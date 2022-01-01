Cake in Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale restaurants that serve cake
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRUITS
Living Green
1305 E Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park
|Cookies & Cream Cake
|$5.95
|Ferrero Roche Cake
|$5.95
Landlubbers Raw Bar & Grill
1851 N Pine Island Road, Plantation
|Triple Fudge Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
SANDWICHES
Vicky Bakery
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR, DAVIE
|Dulce De Leche Cake Slide
|$4.68
|Rum Cake Slide
|$4.68
|Chocolate Cake Slide
|$4.68
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Shooters Waterfront
3033 NE 32nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
|Crab Cake
|$26.00
Spicy remoulade, corn tomato relish
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$12.00
Five layer decadent rich chocolate cake, chocolate fudge icing
|Pineapple Upside Down Rum Cake
|$12.00
Caramel rum sauce, brandied cherries
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
PANNA Weston Town Center
1731 Main Street, Weston
|Panna's Cake Full
|$29.99
|Panna's Cake Slice
|$4.24
Sushi Raku
10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Chocolate Cheese Cake
|$6.50
|Passion Fruits Coconuts Cake
|$6.50
|Strawberry Mousse Cake
|$6.50
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Shorty's BBQ
5989 S. University Dr, Davie
|Choc Cake
|$6.99
An extra thick, fudgy chocolate cake.
Big C's Downtown Pizzeria
1509 S Andrews Ave, Fort Lauderdale
|Triple-Layer Chocolate Cake
|$5.25
PIZZA
Zona Blu
189 WESTON RD, Weston
|Gluten Free Cake
|$12.00
(may contain nuts) Gluten, Dairy and Sugar Free Cake. Flavors change monthly.
411 South Bar and Grill
411 S. FORT LAUDERDALE BEACH BLVD, Fort Lauderdale
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.00
Twin layers of rich white chocolate and dark chocolate mousse with an Oreo crust & whipped cream
Mom's Kitchen - Oakland Park
1940 NE 45 street, Oakland Park
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$13.99
|One Cake
|$3.00
SALADS
Jet Runway Cafe
5540 N.W. 21 Terrace, Fort Lauderdale
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
|Cheese Cake
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
ethos Greek Bistro
2055 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
A decadent, flour-less, gluten-free cake made with imported Belgium chocolate, infused with mixed berries.
Bocas House
1793 Bell Tower Lane, Weston
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$12.00
|CACHAPA CAKE
|$10.00
Venezuelan-style Fresh Sweet Corn Cake, made with fresh ground Corn served with Nata and White Cheese
BAGELS
Broadway Bagels
10085 Cleary Blvd, Plantation
|"My Grandmas" Coffee Cake 2 Slices
|$3.50
|"My Grandmas" Coffee Cake Single Slice
|$1.75
|Broadway Potato Cakes & Eggs
|$11.99
Seasoned grilled mashed potatos topped with cheese, served with two eggs any style and three strips of bacon or sausage plus a bagel or bialy.
The Sicilian Oven
2761 E. Oakland Park Blvd, Oakland Park
|Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream
|$11.00
Layered carrot cake topped with caramel syrup
OB House
333 Himmarshee Street, Fort Lauderdale
|Vanilla Cake with a Cream Cheese Butter Cream Frosting & Coconut
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
|Chocolate Cake with Peanut Butter Butter Cream & Chopped & Roasted Peanuts
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
|Vanilla Cake with a Chocolate Ganache
Made from Scratch in house. Our cupcakes are easily the best & most moist cupcake you have ever had, guaranteed! We use only real whole ingredients and our icings & butter creams are never over sugared!
Carrot Express
1732 Main Street, Weston
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.95
|Carrot Cake
|$6.95
|Carrot Cake & Pecan Cookie (D'nomad)
|$6.49
The Sicilian Oven
801 S. University Drive #B116, Plantation
|Carrot Cake w/ Ice Cream
|$11.00
Layered carrot cake topped with caramel syrup
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Slackers Bar & Grill
995 Marina Mile Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
|Molten Chocolate Cake
Rotelli Tamarac
10101 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac
|Red Velvet Cake
|$7.99