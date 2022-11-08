Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cloudy Moon Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

5007 North Hiatus Road

Sunrise, FL 33351

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Meringue bag

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.00+

Vanilla cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips. Allergens - wheat, dairy, egg, and soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

Tuxedo Cookies

Tuxedo Cookies

$12.00+

White and dark chocolate chip cookies. Allergens - wheat, dairy, egg, soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

Smore's Cookies

Smore's Cookies

$12.00+

Vanilla cookie with semi-sweet chocolate chips and marshmallows. Allergens - wheat, dairy, egg, and soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

Double Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.00+

Chocolate cookie with white chocolate chips. Allergens - wheat, dairy, egg, and soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

Variety Box (Half Dozen)

Variety Box (Half Dozen)

$12.00

Variety cookie box. Allergens - wheat, dairy, egg, and soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

Dulce de leche Alfajor

Dulce de leche Alfajor

$12.00+

Cookie sandwich filled with dulce de leche (1.75 in diameter) Allergens: Wheat, dairy, egg. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, wheat, soy, nuts and peanuts

Nutella Alfajor

Nutella Alfajor

$12.00+

Cookie sandwich filled with Nutella (1.75 in diameter) Allergens: Wheat, dairy, egg, nuts. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, wheat, soy, nuts and peanuts

Decorated Sugar Cookie (Dozen)

$36.00

Macarons

Pink Lemonade

Pink Lemonade

$14.00+

Almond Cookies filled with lemon and white chocolate ganache. Allergens - wheat, dairy, egg, nuts (almond) and soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

White Chocolate

$14.00+

Almond Cookies filled with white chocolate ganache. Allergens - dairy, egg, nuts (almond) and soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$14.00+

Almond Cookies filled with cookies and cream ganache. Allergens - wheat, dairy, egg, nuts (almond) and soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

Macaron Variety Box Dozen

Macaron Variety Box Dozen

$14.00+

Choose from a variety of current menu flavors. Allergens - wheat, dairy, egg, nuts (almond) and soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

Bars

Brownies

$14.00+

House brownies. Flour, Allergens - wheat, dairy, egg, and soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

Tart

Lemon Meringue Tart

Lemon Meringue Tart

$36.00+

Tart filled with lemon curd and topped with meringue

Fruit Tart

Fruit Tart

$36.00+

Tart shell filled with pastry cream and topped with fresh fruit

Chocolate Ganache Tart

Chocolate Ganache Tart

$36.00+

Tart shell filled with chocolate ganache

More

Meringue bag

Meringue bag

$5.00

Bag with meringue cookies. Allergens: egg. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, wheat, soy, nuts and peanuts

Variety

Variety Tray

$50.00

Variety Box with 6 chocolate chip cookie, 6 sugar cookie, 12 macarons and 6 brownies. Allergens - wheat, dairy, egg, nuts and soy. Made in a facility that handles egg, dairy, soy, wheat, nuts, and peanuts.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Dessert caterer serving pre-orders only. Orders are prepared fresh require a minimum of 3 days to process. Open for pickup Tuesday-Friday 9am-2pm and Saturdays by appointment only. Questions? Contact us at info@cloudymoonbakery.com

Website

Location

5007 North Hiatus Road, Sunrise, FL 33351

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

