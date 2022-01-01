Fort Lauderdale bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fort Lauderdale

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill image

PIZZA

Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill

17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.6 (435 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Kids Grilled Cheese$8.00
Farmhouse Salad$14.00
Blackened Grouper Sandwich$17.00
More about Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL image

 

MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL

2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$4.00
6 Wings$9.99
12 Wings$19.99
More about MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
GYM SPORTSBAR image

 

GYM SPORTSBAR

2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors

Avg 4.4 (109 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$8.00
with fries
Fried Cheese Curds$6.50
with marinara
Chicken Wings (10)$12.00
fried and tossed with hot, mild, bbq, or soy garlic ginger
More about GYM SPORTSBAR
YOT Bar & Kitchen image

SEAFOOD

YOT Bar & Kitchen

2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.3 (757 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Fish Dip$16.00
Grilled Cheese$15.00
Lobster Roll$37.00
More about YOT Bar & Kitchen
Sushi Garage - Las Olas image

 

Sushi Garage - Las Olas

500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Taco$12.00
Tuna Sushi$6.50
Salmon Avocado Roll$17.00
More about Sushi Garage - Las Olas
Rivertail image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rivertail

4 W las Olas, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4 (1430 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
No. 6$20.00
Beef Tartare$22.00
Lobster Toast$7.00
More about Rivertail
Billy Jack's Shack image

 

Billy Jack's Shack

218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sticky Nuggs$9.49
fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.
Chicken Sandwich$12.99
choice of grilled, fried, buffalo, nashville hot chicken w/ choice of side
Cheeseburger$8.25
house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
More about Billy Jack's Shack
Even Keel Fish Shack image

 

Even Keel Fish Shack

112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Lobster Roll$32.00
fresno ginger butter, lemon aioli,* old bay chips
Bang Bang Shrimp$14.00
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy aioli, cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, chives
Fish & Chips$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
More about Even Keel Fish Shack
Here and Now image

 

Here and Now

433 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
California Chicken$16.00
H&N Burger$15.00
SIDE SALAD$6.00
More about Here and Now
Den - FTL image

 

Den - FTL

201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Black & Bleu Burger$17.00
8 oz Patty topped with melted Bleu Cheese, Thick-cut Bacon & Caramelized Onions
Drums & Flats-8$12.00
Naked, Fried & Tossed
Deviled Eggs$10.00
Classic with Bacon & Chives
More about Den - FTL
Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale image

FRENCH FRIES

Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale

800 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.2 (168 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
32 oz Classic Mojito$55.00
32 fl oz. - poured over ice, makes 6 standard sized beverages. All cocktails are made with fresh squeezed juices and should be consumed immediately - quality may deteriorate after 48 hours.
Plato Gaucho$78.00
Mixed grill for two. Skirt steak, Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo. Parsley chimichurri sauce.
Accompanied by a choice of two side dishes.
Barrio Chino Chicken Wings$17.50
A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce
More about Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale
Ye Olde Falcon Pub image

 

Ye Olde Falcon Pub

2867 South University Drive, Davie

Avg 4.1 (1457 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shepherds Pie$17.38
Seasoned ground beef & vegetables topped with mashed potatoes. Served with bread & butter.
Fish & Chips$20.38
We use only the finest deep-water cod. A perfect blend of imported beers is used to make our beer batter. We only use 100% vegetable oil for deep-frying. Served with our thick - cut steak fries and our homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce.
Grouper Sandwich$18.58
Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese. Served with fries, coleslaw, pickle & tartar sauce.
More about Ye Olde Falcon Pub
Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation

1387 S University Dr, Plantation

Avg 4.8 (34 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Corn Nuggets$8.99
Creamy Brie & Bacon Burger$15.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation
411 South Bar and Grill image

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Special$14.00
Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, toast & your choice of sliced bacon, ham or sausage links
Fish & Chips$19.00
Fried jumbo Beer battered cod Fillet golden fried, served with fries & coleslaw, tartar sauce and lime
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romain lettuce tossed with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Caesar dressing & garlic croutons
Add charbroiled chicken +5 - blackened mahi mahi +6 - grilled salmon +7 - grilled shrimp +8
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
The Brass Tap image

 

The Brass Tap

551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
More about The Brass Tap
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon Dinner$24.00
Pan Seared Salmon, served with 2 side items.
Loaded Potato Skins$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Cheddar, Sour Cream on the Side
Cheeseburger$14.00
1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese
More about CJ Blacks
The Drunken Taco image

 

The Drunken Taco

201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.7 (905 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings$11.95
Fish Tacos$14.95
Blackened Fish Bites$11.95
More about The Drunken Taco
Legends Tavern & Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Legends Tavern & Grille

10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise

Avg 4.3 (1145 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Shoestring Fries$3.99
Tator Tots$4.99
8 Wings Traditional$13.99
More about Legends Tavern & Grille
Cafe Vico Restaurant image

 

Cafe Vico Restaurant

1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Parmesan$29.95
Chicken breast breaded topped with marinara sauce and cheese. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
Chicken Picatta$29.95
Chicken breast on a lemon, white wine sauce, topped with capers and artichoke hearts. Served with side of brocolli, penne marinara and sweet potato mash
Chicken Marsala$29.95
Chicken breast on a marsala brown sauce and mushrooms. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
More about Cafe Vico Restaurant
Eagle Bar image

 

Eagle Bar

2209 Wilton Drive, wilton manors

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Eagle Brown Bottle 15 ml$44.99
REDBULL CLASSIC - 4PK$12.00
HENNESSY VS - 1L$66.99
More about Eagle Bar
Casa Sensei image

SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Casa Sensei

1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.4 (198 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Crab Rangoon$12.00
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$14.00
Chinese Sticky Ribs$16.00
More about Casa Sensei
Cielito Lindo image

 

Cielito Lindo

91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ropa Vieja$14.00
A Cuban favorite, shredded beef, cooked with peppers, tomatoes, onions, cooking wine and spices
LS Baby Pallomilla$16.50
Seasoned thin sirloin, topped with chopped onion, garlic sauce, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
LS Fajitas
Tender strips of chicken, steak
or combination of both on a sizzling
platter with tomato, onions and
peppers. Served with pico de gallo,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
and flour tortillas
More about Cielito Lindo
Park and Ocean image

 

Park and Ocean

3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Beach Burger$12.90
Park & Ocean Burger$14.90
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$12.90
More about Park and Ocean
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Zesty Mahi Dinner (Grilled)$13.99
Grilled and served in our own zesty basil butter sauce. You may also choose to have it just grilled or blackened.
Chicken Tenders$8.99
Lightly breaded and fried. Choose: BBQ, ranch, or honey mustard sauce. Also comes in Buffalo Style: Mild, Medium, Hot or Flamethrower
Slacker Cheeseburger$10.49
1/2 Pound burger with your choice of cheese. You can also "build your own".
More about Slackers Bar & Grill
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats image

CHICKEN • STEAKS

Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats

2258 S University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD$12.00
Watercress, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.
1/4 CHICKEN$10.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/4 Chicken)
WHOLE CHICKEN$25.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (Whole Chicken)
More about Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
LG Cheese$20.00
Chicken Parmigiana$18.50
Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken$19.00
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
Backyard image

FRENCH FRIES

Backyard

100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 3 (225 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nicole NYE (7)$850.00
More about Backyard
Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub image

 

Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub

5450 S State rd 7 Suite 1, Davie

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub
Holy Mackerel Brewery & Danny's BBQ image

SEAFOOD

Holy Mackerel Brewery & Danny's BBQ

1414 NE 26th St, Wilton Manors

Avg 3.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
More about Holy Mackerel Brewery & Danny's BBQ
The Pub image

 

The Pub

2283 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Pub

