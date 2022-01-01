Fort Lauderdale bars & lounges you'll love
PIZZA
Con Murphy's Ocean Bar & Grill
17 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Kids Grilled Cheese
|$8.00
|Farmhouse Salad
|$14.00
|Blackened Grouper Sandwich
|$17.00
MARINA 84 SPORTS BAR & GRILL
2440 W State Rd 84, Ft Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Fries
|$4.00
|6 Wings
|$9.99
|12 Wings
|$19.99
GYM SPORTSBAR
2287 WILTON DR, Wilton Manors
|Popular items
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$8.00
with fries
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$6.50
with marinara
|Chicken Wings (10)
|$12.00
fried and tossed with hot, mild, bbq, or soy garlic ginger
SEAFOOD
YOT Bar & Kitchen
2015 SW 20th St, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Smoked Fish Dip
|$16.00
|Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
|Lobster Roll
|$37.00
Sushi Garage - Las Olas
500 E Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Chicken Taco
|$12.00
|Tuna Sushi
|$6.50
|Salmon Avocado Roll
|$17.00
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rivertail
4 W las Olas, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|No. 6
|$20.00
|Beef Tartare
|$22.00
|Lobster Toast
|$7.00
Billy Jack's Shack
218 Commercial Blvd Suite 102, Lauderdale by the Sea
|Popular items
|Sticky Nuggs
|$9.49
fried boneless chicken nuggets tossed in your choice of house made sauce.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
choice of grilled, fried, buffalo, nashville hot chicken w/ choice of side
|Cheeseburger
|$8.25
house blend wagyu patty w/ cheese & choice of side; lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle upon request
Even Keel Fish Shack
112 Commercial Boulevard, suite A, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$32.00
fresno ginger butter, lemon aioli,* old bay chips
|Bang Bang Shrimp
|$14.00
crispy shrimp, sweet & spicy aioli, cabbage slaw, smashed avocado, chives
|Fish & Chips
|$23.00
beer battered fish, house made fries, creamy cabbage slaw, malt vinegar aioli,* lemon
Here and Now
433 NW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|California Chicken
|$16.00
|H&N Burger
|$15.00
|SIDE SALAD
|$6.00
Den - FTL
201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Black & Bleu Burger
|$17.00
8 oz Patty topped with melted Bleu Cheese, Thick-cut Bacon & Caramelized Onions
|Drums & Flats-8
|$12.00
Naked, Fried & Tossed
|Deviled Eggs
|$10.00
Classic with Bacon & Chives
FRENCH FRIES
Cuba Libre - Fort Lauderdale
800 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|32 oz Classic Mojito
|$55.00
32 fl oz. - poured over ice, makes 6 standard sized beverages. All cocktails are made with fresh squeezed juices and should be consumed immediately - quality may deteriorate after 48 hours.
|Plato Gaucho
|$78.00
Mixed grill for two. Skirt steak, Maine lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo. Parsley chimichurri sauce.
Accompanied by a choice of two side dishes.
|Barrio Chino Chicken Wings
|$17.50
A pound of award-winning Asian BBQ glazed wings. Pickled pineapple, sweet chili dipping sauce
Ye Olde Falcon Pub
2867 South University Drive, Davie
|Popular items
|Shepherds Pie
|$17.38
Seasoned ground beef & vegetables topped with mashed potatoes. Served with bread & butter.
|Fish & Chips
|$20.38
We use only the finest deep-water cod. A perfect blend of imported beers is used to make our beer batter. We only use 100% vegetable oil for deep-frying. Served with our thick - cut steak fries and our homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce.
|Grouper Sandwich
|$18.58
Served on a hoagie roll with lettuce, tomato & your choice of cheese. Served with fries, coleslaw, pickle & tartar sauce.
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille - Plantation
1387 S University Dr, Plantation
|Popular items
|Corn Nuggets
|$8.99
|Creamy Brie & Bacon Burger
|$15.99
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.99
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Breakfast Special
|$14.00
Two eggs any style, breakfast potatoes, toast & your choice of sliced bacon, ham or sausage links
|Fish & Chips
|$19.00
Fried jumbo Beer battered cod Fillet golden fried, served with fries & coleslaw, tartar sauce and lime
|Caesar Salad
|$14.00
Romain lettuce tossed with grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, Caesar dressing & garlic croutons
Add charbroiled chicken +5 - blackened mahi mahi +6 - grilled salmon +7 - grilled shrimp +8
The Brass Tap
551 N. Federal Hwy,, Ft. Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Smoked Pork Quesadilla
Pepper jack cheese, sweet heat BBQ, pickled red onion, fresh jalapeños, romaine lettuce & sour cream (850 CAL.)
|Carolina Sweets Fries
Sweet potato fries, pulled pork, Carolina gold BBQ sauce & scallions (530 CAL.)
|Five Cheese Flatbread
Mozzarella, pepper jack, aged cheddar, monterey jack, Parmesan & pizza sauce (960 CAL.)
CJ Blacks
11300 West State Road 84, Davie
|Popular items
|Salmon Dinner
|$24.00
Pan Seared Salmon, served with 2 side items.
|Loaded Potato Skins
|$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Green Onions, Cheddar, Sour Cream on the Side
|Cheeseburger
|$14.00
1/2 lb Angus Burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, American Cheese
The Drunken Taco
201 S Atlantic Beach Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Wings
|$11.95
|Fish Tacos
|$14.95
|Blackened Fish Bites
|$11.95
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Legends Tavern & Grille
10079 W Oakland Park Blvd, Sunrise
|Popular items
|Shoestring Fries
|$3.99
|Tator Tots
|$4.99
|8 Wings Traditional
|$13.99
Cafe Vico Restaurant
1125 North Federal Highway, Ft Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Chicken Parmesan
|$29.95
Chicken breast breaded topped with marinara sauce and cheese. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
|Chicken Picatta
|$29.95
Chicken breast on a lemon, white wine sauce, topped with capers and artichoke hearts. Served with side of brocolli, penne marinara and sweet potato mash
|Chicken Marsala
|$29.95
Chicken breast on a marsala brown sauce and mushrooms. Served with side of brocolli, penne pasta and sweet potato mash
Eagle Bar
2209 Wilton Drive, wilton manors
|Popular items
|Eagle Brown Bottle 15 ml
|$44.99
|REDBULL CLASSIC - 4PK
|$12.00
|HENNESSY VS - 1L
|$66.99
SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Casa Sensei
1200 E Las Olas Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Blue Crab Rangoon
|$12.00
|Chicken Lettuce Wraps
|$14.00
|Chinese Sticky Ribs
|$16.00
Cielito Lindo
91 NE 44th st, Oakland Park
|Popular items
|Ropa Vieja
|$14.00
A Cuban favorite, shredded beef, cooked with peppers, tomatoes, onions, cooking wine and spices
|LS Baby Pallomilla
|$16.50
Seasoned thin sirloin, topped with chopped onion, garlic sauce, white rice, black beans and sweet plantains
|LS Fajitas
Tender strips of chicken, steak
or combination of both on a sizzling
platter with tomato, onions and
peppers. Served with pico de gallo,
cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream
and flour tortillas
Park and Ocean
3109 East Sunrise Blvd, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Beach Burger
|$12.90
|Park & Ocean Burger
|$14.90
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$12.90
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Zesty Mahi Dinner (Grilled)
|$13.99
Grilled and served in our own zesty basil butter sauce. You may also choose to have it just grilled or blackened.
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.99
Lightly breaded and fried. Choose: BBQ, ranch, or honey mustard sauce. Also comes in Buffalo Style: Mild, Medium, Hot or Flamethrower
|Slacker Cheeseburger
|$10.49
1/2 Pound burger with your choice of cheese. You can also "build your own".
CHICKEN • STEAKS
Francisca Charcoal Chicken & Meats
2258 S University Dr, Davie
|Popular items
|WATERCRESS CAESAR SALAD
|$12.00
Watercress, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons.
|1/4 CHICKEN
|$10.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (1/4 Chicken)
|WHOLE CHICKEN
|$25.00
Charcoal grilled Chicken with Choice of sides (Whole Chicken)
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant
2221 South University Dr, Davie
|Popular items
|LG Cheese
|$20.00
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$18.50
|Fettuccine Alfredo Chicken
|$19.00
FRENCH FRIES
Backyard
100 SW 3rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Popular items
|Nicole NYE (7)
|$850.00
Ghostbar Restaurant & Nightclub
5450 S State rd 7 Suite 1, Davie
SEAFOOD
Holy Mackerel Brewery & Danny's BBQ
1414 NE 26th St, Wilton Manors
