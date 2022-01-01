Cake in Fort Lauderdale

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fort Lauderdale restaurants
Toast

Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS

Living Green

1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park

Avg 4.7 (1452 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies & Cream Cake$5.95
Ferrero Roche Cake$5.95
More about Living Green
Item pic

 

Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill

1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Triple Fudge Chocolate Cake$5.99
More about Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
Vicky Bakery image

SANDWICHES

Vicky Bakery

2889 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE

Avg 4.4 (2506 reviews)
Takeout
Dulce De Leche Cake Slide$4.68
Rum Cake Slide$4.68
Chocolate Cake Slide$4.68
More about Vicky Bakery
Shooters Waterfront image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Shooters Waterfront

3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.2 (11630 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake$26.00
Spicy remoulade, corn tomato relish
Chocolate Fudge Cake$12.00
Five layer decadent rich chocolate cake, chocolate fudge icing
Pineapple Upside Down Rum Cake$12.00
Caramel rum sauce, brandied cherries
More about Shooters Waterfront
Item pic

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

PANNA Weston Town Center

1731 Main Street, Weston

Avg 4.3 (1041 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Panna's Cake Full$29.99
Panna's Cake Slice$4.24
More about PANNA Weston Town Center
Main pic

 

Sushi Raku

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cheese Cake$6.50
Passion Fruits Coconuts Cake$6.50
Strawberry Mousse Cake$6.50
More about Sushi Raku
Den - FTL image

 

Den - FTL

201 sw 2nd street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Den - FTL
Shorty's BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Shorty's BBQ

5989 S. University Dr, Davie

Avg 4.2 (1851 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Choc Cake$6.99
An extra thick, fudgy chocolate cake.
More about Shorty's BBQ
Banner pic

 

Big C's Downtown Pizzeria

1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake$5.25
More about Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
Zona Blu image

PIZZA

Zona Blu

189 WESTON RD, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Gluten Free Cake$12.00
(may contain nuts) Gluten, Dairy and Sugar Free Cake. Flavors change monthly.
More about Zona Blu
Item pic

 

411 South Bar and Grill

411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.00
Twin layers of rich white chocolate and dark chocolate mousse with an Oreo crust & whipped cream
More about 411 South Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

PANNA Weston Road

2620 Weston Rd, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Panna's Cake Slice$4.24
More about PANNA Weston Road
CJ Blacks image

 

CJ Blacks

11300 West State Road 84, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake$11.00
Chocolate Cake$11.00
More about CJ Blacks
Press & Grind Cafe image

 

Press & Grind Cafe

1300 SE 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cakes & Pastries
More about Press & Grind Cafe
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park image

 

Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park

1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$13.99
One Cake$3.00
More about Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
Item pic

SALADS

Jet Runway Cafe

5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.5 (1787 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
Carrot Cake$9.00
Cheese Cake$9.00
More about Jet Runway Cafe
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

ethos Greek Bistro

2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors

Avg 4.6 (1084 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$12.00
A decadent, flour-less, gluten-free cake made with imported Belgium chocolate, infused with mixed berries.
More about ethos Greek Bistro
Item pic

 

Bocas House

1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHOCOLATE CAKE$12.00
CACHAPA CAKE$10.00
Venezuelan-style Fresh Sweet Corn Cake, made with fresh ground Corn served with Nata and White Cheese
More about Bocas House
Broadway Bagels image

BAGELS

Broadway Bagels

10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation

Avg 3.6 (595 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
"My Grandmas" Coffee Cake 2 Slices$3.50
"My Grandmas" Coffee Cake Single Slice$1.75
Broadway Potato Cakes & Eggs$11.99
Seasoned grilled mashed potatos topped with cheese, served with two eggs any style and three strips of bacon or sausage plus a bagel or bialy.
More about Broadway Bagels
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream$11.00
Layered carrot cake topped with caramel syrup
More about The Sicilian Oven
Item pic

 

OB House

333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Vanilla Cake with a Cream Cheese Butter Cream Frosting & Coconut
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Butter Cream & Chopped & Roasted Peanuts
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
Vanilla Cake with a Chocolate Ganache
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
More about OB House
Item pic

 

Carrot Express

1732 Main Street, Weston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$6.95
Carrot Cake$6.95
Carrot Cake & Pecan Cookie (D'nomad)$6.49
More about Carrot Express
Banner pic

 

The Sicilian Oven

801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream$11.00
Layered carrot cake topped with caramel syrup
More about The Sicilian Oven
Slackers Bar & Grill image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Slackers Bar & Grill

995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

Avg 4.1 (579 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Molten Chocolate Cake
Molten Chocolate Cake
More about Slackers Bar & Grill
Banner pic

 

Rotelli Tamarac

10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Red Velvet Cake$7.99
More about Rotelli Tamarac
Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant image

 

Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

2221 South University Dr, Davie

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cake$11.00
More about Esposito's Pizza Bar & Restaurant

