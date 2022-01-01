Rosie's Bar & Grill imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch

Rosie's Bar & Grill

4,159 Reviews

$$

2449 Wilton Dr

Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Order Again

STARTERS

Big Helga

$14.00

It’s Rosie’s twisted sista’, all the way from Bavaria. A humongous soft pretzel (no really, it’s huge...it’s not a GRINDR lie), served warm with 3 dipping sauces: Tangy Mustard, Kona Big Wave Beer Cheese, and Rosie’s Ruby Red Cranberry Relish.

CoCo Shrimp

$16.00Out of stock

Hummamole

$12.00

Rosie’s own creation, a perfect combination of hummus and fresh guacamole, served with fried pita chips and veggie sticks

Ka' Monawannalaya Dip

$15.00

Nothing says yummm like a chunky Hawaiian fish dip... lightly smoked wahoo and mahi mahi, a hint of sweet relish, and a teensy tiny touch of jalapeño pepper. Served with veggie chips, capers, jalapeño peppers, onions and lavosh crackers.

Motha Cluckers

$16.00

Big wings tossed in your choice of Rosie’s own homemade sauces and served with blue cheese or ranch dressing and celery sticks.

Naked Sweaty Lovin

$14.00

Or, if you want all of the passion, and none of the guilt, you‘ll love these grilled chicken tenders, marinated in Rosie’s own “Smack My Cheeks and Make ‘em Rosy” sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Peel-n-Eat Shrimp

$15.00

A half pound of fresh shrimp, boiled Maryland-style in a fabulous mix of real “Old Bay” seasoning and beer. Served warm so your li’l fingers don’t get cold while you are peeling them, with cocktail sauce and drawn butter

Pisa Envy

$13.00

Rosie’s own Leaning Tower...layers of shrimp, black bean and corn salsa, and fresh avocado... with a mild limey, sorta sweet-ish, kinda BBQ-y salsa. Served with tortilla chips for demolition and scooping.

Stuffed Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Big, toasted tortilla stuffed with Rosie’s signature “salsa-fied” chicken, and melted jack and cheddar cheese, served with salsa and sour cream (add some sassy Guacamole for $1.50)

Sweaty Lovin

$14.00

But, if you like your lovin’ a little hotter, you’ll love these chicken tenders tossed in Rosie’s own “Smack My Cheeks and Make ‘em Rosy” sauce. Served with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Tender Lovin

$13.00

If you like your lovin’ simple and vanilla, then you’ll love these crispy, southern fried chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Chips N Guac

$9.00

Chips N Salsa

$7.00

TURKADILLA (Copy)

$15.00

TURKADILLA (Copy)

$15.00

BOWLS OF STUFF

Beet Your Brains Out

$18.50

Diced freshly roasted golden and red beets, mixed greens, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, red onion, crispy chickpeas and blue cheese crumbles, tossed in homemade white balsamic vinaigrette.

Sassy Caesar Salad

$16.00

Crisp romaine, tossed with shaved parmesan cheese, jalapeño cornbread croutons and creamy caesar dressing, and topped with freshly grilled chicken (lightly seasoned or Cajun dusted).

Kaling Me Softly

$18.50

A fun blend of superfoods...fresh kale, quinoa, Granny Smith apple, dried cranberries and candied pecans, tossed in a refreshing apple cider vinaigrette, and topped with freshly grilled chicken breast, strawberries and creamy goat cheese.

The Rose Bowl

$17.00

Whether you are built like a football player or a cheerleader, or even a float, this will help you score! A big delicious mix of Rosie’s Rice, romaine and leaf lettuce, black beans, red onion, corn and diced tomato. Topped with grilled chicken, avocado, tortilla chips and fried jalapeños, and served with Rosie’s creamy salsa ranchero.

South of the Border Cobb

$18.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, crispy bacon bits, roasted red pepper, egg, avocado, crumbled blue cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.

Southern Lovin

$18.00

Mixed greens topped with fried chicken (or grilled chicken if you prefer), jack and cheddar cheese, crispy bacon bits, chopped tomatoes, peppery caramelized pecans and honey mustard dressing.

The Steakation

$21.00

It’s all you ever wanted!! Mixed greens tossed in sweet onion dressing, and topped with diced tomatoes, crumbled blue cheese, crispy flash fried onion rings and juicy Angus sirloin steak grilled to your favorite temperature.

Beet Salad - NO PROTEIN

$16.50

BIG GIRL BURGERS

Swap the prime beef burger for a freshly grilled chicken breast... or go wild with an IMPOSSIBLE Burger ($3 more) Served with lettuce, tomato and pickles on a toasted brioche roll (gluten-free bun available for $2) All Burgers and Hand-Helds come with a Coach Class Side Item (Upgrade to First Class Side for $1)

Plain Jane

$14.00

The basic burger (certified Prime Beef)...or add some style and make it a P-Lane Bryant with double cheese for $2 more.

Anita Mojito

$18.00

A sexy Cuban temptress, this juicy prime burger is drenched in Mojo, topped with Swiss cheese, shaved ham, sliced pickles, and creamy Dijon mustard aioli.

Bacon Bitty Bang Bang

$18.00

Prime burger piled high with Rosie’s homemade warm bourbon bacon jam, chipotle Bang Bang Sauce, a roasted plum tomato, and creamy Brie. Topped with crispy kettle chips for a nice crunch.

Georgia Bleu

$16.00

Topped with caramelized Georgia pecans, crumbled blue cheese and flash fried onions.

Hellena Bun

$16.00

Tossed in Rosie’s own “Smack My Cheeks and Make ‘em Rosy” sauce, with crumbled blue cheese and fried jalapeños.

Ivana Hooker

$16.00

Crumbled blue cheese and crisp bacon.

Miley Highclub

$18.00

Swiss cheese, bacon, fresh avocado and Rosie’s herb mayo.

Philly Deedee

$18.00

Prime burger piled high with juicy Philly steak, sautéed green peppers, onions and mushrooms, American cheese and creamy horseradish aioli.

Rachel Rye

$18.00

Shaved pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, and homemade Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye would make a great sandwich but we make it even better by adding our prime beef burger!

Rhoda Cowboy

$16.00

Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce and crisp bacon.

HAND-HELD FOOD

All Burgers and Hand-Helds come with a Coach Class Side Item (Upgrade to First Class Side for $1)

Big Fish Tacos

$22.00

Warm, soft flour tortillas stuffed with fresh Mahi Mahi, Cajun dusted and grilled, and other totally fresh stuff like Rosie’s homemade lime slaw and pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle-ranch dressing and a sprinkling of fresh cilantro.

Big Pig Club

$15.00

Juicy ham that’s glazed, roasted, and shaved in-house, then topped with crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, honey Dijon mayo, lettuce and tomato, and served on toasted sourdough bread.

Fish Sandwich

$22.00

Today’s fresh Mahi, grilled and served on a toasted brioche roll. Try it ocean flavored (a.k.a. “au naturel”) or Cajun dusted.

Key West Club

$17.00

Large grilled shrimp, crisp bacon, Swiss cheese, roasted red peppers, lettuce and herb mayo on toasted rosemary ciabatta bread.

She BOP Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, crisp bacon, fresh avocado, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and herb mayo.

The Big BLT

$15.00

Crispy smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and herb mayo on toasted 9-grain bread. (add fresh avocado for $2.50).

The Big Dripper Wrap

$16.00

Chopped Prime burger, American cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, chopped pickles, mayo and ketchup.

The Gypsy Rosie Lee Wrap

$15.00

Rosie’s Sweaty Lovin’ chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese dressing.

The Rose Nylund Wrap

$15.00

Grilled chicken, crisp romaine, shaved parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Tropical Chicken Salad

$15.00

Fresh, roasted chicken tossed with mayo, coconut, celery and juicy grapes, served on toasted 9-grain bread.

Turkey Lurkey

$15.00

Willy Cheesesteak

$17.00

A Wilton Manors’ twist on the classic Philly. Shaved top sirloin is sautéed with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions then smothered in a beer cheese sauce and served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Young Ranch Hand

$15.00

Freshly grilled chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing on a toasted brioche roll. Try it simply grilled or Cajun dusted.

The Gobbler

$18.00Out of stock

Thick cut turkey breast, roasted daily in Rosie’s own oven, topped with stuffing, gravy and Rosie’s Cranberry Sauce, and served on toasted sourdough bread.

Coco Chicken

$15.95Out of stock

Coco Chicken

$15.95Out of stock

BIG GIRL PLATES

Rosie's Big Catch

$24.00

Fresh, grilled salmon, ocean flavored (a.k.a. “au naturel”) or Cajun dusted. Served with Rosie’s Rice and seasonal vegetables.

The Left One

$22.00

‘Cause sometimes the left ones are bigger! Two 6 ounce fresh chicken breasts, marinated in garlic and Italian herbs, and grilled to perfection. Served with Rosie’s Rice and seasonal vegetables.

Below Sea Level

$22.00

Half a pound of big pink shrimp, skewered and grilled with garlic butter and “Old Bay” seasoning. Served with Rosie’s Rice and seasonal vegetables.

Above Sea Level

$30.00

Super fresh and tender, 10oz. Angus ribeye steak, rubbed with Rosie’s spice blend, and grilled to your liking. Served on a bed of flash fried onions, with Rosie’s Rice and seasonal vegetables.

Fish N' Chips

$20.00

CoCo Shrimp Dinner

$22.00Out of stock

WING MEN (SIDES)

French Fries

$5.00

Loaded Baked Potato Salad

$5.00

Crunchy Coleslaw

$5.00

Rosie's Brown Rice

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Crispy Fries

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Crispy Sweet

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Loaded Tots

$8.00

Loaded Fries

$8.00

FINISHERS

Brownie Skillet

$9.00Out of stock

GF Chocolate Torte

$8.00

Keykey Pie

$8.00

White Chocolate Bread Pudding

$10.00

1 Scoop

$2.00

2 Scoops

$4.00

MISC

1/4 Avocado

$2.50

ADD Cheese

Bacon

$2.00

Croutons

$1.50

EXT Dressing/Sauce

Pita Chips

$1.50

Sauteed Onion

$1.00

Sliced Jalapenos

$1.00

Small Guacamole

$1.50

Toast

$1.50

Tortilla Chips

$1.50
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and relax, to see and be seen!

Location

2449 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors, FL 33305

Directions

Rosie's Bar & Grill image

