Sushi Raku
10135 West Commercial Boulevard
Tamarac, FL 33351
Popular Items
Soup
Miso Soup
Tofu, seaweed, and scallion in miso broth.
Shrimp Wonton
Shrimp Wonton,Seaweed and Scallion
Small Beef Miso Ramen
Beef, fried garlic, noodle, and scallion in miso broth.
Small Chicken Curry Udon
Chicken and scallion topping in curry broth.
Small Shoyu Ramen
Pork gyoza, noodle, seaweed, and scallion in soy broth.
Small Tempura Udon
Shrimp Tempura, Seaweed, Scallion in Udon Noodle Soup
Small Tonkotsu Ramen
Yaki buta, noodle, scallion, and fried garlic in pork broth.
Small Vegetable Miso Ramen
Vegetable dumpling, Noodles, Seaweed, and Scallion in Miso broth.
Salad
House Salad
Ginger Dressing on side
Sashimi Salad
Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Krab, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Carrot on Iceberg Lettuce. Comes with Ginger dressing
Seaweed Salad
Sushi Raku Noodle Salad
Krab, Tamago(Egg), Cucumber, Tomato, Seaweed, Carrot, Lettuce, Noodle with Sesame Vinegar dressing or Ginger dressing.
Poke
Chicken Poke
Grilled Chicken or Fried Chicken, Avocado, Edamame, Red Onion, and Mango over Sushi Rice
Salmon Poke
Salmon, Avocado, Edamame, Red Onion, and Mango over Sushi Rice
Tuna Poke
Tuna, Avocado, Edamame, Red Onion, and Mango over Sushi Rice
Tuna and Salmon Poke
Tuna ,Salmon, Avocado, Edamame, Red Onion, and Mango over Sushi Rice
Vegetable Poke
Avocado, Edamame, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Pepper, and Kanpyo over Sushi Rice
Hot Appetizer
Edamame
Shrimp Shumai
Four pieces. Shrimp Dumpling.
Karaage
Japanese boneless fried chicken. Comes with White sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
One Piece. Shrimp Tempura.
Steamed Pork Gyoza
Five pieces. Pork Dumpling.
Steamed Vegetable Gyoza
Five pieces. Vegetable Dumpling.
Sweet and Chili Edamame
Tako Yaki
Six pieces. Octopus pancake ball.
Vegetable Spring Roll
Yaki Buta
Sliced barbecue pork.
Yaki Ika
Grilled calamari with brown sauce, scallion, and sesame seeds.
Cold Appetizer
KC Roll
Wrapped with cucumber and avocado. Comes with sweet vinegar
Mini Salmon Ikura Bowl
Salmon and Ikura over Sushi Rice
Octopus Carpaccio
Topped with Olive oil and Yuzu flavored sauce.
Salmon Carpaccio
Topped with Fried garlic and truffle oil. Ponzu sauce on the side.
Sashimi Roll
Eight pieces. Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, and Lettuce wrapped in Rice Paper. Spicy mayo on side. NO RICE IN THE ROLL
Sashimi Sampler
Two pieces each of tuna, salmon, and escolar.
Spicy Krab App
Krab, spicy mayo, masago, avocado, cucumber, and tempura flake
Spicy Salmon App
Salmon, cucumber, and scallion with spicy sauce.
Spicy Tuna App
Tuna, cucumber, and scallion with spicy sauce.
Tuna Tataki
Seared tuna topped with scallion. Ponzu sauce on side
Roll
California Roll
Krab, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.
Chicken Katsu Roll
Fried chicken, lettuce, and mayo topped with sesame seeds. Spicy Mayo on side
Dancing Eel Roll
Krab, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel and eel sauce. Comes with eel sauce on side.
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, Krab, cream cheese, and asparagus topped with avocado. Comes with Eel sauce on side.
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel and Cucumber topped with Sesame Seed. Comes with Eel sauce on side.
Fantasy Roll
Tuna, Salmon, White fish, Cucumber, and Lettuce topped with Avocado.
Fire Mango Tuna Roll
Avocado, asparagus, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, mango, and white sauce
Futomaki(Giant Roll)
Eel, Krab, Masago, Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Egg, Kanpyo and Sesame Seed. (Large Roll)
Hamachi Jalapeño Roll
Yellowtail and Jalapeño topped with Sesame Seed.
JB Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and scallion topped with sesame seed.
Krab Cold Dynamite Roll
Krab, avocado, cucumber topped with Krab and mayonnaise. Has sesame seeds
Mexican Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeno, Avocado topped with Sesame Seed. Spicy Mayo on side.
Ocean Breeze Roll
Cooked salmon and cream cheese topped with Krab and spicy mayonnaise. Has sesame seeds.
Rainbow Roll
Krab and cream cheese topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish.
Sakura Roll
Cooked Salmon, Krab, Avocado and Mayo wrapped with Soy Paper
Salmon California Roll
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.
Salmon Lover Roll
Salmon and Avocado topped with torched salmon, tempura flake, scallions, spicy mayonnaise, and eel sauce.
Shrimp California Roll
Shrimp, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.
Shrimp Lover Roll
Shrimp Tempura and Avocado Topped with Shrimp, Tempura Flakes, Eel sauce and Spicy Mayo.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp Tempura topped with Sesame Seed. Comes with Eel sauce.
Spicy C Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna and tempura flake sandwich topped with sesame seed.
Spicy Krab Crunchy Roll
Krab, Cucumber, and Tempura Flake Topped with Diced Avocado, Tempura Flake, and Spicy Mayo. Has sesame seeds.
Spider Roll
Five pieces. Soft shell crab, avocado, lettuce, and mayonnaise topped with sesame seed. Comes with Eel sauce on side.
Sushi Raku Roll
Krab, avocado, asparagus, and seaweed salad topped with a baked assortment of lobster, fish, krab, masago, and mayonnaise, covered in eel sauce. Has sesame seeds.
Tuna California Roll
Tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.
Tuna Lover Roll
Tuna and avocado topped with tuna, scallion, tempura flake, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce.
Uncle Sam's Roll
Salmon, Cream Cheese, Scallion, and Jalapeno, topped with Avocado
Veggie Roll
Avocado, Cucumber and Kanpyo topped with Sesame Seed.
Volcano Roll
Krab, asparagus topped with a baked assortment of fish, Krab and mayonnaise, covered in eel sauce. Has sesame seeds.
Yum-Yum Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and sesame seeds; Topped with cooked salmon, tempura flakes, white sauce, and eel sauce
Sushi Combo
Combo One
Tuna hosomaki, California roll (four pieces), and JB roll (four pieces).
Combo Two
Salmon hosomaki, Rainbow roll (four pieces), and Dancing eel roll (four pieces).
Combo Three
Tuna sushi (two pieces), Salmon sushi (two pieces), and California roll (four pieces).
Combo Four
Tuna sushi, Salmon sushi, Shrimp sushi, White fish sushi, and Hamachi hosomaki.
Combo Five
Tuna sushi, Salmon sushi, Eel sushi, Shrimp sushi, White fish sushi, and Krab sushi.
Chirashi
Assortment of Seafood over Sushi Rice
Hosomaki
Avocado Hosomaki
Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll.
Cucumber Hosomaki
Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll.
Eel Hosomaki
Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll.
Hamachi Hosomaki
Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll. Yellow tail.
Kanpyo Hosomaki
Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll. Japanese squash cooked with sweet sauce.
Natto Hosomaki
Fermented soybeans
Negitoro Hosomaki
Fatty Tuna and Scallion
Salmon Hosomaki
Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll.
Tuna Hosomaki
Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll.
A La Carte Sushi
Aji Sushi
A single slice of horse mackerel on a ball of rice
Eel Sushi
A single slice of eel on a ball of rice
Escolar Sushi
A single slice of white tuna on a ball of rice
Hamachi Sushi
A single slice of yellowtail on a ball of rice
Hokkaido Scallop Sushi
A piece of scallop on a ball of rice
Ikura Sushi
A dollop of salmon roe on a ball of rice, wrapped in seaweed
Inari Sushi
A single piece of fried tofu skin stuffed with rice
Krab Sushi
A single piece of krab on a ball of rice
Masago Sushi
A dollop of fish eggs on a ball of rice, wrapped in seaweed
Octopus Sushi
A single slice of octopus on a ball of rice
Saba Sushi
A single slice of mackerel on a ball of rice
Salmon Sushi
A single slice of salmon on a ball of rice
Shrimp Sushi
A single of boiled shrimp on a ball of rice
Squid Sushi
A single slice of squid on a ball of rice
Tamago Sushi
A single slice of omelet on a ball of rice
Toro Sushi
A single slice of tender Fatty Tuna on a ball of rice
Tuna Sushi
A single slice of tuna on a ball of rice
Wagyu Sushi
A single slice of rich, succulent Japanese Beef on a ball of rice
A La Carte Sashimi
Aji Sashimi
A single slice of horse mackerel
Eel Sashimi
A single slice of eel
Escolar Sashimi
A single slice of white tuna
Hamachi Sashimi
A single slice of yellowtail
Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi
A piece of scallop
Ikura Sashimi
A dollop of salmon roe on a cucumber slice
Inari Sashimi
A single piece of fried tofu skin
Krab Sashimi
A single piece of krab
Masago Sashimi
A dollop of fish eggs on a cucumber slice
Octopus Sashimi
A single slice of octopus
Saba Sashimi
A single slice of mackerel
Salmon Sashimi
A single slice of salmon
Shrimp Sashimi
A single of boiled shrimp
Squid Sashimi
A single slice of squid
Tamago Sashimi
A single slice of omelet
Toro Sashimi
A single slice of tender Fatty Tuna on a ball of rice
Tuna Sashimi
A single slice of tuna
Hand Roll
Avocado Hand Roll
Avocado wrapped in a seaweed cone
California Hand Roll
Krab, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone
Chicken Katsu Hand Roll
Fried chicken topped with lettuce and mayo wrapped in a seaweed cone. Spicy Mayo on side.
Cucumber Hand Roll
Cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone
Eel Cucumber Hand Roll
Eel and Cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone. Eel sauce on side
Hamachi Hand Roll
Yellowtail wrapped in a seaweed cone
Hamachi Jalapeño Hand Roll
Hamachi and Jalapeno wrapped in a seaweed cone
Ikura Hand Roll
Salmon Roe wrapped in a seaweed cone
JB Hand Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, and scallion wrapped in a seaweed cone
Kanpyo Hand Roll
Japanese squash cooked in sweet brown sauce, wrapped in a seaweed cone
Mexican Hand Roll
Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeno, and Avocado wrapped in a seaweed cone. Spicy Mayo on side.
Salmon California Hand Roll
Salmon, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone
Salmon Hand Roll
Salmon wrapped in a seaweed cone
Shrimp California Hand Roll
Shrimp, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone
Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll
Fried Shrimp wrapped in a seaweed cone. Eel sauce on side
Spicy C Tuna Hand Roll
Spicy tuna and tempura flake wrapped in a seaweed cone
Spider Hand Roll
Soft shell crab, avocado, lettuce, and mayonnaise wrapped in a seaweed cone. Eel sauce on side
Tuna California Hand Roll
Tuna, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone
Tuna Hand Roll
Tuna wrapped in a seaweed cone
Veggie Hand Roll
Avocado, Cucumber, and Kanpyo wrapped in a seaweed cone
Tuna Salad HR
Donburi
Gyu Don
Sauteed Beef and Onion over Steamed Rice. Edamame on top.
Japanese Curry with Chicken
Spicy brown Japanese Curry over steamed rice.
Karaage Don
Japanese boneless fried chicken with soy base sauce, paprika and green beans over steamed rice.
Teriyaki Chicken
Over steamed rice. Topped with sesame seeds. Comes with green beans and peppers.
Teriyaki Salmon
Over steamed rice. Topped with rosemary. Comes with green beans and peppers.
Unagidon (Eel)
Over steamed rice. Topped with sesame seeds.
Steamed Rice
Brown Rice
Sushi Rice
Party Platter
Medium Platter
40 pieces. Eight pieces California roll, eight pieces JB roll, eight pieces Shrimp Tempura roll, four pieces Eel Avocado roll, four pieces Veggie roll, four pieces Spicy Tuna roll, and four pieces Hamachi Scallion roll.
Large Platter
66 pieces. Eight pieces Mexican roll, eight pieces Veggie roll, six pieces Salmon roll, six pieces Tuna roll, six pieces Avocado roll, four pieces Rainbow roll, four pieces JB roll, four pieces Tuna California roll, four pieces Dancing Eel roll, and four pieces Hamachi Scallion roll.
Dessert
Beverages
Apple Juice (295ml)
Bottled Iced Sweet Tea (500ml)
Bottled Water
Calpico
LIMITED TIME!!! Yogurt flavored, non-carbonated soft drink, Choose a Flavor
Green Tea(Hot)
Green Tea(Iced)
Ramune
Japanese Soda, Choose a Flavor
San Pellegrino
Sparkling water
Soda
Coke, Coke Zero,Sprite,Ginger Ale, Sunkist Orange
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, FL 33351