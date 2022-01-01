Bars & Lounges
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Rosie's Bar & Grill
4,159 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come and relax, to see and be seen!
Location
2449 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors, FL 33305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BRGR Stop Ft. Lauderdale - Ft Lauderdale
No Reviews
1930 East Sunrise Blvd Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Wilton Manors
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
More near Wilton Manors