNATURE PARTY PACKS
Keto Party Pack
2) Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Southwest Chicken, Feta, Sliced Avocado
Sweet Earth Party Pack
2) Sweet Potato Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Teriyaki Chicken, Chopped Cilantro, Curry Honey Mustard
Great South Party Pack
Vale Rice, Chipotle Mac N Cheese, Roasted Broccoli, Braised Beef, Parmesan Cheese, Chipotle Ranch
Califlorida Party Pack
Lemon Garlic Kale, Veggie Quinoa, Buffalo Cauliflower, Southwest Chicken, Balsamic Tomatoes, Avocado Caesar
Vegan Party Pack
Veggie Quinoa, Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Buffalo Vegan Tenders, Buffalo Chickpeas, Vale Vinaigrette
VEGGIES
Balsamic Mushrooms
Seasoned sliced mushrooms tossed with an in house made balsamic dressing. (GF,VG,V)
Buffalo Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower tossed with a light buffalo sauce. Mild to medium flavor. (GF,VG,V)
Lemon Garlic Broccoli
Roasted broccoli seasoned with salt, pepper, chopped garlic, and lemon juice.
Roasted Broccoli
Roasted broccoli seasoned with salt and pepper. (GF,VG,V)
Turmeric Onions and Peppers
Sliced white onions and green peppers seasoned with turmeric, light soy sauce, and sesame oil.
SIDES
Side of Chipotle Mac & Cheese
Side of Cilantro Lime Brown Rice
Side of Kale Caesar (chilled)
Side of Lemon Garlic Kale (chilled)
Side of Spinach & Arugula (chilled)
Side of Sweet Potato Mash
Side of Sweet Potato Noodles
Side of Vale Brown Rice
Side of Veggie Quinoa
Side of Balsamic Mushrooms
Side of Broccoli
Side of Buffalo Cauliflower
Side of Turmeric Onions & Peppers
Side of Ancho Pulled Chicken
Side of Braised Beef
Side of Buffalo Vegan Protein
Side of Diced Buffalo Chicken
Side of Diced Southwest Chicken
Side of Impossible Chorizo
Side of Lemon Pepper Grilled Salmon
Side of Salmon Tartare
Side of Sautéed Shrimp
Side of Spicy Ahi Tuna Poké
Side of Teriyaki Oumph Chickpea Medley
Side of Turkey Spinach Feta Meatballs
Seasonal Fruit Cup
MAINTAIN MEAL PLAN
WEIGHT LOSS MEAL PLAN
Almond Butter Protein Brownies
Banana Nut Energy Ball
Blueberry Gingerbread
Carrot Cake Cookie Sandwich
Chocolate Jalapeno Truffle Ball
Chocolate Turtles
Cinnamon Crumb Cake
Homemade Granola Bag
Pineapple Coconut Cake
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Healthy fast casual restaurant offering build your own bowls, açaí bowls, avocado toast, poke bowls and much more!
420 N Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301