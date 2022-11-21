Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Burgers

PANNA - Weston Road

2620 Weston Rd

Weston, FL 33331

Popular Items

Cachito Ham & Cheese
Empanada Venezolana Cheese
Tequeño Mini Cono

Main Menu

Arepa Carne Asada

$9.49

Grilled steak, green cabbage, paisa cheese, pico de gallo with our homemade garlic sauce.

Arepa Reina Pepiada

$8.94

Shredded chicken, mayo and avocado.

Arepa Pelua

$8.94

Shredded beef and gouda cheese.

Arepa Catira

$8.94

Shredded chicken and gouda cheese.

Cachapa

$11.99

Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese.

Cachapa Ham & Cheese

$12.94

Sweet corn pancakes served with de mano cheese and ham.

Arepa Pabellon

$9.49

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains and paisa cheese.

Arepa Tropical

$9.49

De Mano cheese, sweet plantains, avocado and tartar sauce.

Arepa Perico

$8.94

Scrambled eggs, tomatoes and onions

Arepa Pernil

$8.94

Pulled pork, mayonnaise and tomatoes.

Arepa Ham & Cheese

$8.94

Ham or turkey and choise of cheese.

Arepa Queso Guayanes

$8.94

Guayanes cheese.

Baby Arepitas Mix

$11.29

Combination of four fried mini arepas of our most popular flavors: pelua, pepiada, catira, ham and guayanés cheese.

Arepa Queso Amarillo

$8.94

Gouda cheese.

Arepa Queso Mano

$8.94

Mano cheese.

Arepa Queso Paisa

$8.94

Paisa cheese.

Cachapa Pernil

$12.94
Cachapa Pelua

$12.94
Cachapa Angus

$14.94
Cachapa Ham & Egg

$13.94
Cachapa Pabellon

$14.94
Cachapa Catira

$12.94
Cheese Burger 1/4lb

$11.94

Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

The Works Burger 1/4

$13.94

Grilled ground beef with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

Cheese Burger 1/2lb

$12.94

Grilled ground beef with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

The Works Burger 1/2lb

$15.94

Grilled ground beef with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

Chicken The Works Burger

$13.94

Chicken with ham, cheese, egg, bacon, potato sticks, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled onions and mushrooms, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, served on a Brioshe Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

Chicken Cheese Burger

$11.94

Chicken with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mustard, ketchup, homemade sauces, potato sticks, served on a Brioche Kosher bun. Pineapple sauce available.

Hotdog The Works

$8.24

Grilled onions and mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, bacon, coleslaw, mustard,

Hotdog The Dog

$7.74

Coleslaw, mozzarella cheese, diced onions, ketchup, mustard, homemade sauces and potato sticks.

Patacon Mini x 4

$9.94
Patacon Chicken

$11.29

Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.

Patacon Shredded Beef & Chicken

$11.29

Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.

Patacon Pork

$11.29

Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.

Patacon Shredded Beef

$11.29

Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.

Patacon Steak

$11.29

Fried green plantain topped with your choice of meat, cabbage, paisa cheese, garlic sauce, pink sauce and ketchup.

Salad Caesar

$10.94

Fresh romaine lettuce served with shredded parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing. Add your favorite protein.

Salad Cobb

$12.24

Fresh romaine lettuce, diced avocado, chopped bacon, blue cheese, sliced hard boiled egg, chopped tomato and deli dressing. Add your favorite protein.

Salad Garden

$12.24

Fresh romaine lettuce served with Corn, cut tomatos, Mozarella cheese, Quinoa, diced avocado. Add protein and dressing of your preference

Salad Oriental

$11.24

Romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots, mandarin oranges, tortilla strips, ginger dressing and sesame seeds. Add your favorite protein.

Salad Walnut

$11.24

Fresh romaine lettuce, blue cheese, chopped tomatoes, sliced red onion, chopped walnuts and raspberry dressing. Add your favorite protein.

Grill Chicken

$15.24

Your pick of angus steak, chicken or both, along with arepitas, queso de mano, coleslaw, chimichurri and pico de gallo.

Grill Mix

$16.24

Your pick of angus steak, chicken or both, along with arepitas, queso de mano, coleslaw, chimichurri and pico de gallo.

Grill Steak

$16.24

Your pick of angus steak, chicken or both, along with arepitas, queso de mano, coleslaw, chimichurri and pico de gallo.

Maicito

$11.99

Kernel corn served with mozzarella cheese, our homemade sauce and crushed potato chips.

Pepito Chicken

$13.49

Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.

Pepito Steak

$13.49

Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.

Pepito Mix

$13.49

Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.

Pepito Pork

$13.49

Meat, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, pink sauce, garlic sauce, melted mozzarella cheese topped with potato sticks and served on a baguette bread.

Grab & Go

Cachito Ham & Cheese x 2

$7.24
Cachito Cheese x 2

$7.24
Cachapa x 5

$15.94
Tequeño Mini Cheese x 18 Pre-Cook

$18.79
Tequeño Mini Cheese x 36 Pre-Cook

$30.74
Tequeño Mini Maiz x 36 Pre-Cook

$34.64
Tequeño Mini Platano x 36 Pre-Cook

$34.64
Tequeño Regular Cheese x 12 Pre-Cook

$18.79
Pandebono x 4

$6.24
Guiso Carne Mechada 1.2 lb

$15.49
Guiso Pollo Mechado 1.2 lb

$13.49
Empanada Colombiana Carne x 4

$6.69
Empanada Argentina Beef x 4

$8.94
Empanada Argentina Chicken x 4

$8.94
Queso de Mano Mini x 5 s

$11.00

Queso de Mano Mini

Queso Telita

$18.00
Queso de Mano x 3

$12.50

Queso de Mano

Queso Llanero Loaf 14Oz

$8.14
Queso Llanero Rallado 14Oz

$8.14
Queso Guayanes 1 Lb

$9.29
Queso Guayanes 4 Lb

$33.99
Queso Palmita

$11.00
Nata Criolla 16oz

$9.99
Garlic Sauce 16oz

$8.94
Green Sauce 16oz

$8.94
Pineapple Sauce 16oz

$8.94
Tartar Sauce 16oz

$8.94
Tomato Mayo 16oz

$8.94

Bakery & Coffee

Tequeño Mini Cono

$7.49

Cone with 6 mini tequeños

Cachito Ham & Cheese

$4.10
Tequeño Cheese Regular

$2.14
Corn Tequeño Mini Cono

$7.49
Sweet Plantain Tequeño Mini Cono

$7.49

Sweet Plantain filled with cheese

Yuca Bites Chz x 6 unds

$7.49
Yuca Bites Beef x 6 unds

$7.49

Yuca bite

Cachito Cheese

$4.10
Tequeño Guava Regular

$2.14
Pandebono

$1.99

Pandebono

Test Item 2

$1.10
Empanada Venezolana Cheese

$3.73
Empanada Venezolana Shredded Beef

$3.73
Empanada Venezolana Shredded Chicken

$3.73
Empanada Venezolana Ground Beef

$3.73
Empanada Venezolana de Pabellon

$4.49
Empanada Colombiana

$2.14
Empanada Argentina Chicken

$3.24
Empanada Argentina Beef

$3.24
American 96oz

$18.14
American Md

$2.89

Traditional American Coffe Medium

American Lg

$3.69

Traditional American Coffe Large

Cappuccino Md

$3.14

Capuccino

Capuccino Lg

$3.89

Capuccino

Colada

$1.99
Cortadito

$1.99

Cortadito

Espresso

$1.99

Espresso

Hot Choco Lg

$3.99

Chocolate

Hot Choco Md

$3.44

Chocolate

Latte Md

$3.14
Latte Lg

$3.89
Mocha Md

$3.44

Mocha

Mocha Lg

$3.99
Milk Md

$2.74
Hot Tea Md

$1.89

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.24

Omelette sandwich made of two eggs with either ham, bacon or turkey and swiss cheese. Y

Complete Breakfast

$10.49

Two eggs cooked to order, hash browns, with either ham, bacon or turkey. Your choice of wh

Criollo Breakfast

$12.94

Two eggs cooked to order, arepa, sweet plantains, shredded beef, black beans and shredded paisa cheese.

Daily Breakfast

$10.49

Three scrambled eggs with onions and tomatoes. Your choice of wheat or white baguette or croissant

Omelette Fest

$12.74

Three scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes, green peppers and mushrooms. Your choice of wheat or white baguette, croissant or arepa.

New Latino Mix

Plato Latino

$13.59

Plato Latino

Pabellon Venezolano

$13.59
Plato Latino Steak

$15.24

Plato Latino

Juices & Smoothies

Citrus Mix s

$5.49
Lemonade s

$4.94
Mango s

$4.94
Orange s

$4.94
Orange 96oz s

$29.94
Passion Fruit s

$4.94
Pineapple s

$4.94
Sinergy s

$4.94
Strawberry s

$4.94
Chicha Venezolana

$4.99

Platters

Platter 1

$45.74

6 Cheese Mini Tequeños 6 Mini Colombian Empanadas 6 Mini Argetinian Beef Empanadas 6 Mini Argetinian Chicken Empanadas 6 Assorted Mini Baby Arepas

Platter 2

$50.74

15 Ham and Cheese Mini Cachitos 12 Assorted Mini Arepitas (Please allow us 4 hours to have the Mini Cachitos ready)

Platter 3

$58.24

7 Mini Arepa Pelua 7 Mini Arepa Catira 7 Mini Arepa Reina Pepiada 7 Mini Arepa Ham & Cheese

Platter 4

$72.74

30 Ham & Cheese Mini Cachitos 12 Assorted Mini Arepas (Please allow us at least 4 hour to have the mini cachitos ready).

Platter 5

$91.24

12 Cheese Mini Tequeños 12 Mini Colombian Empanadas 12 Mini Argentinian Beef Empanadas 12 Mini Argentinian Chicken Empanadas 12 Assorted Mini Arepas

Platter 6

$98.34

10 Mini Cachapas 8 Mini Pandebonos 6 Mini Colombian Empanadas 6 Assorted Mini Arepas 20 Mini Tequeños

Platter 7

$99.94

12 Mini Arepita Pelua 12 Mini Arepita Catira 12 Mini Arepita Reina Pepiada 12 Mini Arepita Ham & Cheese

Soft Drink

Fountain Drink 20oz s

$2.65

Fountain Drink 32oz

$2.94

Fountain Drink 44oz

$3.14
Can Coke Diet

Can Coke Diet

$2.25Out of stock
Can Coke Regular

Can Coke Regular

$2.25Out of stock
Colombiana Soda

Colombiana Soda

$2.25
Freskolita

Freskolita

$2.25
Freskolita Zero

Freskolita Zero

$2.25Out of stock
Malta Polar