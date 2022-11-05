Main picView gallery

Sushi Raku

review star

No reviews yet

10135 West Commercial Boulevard

Tamarac, FL 33351

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Salmon Lover Roll
JB Roll
Dragon Roll

Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$2.50

Tofu, seaweed, and scallion in miso broth.

Shrimp Wonton

Shrimp Wonton

$6.50

Shrimp Wonton,Seaweed and Scallion

Small Beef Miso Ramen

Small Beef Miso Ramen

$6.50

Beef, fried garlic, noodle, and scallion in miso broth.

Small Chicken Curry Udon

Small Chicken Curry Udon

$6.50

Chicken and scallion topping in curry broth.

Small Shoyu Ramen

Small Shoyu Ramen

$6.25

Pork gyoza, noodle, seaweed, and scallion in soy broth.

Small Tempura Udon

Small Tempura Udon

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura, Seaweed, Scallion in Udon Noodle Soup

Small Tonkotsu Ramen

Small Tonkotsu Ramen

$6.50

Yaki buta, noodle, scallion, and fried garlic in pork broth.

Small Vegetable Miso Ramen

Small Vegetable Miso Ramen

$6.25

Vegetable dumpling, Noodles, Seaweed, and Scallion in Miso broth.

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$3.50

Ginger Dressing on side

Sashimi Salad

Sashimi Salad

$10.95

Tuna, Salmon, Hamachi, Krab, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Carrot on Iceberg Lettuce. Comes with Ginger dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$3.25
Sushi Raku Noodle Salad

Sushi Raku Noodle Salad

$10.50

Krab, Tamago(Egg), Cucumber, Tomato, Seaweed, Carrot, Lettuce, Noodle with Sesame Vinegar dressing or Ginger dressing.

Poke

Chicken Poke

Chicken Poke

$9.95

Grilled Chicken or Fried Chicken, Avocado, Edamame, Red Onion, and Mango over Sushi Rice

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$11.95

Salmon, Avocado, Edamame, Red Onion, and Mango over Sushi Rice

Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$12.95

Tuna, Avocado, Edamame, Red Onion, and Mango over Sushi Rice

Tuna and Salmon Poke

Tuna and Salmon Poke

$12.95

Tuna ,Salmon, Avocado, Edamame, Red Onion, and Mango over Sushi Rice

Vegetable Poke

Vegetable Poke

$9.95

Avocado, Edamame, Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Pepper, and Kanpyo over Sushi Rice

Hot Appetizer

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50
Shrimp Shumai

Shrimp Shumai

$6.50

Four pieces. Shrimp Dumpling.

Karaage

Karaage

$6.50

Japanese boneless fried chicken. Comes with White sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$2.00

One Piece. Shrimp Tempura.

Steamed Pork Gyoza

Steamed Pork Gyoza

$5.50

Five pieces. Pork Dumpling.

Steamed Vegetable Gyoza

Steamed Vegetable Gyoza

$5.50

Five pieces. Vegetable Dumpling.

Sweet and Chili Edamame

Sweet and Chili Edamame

$4.95
Tako Yaki

Tako Yaki

$6.50

Six pieces. Octopus pancake ball.

Vegetable Spring Roll

Vegetable Spring Roll

$4.95
Yaki Buta

Yaki Buta

$6.25

Sliced barbecue pork.

Yaki Ika

Yaki Ika

$6.50

Grilled calamari with brown sauce, scallion, and sesame seeds.

Cold Appetizer

KC Roll

KC Roll

$6.75

Wrapped with cucumber and avocado. Comes with sweet vinegar

Mini Salmon Ikura Bowl

Mini Salmon Ikura Bowl

$8.50

Salmon and Ikura over Sushi Rice

Octopus Carpaccio

Octopus Carpaccio

$9.95

Topped with Olive oil and Yuzu flavored sauce.

Salmon Carpaccio

Salmon Carpaccio

$7.95

Topped with Fried garlic and truffle oil. Ponzu sauce on the side.

Sashimi Roll

Sashimi Roll

$12.95

Eight pieces. Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Cucumber, and Lettuce wrapped in Rice Paper. Spicy mayo on side. NO RICE IN THE ROLL

Sashimi Sampler

Sashimi Sampler

$9.95

Two pieces each of tuna, salmon, and escolar.

Spicy Krab App

Spicy Krab App

$6.50

Krab, spicy mayo, masago, avocado, cucumber, and tempura flake

Spicy Salmon App

Spicy Salmon App

$8.95

Salmon, cucumber, and scallion with spicy sauce.

Spicy Tuna App

Spicy Tuna App

$9.95

Tuna, cucumber, and scallion with spicy sauce.

Tuna Tataki

Tuna Tataki

$9.95

Seared tuna topped with scallion. Ponzu sauce on side

Condiments

Eel Sauce

$0.30

8oz Eel Sauce

$3.00

Ginger

$0.30

Ginger Dressing

$0.30

8oz Ginger Dressing

$3.50

Kimchee

$0.30

Poke Brown

$0.30

Poke Spicy

$0.30

Ponzu

$0.30

8oz Ponzu

$3.00

Sesame

$0.30

Spicy Mayo

$0.30

8oz Spicy Mayo

$3.00

Sriracha

$0.30

Sweet Chili

$0.30

Sweet Vinegar

$0.30

Teriyaki

$0.30

Wasabi

$0.30

White

$0.30

8oz White

$3.00

Roll

California Roll

California Roll

$5.95

Krab, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.

Chicken Katsu Roll

$6.50

Fried chicken, lettuce, and mayo topped with sesame seeds. Spicy Mayo on side

Dancing Eel Roll

Dancing Eel Roll

$10.95

Krab, avocado, and cucumber topped with eel and eel sauce. Comes with eel sauce on side.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$10.50

Shrimp tempura, Krab, cream cheese, and asparagus topped with avocado. Comes with Eel sauce on side.

Eel Cucumber Roll

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Eel and Cucumber topped with Sesame Seed. Comes with Eel sauce on side.

Fantasy Roll

$12.95

Tuna, Salmon, White fish, Cucumber, and Lettuce topped with Avocado.

Fire Mango Tuna Roll

Fire Mango Tuna Roll

$10.50

Avocado, asparagus, cucumber topped with spicy tuna, mango, and white sauce

Futomaki(Giant Roll)

Futomaki(Giant Roll)

$15.50

Eel, Krab, Masago, Avocado, Cucumber, Asparagus, Egg, Kanpyo and Sesame Seed. (Large Roll)

Hamachi Jalapeño Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail and Jalapeño topped with Sesame Seed.

JB Roll

JB Roll

$6.50

Salmon, cream cheese, and scallion topped with sesame seed.

Krab Cold Dynamite Roll

Krab Cold Dynamite Roll

$7.95

Krab, avocado, cucumber topped with Krab and mayonnaise. Has sesame seeds

Mexican Roll

Mexican Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeno, Avocado topped with Sesame Seed. Spicy Mayo on side.

Ocean Breeze Roll

Ocean Breeze Roll

$7.95

Cooked salmon and cream cheese topped with Krab and spicy mayonnaise. Has sesame seeds.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$10.95

Krab and cream cheese topped with tuna, salmon, and white fish.

Sakura Roll

Sakura Roll

$6.95

Cooked Salmon, Krab, Avocado and Mayo wrapped with Soy Paper

Salmon California Roll

Salmon California Roll

$6.50

Salmon, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.

Salmon Lover Roll

Salmon Lover Roll

$10.95

Salmon and Avocado topped with torched salmon, tempura flake, scallions, spicy mayonnaise, and eel sauce.

Shrimp California Roll

Shrimp California Roll

$6.50

Shrimp, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.

Shrimp Lover Roll

Shrimp Lover Roll

$10.50

Shrimp Tempura and Avocado Topped with Shrimp, Tempura Flakes, Eel sauce and Spicy Mayo.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura topped with Sesame Seed. Comes with Eel sauce.

Spicy C Tuna Roll

Spicy C Tuna Roll

$7.50

Spicy tuna and tempura flake sandwich topped with sesame seed.

Spicy Krab Crunchy Roll

Spicy Krab Crunchy Roll

$7.50

Krab, Cucumber, and Tempura Flake Topped with Diced Avocado, Tempura Flake, and Spicy Mayo. Has sesame seeds.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$8.75

Five pieces. Soft shell crab, avocado, lettuce, and mayonnaise topped with sesame seed. Comes with Eel sauce on side.

Sushi Raku Roll

$17.95

Krab, avocado, asparagus, and seaweed salad topped with a baked assortment of lobster, fish, krab, masago, and mayonnaise, covered in eel sauce. Has sesame seeds.

Tuna California Roll

$7.50

Tuna, avocado, and cucumber topped with sesame seed.

Tuna Lover Roll

Tuna Lover Roll

$13.50

Tuna and avocado topped with tuna, scallion, tempura flake, spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce.

Uncle Sam's Roll

$7.95

Salmon, Cream Cheese, Scallion, and Jalapeno, topped with Avocado

Veggie Roll

Veggie Roll

$5.50

Avocado, Cucumber and Kanpyo topped with Sesame Seed.

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$9.95

Krab, asparagus topped with a baked assortment of fish, Krab and mayonnaise, covered in eel sauce. Has sesame seeds.

Yum-Yum Roll

Yum-Yum Roll

$10.95

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and sesame seeds; Topped with cooked salmon, tempura flakes, white sauce, and eel sauce

Sushi Combo

Combo One

Combo One

$10.50

Tuna hosomaki, California roll (four pieces), and JB roll (four pieces).

Combo Two

Combo Two

$13.95

Salmon hosomaki, Rainbow roll (four pieces), and Dancing eel roll (four pieces).

Combo Three

Combo Three

$11.50

Tuna sushi (two pieces), Salmon sushi (two pieces), and California roll (four pieces).

Combo Four

Combo Four

$11.50

Tuna sushi, Salmon sushi, Shrimp sushi, White fish sushi, and Hamachi hosomaki.

Combo Five

Combo Five

$11.50

Tuna sushi, Salmon sushi, Eel sushi, Shrimp sushi, White fish sushi, and Krab sushi.

Chirashi

Chirashi

$21.95

Assortment of Seafood over Sushi Rice

Hosomaki

Avocado Hosomaki

Avocado Hosomaki

$4.50

Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll.

Cucumber Hosomaki

$3.50

Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll.

Eel Hosomaki

$5.75

Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll.

Hamachi Hosomaki

Hamachi Hosomaki

$5.95

Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll. Yellow tail.

Kanpyo Hosomaki

$4.50

Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll. Japanese squash cooked with sweet sauce.

Natto Hosomaki

$3.95

Fermented soybeans

Negitoro Hosomaki

$8.95Out of stock

Fatty Tuna and Scallion

Salmon Hosomaki

$4.95

Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll.

Tuna Hosomaki

$5.95

Six pieces. Seaweed outside small roll.

A La Carte Sushi

Aji Sushi

$1.95

A single slice of horse mackerel on a ball of rice

Eel Sushi

$2.95

A single slice of eel on a ball of rice

Escolar Sushi

Escolar Sushi

$2.95

A single slice of white tuna on a ball of rice

Hamachi Sushi

$3.25

A single slice of yellowtail on a ball of rice

Hokkaido Scallop Sushi

$2.95

A piece of scallop on a ball of rice

Ikura Sushi

$4.50

A dollop of salmon roe on a ball of rice, wrapped in seaweed

Inari Sushi

Inari Sushi

$1.75

A single piece of fried tofu skin stuffed with rice

Krab Sushi

$1.75

A single piece of krab on a ball of rice

Masago Sushi

$2.95

A dollop of fish eggs on a ball of rice, wrapped in seaweed

Octopus Sushi

$2.95

A single slice of octopus on a ball of rice

Saba Sushi

$1.95

A single slice of mackerel on a ball of rice

Salmon Sushi

Salmon Sushi

$2.25

A single slice of salmon on a ball of rice

Shrimp Sushi

Shrimp Sushi

$1.95

A single of boiled shrimp on a ball of rice

Squid Sushi

$1.95

A single slice of squid on a ball of rice

Tamago Sushi

Tamago Sushi

$1.75

A single slice of omelet on a ball of rice

Toro Sushi

$5.95Out of stock

A single slice of tender Fatty Tuna on a ball of rice

Tuna Sushi

Tuna Sushi

$3.25

A single slice of tuna on a ball of rice

Wagyu Sushi

$5.50

A single slice of rich, succulent Japanese Beef on a ball of rice

A La Carte Sashimi

Aji Sashimi

$1.95

A single slice of horse mackerel

Eel Sashimi

$2.95

A single slice of eel

Escolar Sashimi

$2.95

A single slice of white tuna

Hamachi Sashimi

$3.25

A single slice of yellowtail

Hokkaido Scallop Sashimi

$2.95

A piece of scallop

Ikura Sashimi

$4.50

A dollop of salmon roe on a cucumber slice

Inari Sashimi

$1.75

A single piece of fried tofu skin

Krab Sashimi

$1.75

A single piece of krab

Masago Sashimi

$2.95

A dollop of fish eggs on a cucumber slice

Octopus Sashimi

$2.95

A single slice of octopus

Saba Sashimi

$1.95

A single slice of mackerel

Salmon Sashimi

$2.25

A single slice of salmon

Shrimp Sashimi

$1.95

A single of boiled shrimp

Squid Sashimi

$1.95

A single slice of squid

Tamago Sashimi

$1.75

A single slice of omelet

Toro Sashimi

$5.95Out of stock

A single slice of tender Fatty Tuna on a ball of rice

Tuna Sashimi

$3.25

A single slice of tuna

Hand Roll

Avocado Hand Roll

Avocado Hand Roll

$4.50

Avocado wrapped in a seaweed cone

California Hand Roll

$3.95

Krab, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone

Chicken Katsu Hand Roll

$4.50

Fried chicken topped with lettuce and mayo wrapped in a seaweed cone. Spicy Mayo on side.

Cucumber Hand Roll

$3.50

Cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone

Eel Cucumber Hand Roll

$5.50

Eel and Cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone. Eel sauce on side

Hamachi Hand Roll

$5.95

Yellowtail wrapped in a seaweed cone

Hamachi Jalapeño Hand Roll

$5.50

Hamachi and Jalapeno wrapped in a seaweed cone

Ikura Hand Roll

$6.95

Salmon Roe wrapped in a seaweed cone

JB Hand Roll

$4.50

Salmon, cream cheese, and scallion wrapped in a seaweed cone

Kanpyo Hand Roll

$4.50

Japanese squash cooked in sweet brown sauce, wrapped in a seaweed cone

Mexican Hand Roll

$5.95

Shrimp Tempura, Jalapeno, and Avocado wrapped in a seaweed cone. Spicy Mayo on side.

Salmon California Hand Roll

$4.50

Salmon, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone

Salmon Hand Roll

$4.95

Salmon wrapped in a seaweed cone

Shrimp California Hand Roll

$4.50

Shrimp, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone

Shrimp Tempura Hand Roll

$4.50

Fried Shrimp wrapped in a seaweed cone. Eel sauce on side

Spicy C Tuna Hand Roll

$5.50

Spicy tuna and tempura flake wrapped in a seaweed cone

Spider Hand Roll

$7.75

Soft shell crab, avocado, lettuce, and mayonnaise wrapped in a seaweed cone. Eel sauce on side

Tuna California Hand Roll

$5.50

Tuna, avocado, and cucumber wrapped in a seaweed cone

Tuna Hand Roll

$5.95

Tuna wrapped in a seaweed cone

Veggie Hand Roll

$3.50

Avocado, Cucumber, and Kanpyo wrapped in a seaweed cone

Tuna Salad HR

$3.95Out of stock

Donburi

Gyu Don

Gyu Don

$10.95

Sauteed Beef and Onion over Steamed Rice. Edamame on top.

Japanese Curry with Chicken

Japanese Curry with Chicken

$9.95

Spicy brown Japanese Curry over steamed rice.

Karaage Don

Karaage Don

$8.95

Japanese boneless fried chicken with soy base sauce, paprika and green beans over steamed rice.

Teriyaki Chicken

Teriyaki Chicken

$8.25

Over steamed rice. Topped with sesame seeds. Comes with green beans and peppers.

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$8.95

Over steamed rice. Topped with rosemary. Comes with green beans and peppers.

Unagidon (Eel)

Unagidon (Eel)

$12.95

Over steamed rice. Topped with sesame seeds.

Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$1.50
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.00
Sushi Rice

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Party Platter

Medium Platter

$34.95

40 pieces. Eight pieces California roll, eight pieces JB roll, eight pieces Shrimp Tempura roll, four pieces Eel Avocado roll, four pieces Veggie roll, four pieces Spicy Tuna roll, and four pieces Hamachi Scallion roll.

Large Platter

$60.95

66 pieces. Eight pieces Mexican roll, eight pieces Veggie roll, six pieces Salmon roll, six pieces Tuna roll, six pieces Avocado roll, four pieces Rainbow roll, four pieces JB roll, four pieces Tuna California roll, four pieces Dancing Eel roll, and four pieces Hamachi Scallion roll.

Dessert

Chocolate Cheese Cake

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$6.50
Green Tea Tiramisu

Green Tea Tiramisu

$6.50

Matcha Mousse

$2.95

Passion Fruits Coconuts Cake

$6.50
Strawberry Mousse Cake

Strawberry Mousse Cake

$6.50Out of stock

Tai Yaki (Oyoge)

$3.50

A fish shaped waffle with sweet red bean inside

Beverages

Apple Juice (295ml)

$2.50

Bottled Iced Sweet Tea (500ml)

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
Calpico

Calpico

$1.95

LIMITED TIME!!! Yogurt flavored, non-carbonated soft drink, Choose a Flavor

Green Tea(Hot)

$1.95

Green Tea(Iced)

$2.95

Ramune

$3.50

Japanese Soda, Choose a Flavor

San Pellegrino

$2.95

Sparkling water

Soda

$1.75

Coke, Coke Zero,Sprite,Ginger Ale, Sunkist Orange

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Best Japanese Food in Town !

Location

10135 West Commercial Boulevard, Tamarac, FL 33351

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rotelli Tamarac - 10101 West Commercial Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
10101 West Commercial Boulevard Tamarac, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
ROAN CARIBBEAN GRILL - We Only Doing Delivery 🚚
orange starNo Reviews
5007 North Hiatus Road Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
Cloudy Moon Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
5007 North Hiatus Road Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
Legends Tavern & Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,145
10079 W Oakland Park Blvd Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
Don Pan
orange star4.3 • 1,715
10020 W Oakland Park Blvd Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine SUNRISE
orange star4.3 • 1,458
3457 N Hiatus Rd Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Tamarac

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Tarantella Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 2,273
1755 Bell Tower Ln Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tamarac
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston